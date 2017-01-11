What's Up With All This Rosé in The A?

Ah, rosé. The preferred warm-weather libation of everyone from the most Basic™ girl you know to big-time rappers alike. But there are some unanswered questions about this mysterious pink nectar -- especially in Atlanta. To wit: why is everyone going crazy for it, why is it so trendy, and, most importantly, where can one snag a bottle of the best?

You likely recognize rosé as the pink-hued wine your sorority-rushing cousin/sister/Facebook friend is sipping on Instagram with the hashtag #roseallday. It’s a drink that has come to be equated with summer and luxury -- much like a private, multi-floor yacht with a jacuzzi and an old, leathery, tanned man in a Speedo wearing a gold chain. With its feminine hue, sweet taste, and smooth drinkability, rosé quickly gained a rep as a “girly” drink. But times have changed. Even the archetypal cliche of beer-guzzling, BBQ-eating, whiskey-swigging men can -- and do -- appreciate this refreshing wine.