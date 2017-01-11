The Truth Behind the SweetWater and Terrapin Rivalry

Watts says Terrapin is proud to see growth in the state and region, and sees competition as healthy for the local industry, though he sometimes wonders if the easier road that newer brewers have could be a hindrance to long-term stability.

“I think it’s awesome to see all the breweries opening. It’s huge for the state of Georgia and the southeast. Everything we talked about happening for over a decade is happening,” Watts states. “But it’s kind of one of those things where it’s like there’s a new brewery opening down the street, and they’ll automatically have two tap handles [at a local bar] that’s never even tried their beer. To me, that’s a totally different spot for the folks opening breweries today. They’re accepted quicker, but I think to create longevity and a legacy is going to be a little bit more of a challenge. People are expanding very quickly without a lot of battle scars... We’ve been around for a while. We’ve certainly messed up a hundred times over in growing our business but we’re excited to be where we’re at, and we’re excited to see the scene where it’s at today.”