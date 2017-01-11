The Best Drink Specials in 11 Atlanta Neighborhoods

It seems like every weekend, a new bar or restaurant is opening in Atlanta -- especially in or around Ponce City Market. Because of this, we decided to locate the best drink specials in 11 ATL ‘hoods. (Even Buckhead, where there are much better deals than a $10 Old Fashioned.)
Downtown
Every day, from 4-6pm, hit Alma Cocina for $5 pinot grigio, red wine, Bud Light, and $5 tequila and vodka cocktail specials. To help keep things tasty (and sop up that booze), there’s $5 chips and salsa, as well as killer tostada and taco specials. And really, there aren’t many things that are better than cheap beer and tacos.
Virginia-Highland
Tacos and tequila are El Taco’s... well... bread and butter, so deals on both come as no surprise (specifically, $5 margaritas on Thursday nights). It is also serving up $2 Tecates and, get this, a build-your-own-nachos night. Which is the best night ever (also Thursdays). As for atmosphere, its bright, colorful interior, dotted with Mexican tchotchkes, is queso cheesy, but in the best way possible.
Morningside/Lenox Park
Varuni Napoli might not immediately spring to mind when you’re craving drink specials, but that’s likely because you’re not aware that on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7pm you can get appetizers like an Italian meat and cheese plate for nearly half price (alongside rotating drink specials). Oh yeah, and every Wednesday, you can get a bottle of Montepulciano or pinot grigio for half off with the purchase of any two pizzas.
East Atlanta
If you haven’t tried the pimiento cheese fritters at Midway after 5pm on a Friday, you might want to take a few calming breaths before digging in. They’re thick and crisp on the outside, with a gooey, creamy interior. What really puts them over the top is the side of jalapeño bacon jam, which is so delicious, you’ll need to triple- (or even quadruple-) dip each and every bite. Wash it all down with flights of 4oz beer pours ranging from $5 to $8.
Old Fourth Ward
Tuesday through Friday, from 3-7pm, Ladybird offers up “Golden Hours,” where they pour cheap drinks for folks wandering in from the BeltLine and neighborhood denizens alike. Said drinks include a rotating mystery beer for $1, and a Moscow mule, margarita, or Old Fashioned for only $6. There’s also a selection of tasty bites starting at $3, and their infamous salt-and-vinegar popcorn is free.
Buckhead
Every Monday (night) at 10 Degrees South, forget about the cocktails and go straight for the wine. Although there's a ton of vino to choose from, the South African wine selection is impressively extensive and where it’s at. Enjoy pairing your drink with Sosaties: slabs of tender, skewered beef filets swimming in a sea of apricot curry.
Kirkwood
Drink specials don’t necessarily need to be all about the alcohol. Sometimes the food component can be the real draw. On Monday nights, Ration & Dram offers “buck a shuck” oysters, meaning you can fill up on delicious oysters for not a lot of dollars, and wash ‘em down with rotating weekly specials like $25 bottles of rosé, mezcal deals, and more.
Westside
Every Tuesday night, you have the chance to get your hands on one of the city’s best burgers, with fries and a beer, for just $13. The beer specials rotate every few weeks, but the beloved double stack burger and crispy, perfectly seasoned fries (thankfully) never change.
Midtown
Expansive, yet cozy, with a large, old oak tree growing out of it, Einstein's patio is one of the best in the city. Add in some solid Southern-inspired fare, like the fantastic fried green tomatoes, gooey mac and cheese, and a turkey burger that will make you question your allegiance to beef, and you have every reason to check it out -- especially when you can enjoy half-priced bottles of wine on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Decatur
This sleek Decatur hotspot pours some of the best cocktails in the city, and has great deals to boot. On Wednesday nights, you can throw back any whiskey cocktail for just $5. Or, if you prefer wine, the bottles are half-price on Thursdays. Hungry? From 3-5pm, you can chow down on its legendary Pinewood burger for only $5.
Grant Park
There’s an exception to every rule, and this is ours. Although there are no real drink specials at Republic Social House, it does offer a “Pint Night” every Tuesday and Thursday, where you’ll get a pint glass to take home after ordering one to drink out of first. Hey, it’s way better than a trip to IKEA.
If you've got soul, there's no shame in boasting about in your name and Alma Cocina, which translates to Soul Kitchen in Spanish, isn't shy. This upscale downtown joint is serving upscale Latin/Mexican food in a modern setting, including braised lamb tacos, roasted chicken mole, and desserts like Mexican Coke (the drink) panna cotta.
They might not have invented the taco, but they've pretty much perfected it. And with plenty of other options for any size appetite, the Original El Taco is el jefe of Tex-Mex in Virginia Highland. We suggest you wash down the popular friend chicken and corn taco and build-your-own nachos with a margarita or Tecantes.
Varuni Napoli serves up classic Neapolitan pizza and street food. It's open kitchen design lets you get right into the action and see how real, Southern Italian food is made. What makes this Morningside-Lenox Park eatery so popular are its amazing specials, which include cheap appetizers, cheese plates, pizza, and wine.
This East Atlanta Village hot spot has a game room, over 130 brews, signature cocktails (along with frequent drink specials!) and a spacious patio to enjoy all of the above. Enjoy cripsy pimiento cheese fritters and jalapeño bacon jam while sampling a flight of beer.
Named after Lady Bird Johnson --a First Lady known for her fondness for the outdoors -- Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall is a modern, outdoor-themed bar and restaurant in the Old Fourth Ward. Enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner in one of five aptly-named “mess halls,” including the outdoor "Grove" space sporting Adirondack chairs and ping pong tables to match the restaurant’s campfire motif. Ladybird’s menu has decidedly Southern bent, with dishes ranging from "trail snacks" like Navajo fry bread and pimento cheese fritters, to the shared camaraderie of large format "basecamp" dining with dishes like the Butcher’s Board (smoked ribs, grilled steak, beef cracklin, and sides). Pair your large-format feast with wine... by the jug. An outpost for sophisticated summer camp dining (upscale s’more included) in a cavernous, laid back atmosphere, Ladybird is a frontrunner on the BeltLine.
The retired South African pro soccer player who opened 10 DS back in '98 knew what he was doing when he opened this oasis of food from his homeland. It looks like a corporate office from Roswell Rd, but once you get past the door, and especially when you hit the bungalow-designed back patio, you'll feel transported.
Andy Minchow graduated from Holeman & Finch into his own spacious place on Arizona Ave. Seasonally-based Southern fare includes everything from duck salad to a “fried bologna cup”. They aim to balance their comfort good with fresh veggie juices and homemade sodas, so use that to counteract your fried pork chop with mayo.
Bocado's burger -- two patties of blended short rib, brisket, and ground chuck, topped with American cheese and butter pickles -- is one of the best in Atlanta. You may very well come here for the burger but end up more than satisfied with the rest of the contemporary dishes, like deviled eggs that'll rival your grandmother's, a grilled cheese & bacon sandwich that's near impossible to recreate at home, and a lobster roll special that'll transport you to Cape Cod on first bite.
This eatery offers unique takes on Southern comfort classics. They have a patio and a very popular weekend brunch featuring $7.50 Bloody Marys as well as $2 Jim Beam, Jager, Cuervo Silver and Junior Johnson apple pie shorties.
At the sophisticated Pinewood Tippling Room, you'll find traditional Southern classics kicked up a notch, like chicken & waffles with a savory cheddar & herb waffle and crystal chicken gravy, and salmon with grilled corn & lady pea succotash, goat cheese mousse, and crispy prosciutto. You'll want to imbibe some whiskey cocktails inside this industrial-chic space, which are Pinewood's specialty, such as the Goonies Never Say Die! with Old Forester Bourbon, ginger, lime, Velvet Falernum, and grains of paradise.
Enjoy food (think creative sandwiches, appetizers, and classic brunch options ) and drinks alongside carnival-style games. Grab a pint and play ring toss, Jenga, and beer pong at this Grant Park favorite, which also boasts weekly menu specials and relaxing rooftop patio.