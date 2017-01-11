The Best Wine Bars in Atlanta

From awesome cocktails to local breweries, Atlanta has great booze on lock. It turns out we also have some pretty swanky wine bars, too. So if you’re looking for a little vino to go with your vittles, here’s where to get it.

Murphy’s Wine Shop Virginia Highlands Nestled inside Murphy’s Restaurant and Bakery is Murphy’s Wine Shop, which boasts not only over 350 different wines in stock -- including all the wines on Murphy's By-The-Glass wine list -- but two friendly and passionate Wine Consultants who love helping people select wine as much as you love drinking it. And every Tuesday, they have $20 tastings focused on a specific region or theme. For a truly great evening, dine at the restaurant while you’re tasting and then take a bottle (or three) home with you.

Pour Bistro Brookhaven Good wine is known to cost a pretty penny, and though you might expect to pay a lot when stepping inside this intimate space -- whose reclaimed walls are studded with bottles of the good stuff -- the drinks here are both fancy and attainable, due to specials like half-price bottles of wine on Thursdays. And don’t forget about their legit food menu: Mondays you get a free flatbread with the purchase of a bottle (pro tip: go for the prosciutto and fig). Continue Reading

Terra Terroir Brookhaven From the outside, you’d never know this hidden gem in an unassuming strip mall is the winner of six consecutive Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence, making it the go-to stop for Atlantans in search of fine food and high-end wine. For optimum enjoyment, imbibe on their outdoor terrace, whose twinkling lights and soft trickling water create unbeatable ambience.

Vine & Tap Buckhead It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the impressive selection of wines at this Buckhead vino-ry, so let us set you straight: try one of their rotating wine flights, which are half off on Wednesdays! It’s hard to go wrong with any one of its carefully curated picks from small vineyards in places like France, Italy, Spain, and Argentina, particularly if you plan on pairing it with their charcuterie plate.

d’Vine Wine Bar & Shop Dunwoody d’Vine Wine Bar is where you go if you’re hopelessly indecisive, in the mood for something new, and/or desperately ignorant about wine. The staff take obvious pleasure in helping average joes find vino they love, and wine pros will surely be impressed by the whopping 400+ bottles that decorate their sophisticated, yet low-key, space. As far as food is concerned, go with your gut, but pay special attention to the lamb lollipops, because they are out-of-this-world good.

Vino Venue Dunwoody If accolades caused inebriation, the staff at Vino Venue would be intoxicated all the time. Named one of the top ten wine bars in the country -- and winner of multiple awards from Wine Spectator and more -- Vino Venue knows so much about wine, they are also the home of the Atlanta Wine School. Luckily, they offer Saturday wine tastings from 3pm-5pm, plus retail-priced bottles (up to 35% off daily) for those looking to take the tipsy home.

The Sound Table Old Fourth Ward As the name suggests, the music selection is always on point -- as is the menu, cocktail, and wine list. With a great atmosphere and seasonal, rotating food options, The Sound Table is a as close to a guaranteed good time as you can get from a restaurant. Don’t miss the shrimp and grits and the BBQ Sliders.

related The Best Dive Bars in Atlanta

Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant Inman Park Already appreciated for serving some of the city’s most creative and delicious tapas and small plates, Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant is also a haven for wine lovers. Its warm ambience isn’t limited to its cozy tapas lounge: it also extends outward onto their spacious wrap-around patio, making it a great spot to meet with friends for a quick glass after work or even unwind and dine solo.

Stem Wine Bar Marietta From the team that brought you Seed Kitchen & Bar comes this relatively recent addition to Marietta. It's a small yet comfortable spot next door to Seed to explore your palate and leisurely sip with a friend. Unless you know what you're doing, stick with one of the six wine flights on the smaller menu. Dim, dark, and fancy without being pretentious, Stem offers a solid menu and servers that delight in taking the guesswork out of pairing food and wine.

The Cask Room Decatur Like the grown-up equivalent of a Slurpee machine, the Cask Room uses sleek automatic wine dispensers to give customers the unique experience of creating their own blends. The welcoming atmosphere is a drinker’s paradise, made even better when you enjoy small plates of charcuteries, cheeses, and more. Bonus: check out Tasting Tuesdays, where you can enjoy 4 tastings and a savory or sweet crepe for $10!

Krog Bar Inman Park The handiwork of beloved local chef Kevin Rathbun, Krog Bar is the perfect place to pop into if you’re just looking for a quick fermented grape fix or a delicious bite to eat. The atmosphere is laid back, the food packs a punch, and the bar’s location simply can’t be beat. It’s not only across from bustling Krog Street Market, it’s also a quick and easy jaunt from the Beltline.

CRU Food & Wine Bar Alpharetta Nestled inside the Avalon in Alpharetta, CRU Food & Wine Dive is a small, sexy venue. Dark and romantic, CRU's an ideal spot to enjoy a glass from its well-curated wine list whilst doing some people watching. A couple of small plates from their robust menu (we recommend the cheese plate and the lamb lollipops) and a few glasses are all you need for a great evening.

Vin25 Roswell Located in beautiful historic downtown Roswell, Vin25’s quiet, quaint location makes it feel like you are having dinner and drinks at a good friend’s place, especially if you sit on their breathtaking patio. The wines are carefully curated, with a focus on small, boutique wineries. And with 350 bottles on the menu -- and 25 hand picked wines offered by the glass from the owner -- this is the spot when you want to some sophistications (sans pretense) with your sipping.

Ziba’s Bistro Grant Park Folks from all over the A hit up Ziba’s Bistro when they want some delicious, expertly paired wines and small plates at a great value. Awesome prices and flavors aside, their cozy, eclectically artful ambience makes for a can't-miss date night or a place to casually increase your knowledge and appreciation for all things wine-related.

Sign up here for our daily Atlanta email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the ATL has to offer. Brook Bolen is an Atlanta-based writer who enjoys wine and journalistic integrity. Follow her @redvelvetfemme for a fair amount of booze-inspired pics.