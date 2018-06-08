Austin's Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup This Year

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

related 33 Excellent Austin Dates to Go on Right Now

The Tavern North Lamar No-frills, two-story sports haven with beer by the pitcher and an outdoor patio

One of the longest continuously running establishments in Austin, The Tavern is packed anytime there’s a game on and that goes double for soccer. It’s the official home of FC Barcelona Penya Austin, opens early for Arsenal Games and hosts gameday watches for the Austin Aztex so it makes sense that they’ll have their TVs tuned in. While you’re there, have some of the White Wings -- bacon-wrapped chicken with jalapeño dunked in Buffalo sauce -- and you might not even care who wins.

Black Sheep Lodge South Lamar Dog-friendly sports bar with crafty beer, hefty burgers, and a popular patio

Black Sheep is a spot with regulars; beer signs on the wall, shuffleboard, drink specials every night, and a pub-style food menu all combine to make it a neighborhood fave. It’s most well known for its burgers -- big beefy affairs -- and extensive craft beer selection, but the dog-friendly patio is a hangout during spring and summer nights, and they’ll be showing any game that falls during their regular open hours. So, the afternoon games.

Haymaker Manor Road Casual bar/restaurant with heavy pours and good-natured patrons

This place might be right across from The Butterfly Bar but the feel here couldn’t be more different: Haymaker has stacked sandwiches, cheap drink specials daily and a great television view from every community bench seat in the house. It’s widely regarded as the best place to watch soccer due to its affiliation with the American Outlaws, the US soccer fan club, and they’ll be showing World Cup games once it’s down to 16 teams, though popular matchups may also warrant an early open.

Mister Tramps North Austin Inexpensive neighborhood joint with walls covered in soccer memorabilia

Squatting awkwardly in a parking lot, this bar has nonetheless managed to build a reputation for football fandom. Soccer pennants line the walls of Mister Tramps in all their riotously colored glory, and the place frequently hosts special events around matches. If there’s a major game on somewhere in the world, you can find it at Tramps; for this year’s World Cup, they’ll be opening at 7am to provide patrons with breakfast and match viewings.



B.D. Riley's Irish Pub Downtown/Mueller Irish-American bar with Guinness on tap

Irish bars are always a safe bet for a solid soccer watch party, and both locations of B.D. Riley’s are no exception. The Mueller location is the official home of Austin’s Liverpool fans, but both locations feature handmade bars imported from Ireland that beg for the ol’ belly up. They’ve got a wide selection draft taps and friendly bartenders willing to pull you the perfect pint. The TVs around each corner and a good pour of Guinness are all you’ll need while cheering on your favorite futbol player.

related 48 Free Things to Do in Austin

Cover 3 Downtown/Allandale Semi-upscale restaurants with American fare and a definite sports bent

Equal parts hearty American restaurant and bar, Cover 3 is mini-chain with spots in Austin, Round Rock, and San Antonio that holds its own on both fronts. There’s a special almost every day -- fish and chips on Friday, half-price wine bottles on Wednesday, a weekend Bloody Mary bar -- and both Austin locations open for business at 11am, meaning you’ll be able to catch all the afternoon games here. Soccer lovers may come for the games, but their tagalongs will be equally happy with the award-winning burgers and crafty cocktails.



Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of FBR Management

Lavaca Street Bar South Lamar/The Domain/Warehouse District Good times sports bar with drink specials, bar games, and a Southern-fried menu

This long-time haven for sports fans has expanded in the last couple of years, much to the delight of sports fans. In all three locations, you’ll find a TV on every wall, drink specials, and a bevy of bonafide soccer enthusiasts; they’re also paired up with Turf N Surf po-boy, which means you’ll have access to Southern-style fried fish, chicken, and shrimp plus snacks.

BaseCamp West Sixth Upmarket sports bar with locally sourced food menu & craft cocktails

You won’t find beer-soaked floors and expired chips here; helmed by veteran restaurateurs, this leveled-up sports bar offers craft beer and cocktails alongside a gourmet pub food menu put together by a pedigreed chef whose past exploits include a stint at Uchi. BaseCamp’s large, comfortable booths scattered around 13 big screen TVs make it an ideal spot to post up on match day.