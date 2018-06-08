Food & Drink

Austin's Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup This Year

By Published On 06/08/2018 By Published On 06/08/2018
Little Woodrows
Little Woodrows
More Like This

related

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Las Vegas

related

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Indy This Summer

related

The Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Phoenix

related

Charleston's Best Places to Watch the FIFA World Cup
occer devotees in ATX are crossing their fingers in hopes that Austin will someday see a hometown-based MLS team -- but for now, they’ll have to keep watching big games on the big screen. The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 14 and runs through mid-July, and soccer fans will be flocking to the best spots in Austin to raise a friendly glass and watch some non-American football. And since it’s taking place in Russia, it’s all going down during daylight hours.
Though Austin’s sports bar scene may not be as robust as some cities, we’ve got the good food + good vibes + good beers thing down pat. We’ve outlined the best sports bars & destinations in the city to drink some suds and watch some soccer below; keep an eye on this page for more special events & details as they’re announced.

related

33 Excellent Austin Dates to Go on Right Now
More Like This

related

Food & Drink
Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Las Vegas

related

Food & Drink
Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Indy This Summer

related

Food & Drink
The Best Bars to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Phoenix

related

Food & Drink
Charleston's Best Places to Watch the FIFA World Cup
The Tavern Austin
The Tavern Austin

The Tavern

North Lamar

No-frills, two-story sports haven with beer by the pitcher and an outdoor patio
One of the longest continuously running establishments in Austin, The Tavern is packed anytime there’s a game on and that goes double for soccer. It’s the official home of FC Barcelona Penya Austin, opens early for Arsenal Games and hosts gameday watches for the Austin Aztex so it makes sense that they’ll have their TVs tuned in. While you’re there, have some of the White Wings -- bacon-wrapped chicken with jalapeño dunked in Buffalo sauce -- and you might not even care who wins.

Black Sheep Lodge
Black Sheep Lodge

Black Sheep Lodge

South Lamar

Dog-friendly sports bar with crafty beer, hefty burgers, and a popular patio
Black Sheep is a spot with regulars; beer signs on the wall, shuffleboard, drink specials every night, and a pub-style food menu all combine to make it a neighborhood fave. It’s most well known for its burgers -- big beefy affairs -- and extensive craft beer selection, but the dog-friendly patio is a hangout during spring and summer nights, and they’ll be showing any game that falls during their regular open hours. So, the afternoon games.

Haymaker
Courtesy of Haymaker

Haymaker

Manor Road

Casual bar/restaurant with heavy pours and good-natured patrons
This place might be right across from The Butterfly Bar but the feel here couldn’t be more different: Haymaker has stacked sandwiches, cheap drink specials daily and a great television view from every community bench seat in the house. It’s widely regarded as the best place to watch soccer due to its affiliation with the American Outlaws, the US soccer fan club, and they’ll be showing World Cup games once it’s down to 16 teams, though popular matchups may also warrant an early open.

Mister Tramps

North Austin

Inexpensive neighborhood joint with walls covered in soccer memorabilia
Squatting awkwardly in a parking lot, this bar has nonetheless managed to build a reputation for football fandom. Soccer pennants line the walls of Mister Tramps in all their riotously colored glory, and the place frequently hosts special events around matches. If there’s a major game on somewhere in the world, you can find it at Tramps; for this year’s World Cup, they’ll be opening at 7am to provide patrons with breakfast and match viewings.
 

BD Riley's
BD Riley's

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub

Downtown/Mueller

Irish-American bar with Guinness on tap
Irish bars are always a safe bet for a solid soccer watch party, and both locations of B.D. Riley’s are no exception. The Mueller location is the official home of Austin’s Liverpool fans, but both locations feature handmade bars imported from Ireland that beg for the ol’ belly up. They’ve got a wide selection draft taps and friendly bartenders willing to pull you the perfect pint. The TVs around each corner and a good pour of Guinness are all you’ll need while cheering on your favorite futbol player.

related

48 Free Things to Do in Austin

related

Austin's Best Mexican Restaurants (When You Need a Break from Tex-Mex)
Cover 3
Cover 3

Cover 3

Downtown/Allandale

Semi-upscale restaurants with American fare and a definite sports bent
Equal parts hearty American restaurant and bar, Cover 3 is mini-chain with spots in Austin, Round Rock, and San Antonio that holds its own on both fronts. There’s a special almost every day -- fish and chips on Friday, half-price wine bottles on Wednesday, a weekend Bloody Mary bar -- and both Austin locations open for business at 11am, meaning you’ll be able to catch all the afternoon games here. Soccer lovers may come for the games, but their tagalongs will be equally happy with the award-winning burgers and crafty cocktails.
 

lavaca
Courtesy of FBR Management

Lavaca Street Bar

South Lamar/The Domain/Warehouse District

Good times sports bar with drink specials, bar games, and a Southern-fried menu
This long-time haven for sports fans has expanded in the last couple of years, much to the delight of sports fans. In all three locations, you’ll find a TV on every wall, drink specials, and a bevy of bonafide soccer enthusiasts; they’re also paired up with Turf N Surf po-boy, which means you’ll have access to Southern-style fried fish, chicken, and shrimp plus snacks.

Basecamp
Basecamp

BaseCamp

West Sixth

Upmarket sports bar with locally sourced food menu & craft cocktails
You won’t find beer-soaked floors and expired chips here; helmed by veteran restaurateurs, this leveled-up sports bar offers craft beer and cocktails alongside a gourmet pub food menu put together by a pedigreed chef whose past exploits include a stint at Uchi. BaseCamp’s large, comfortable booths scattered around 13 big screen TVs make it an ideal spot to post up on match day.

Little Woodrow's
Little Woodrow's

Little Woodrow's

Various locations

Indoor/outdoor, family-friendly, come-as-you-are bar
With five locations in Austin, you’re never too far from Little Woody’s particular brand of lovable sports bar. There are sports on the telly year ‘round along with daily drink specials that include fireball shots and buckets of beer. (Friday is steak night if you’re feelin’ classy.) Though they likely won’t have special watch parties until the grand finale, you’ll be able to catch a game here if you ask.

Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Kelly Stocker wasn't born in Austin, but she got here as fast as she could. If you want to follow her adventures around town, find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Stuff You'll Like