With each passing month, folks of all ages and backgrounds are making the choice to drink less alcohol or not drink at all. And considering how intertwined booze and socializing are, it’s important to note the decision to abstain is actually quite common. Chris Marshall is the founder of Sans Bar, Austin’s only 100% alcohol-free bar. Marshall opened up shop after working as a counselor in Austin and noticing how many people struggle with feelings of isolation as a result of not drinking. “While all bars and restaurants are welcoming, not all are accessible for people who choose who not to drink or can’t drink,” Marshall explains. “I think it’s important that menus in every city, state, and country are truly inclusive.”

“When I get to a restaurant and see that the non-alcoholic options are only water, tea, and soda, it makes me feel like they don’t value my presence or my dollar,” he continues. “But a lavender lemonade, a fizzy-something? Even if it’s not a carefully crafted cocktail, that really indicates thought and consideration.”

According to Marshall, a bartender will happily make a non-alcoholic cocktail nine times out of 10 times when asked. But some top Austin establishments are going the extra mile, saving folks the trouble by showcasing delicious and inventive booze-free cocktail menus. Here are six of our favorites, for Dry January and beyond.

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Sans Bar East Austin

As mentioned, Sans Bar is Austin’s only fully N/A bar. Open every Friday, they serve up the biggest selection of zero-proof cocktails you're likely to find almost anywhere, alongside a wide variety of non-alcoholic beers and spirits. And even if you do imbibe, you’ll feel right at home at this East Austin destination. “At the start of December, a group of five friends came in,” says Sans Bar’s Chris Marshall. “It was great, because they were all there just to support two friends who didn’t drink.”

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or sign up online to learn about special community events.

The Roosevelt Room Warehouse District

The Roosevelt Room prides itself on house-crafted cocktails, and their zero-proof options are no exception. The Glitter & Marigold, the Castaway, and the N’artini are some of the prettiest creations on this list, and fans of rich and delicious flavor profiles have long flocked to this simultaneously classy and loungey venue. While you enjoy your drinks, snack on bites like heavenly rosemary-parmesan popcorn or a fully loaded charcuterie board.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable or order take-out and delivery via Uber Eats.

Yard Bar Allandale

Doubling as a down-and-dirty dog park, Yard Bar is a super fun place to kick back and, well, hang with the pups. The friendly energy pairs well with their roster of booze-less tipples, including fruity options like the Strawberry Fields and Burnt Orange Blast—all whipped up using expressions from popular N/A spirit brand, Seedlip.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

Vinaigrette South Congress Avenue

This health-focused salad spot stocks a list of virgin tinctures and tonics that’s actually longer than their classic cocktail menu. Non-alcoholic “botany-inspired” offerings include the Ginger Turmeric Tonic and the Frozen Vinny Palmer, brimming with hibiscus iced tea, fresh lemonade, pomegranate, and grenadine. Rest assured everything here, from the farm-to-table dishes to the irresistible beverages, are truly fresh in every sense of the word.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.

The Butterfly Bar @ The Vortex East Austin

The Butterfly Bar’s menu rocks three N/A cocktail options sporting exceptionally fun names. First up is the NOjito, a refreshing spin on the Mojito, followed by the Queen Bey, a sparkling strawberry-rose limeade with a zesty Tajin rim, as well as an elderflower- and passion fruit-spiked stunner called She Kills Monsters. Throw in an airy backyard with garden vibes and string lights and you’ve go an excellent place to relax with friends in a scenic setting.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out via Toast.

Vic and Als East Austin

Round the corner of Maple Avenue onto Manor Road and you’ll find this cool Cajun-inspired eatery. Pair your gumbo or fried boudin with one or more of their many flavorful non-alcoholic drinks. Creativity is front and center here, with a lineup spanning flavor combinations you’re unlikely to find elsewhere including The No-Gin Fizz (lime, brine, tonic), the cayenne-doused Spicy Carrot, and the earthy, violet-hued Beet and Soda.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.