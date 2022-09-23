Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin

Across the street from 99 Ranch lies another incredibly charming board game bar. Everything at Vigilante was designed so you can have a fun time playing with your friends. The tables have cup holders, and the lighting strikes the perfect mood for getting immersed in some friendly competition. The team there truly knows how to commit to a theme. They carry craft cocktails like the Bird of Prey (A tequila, pomegranate, and agave drink shaken with sage ice cubes), and The Darknight, which is their take on an old-fashioned. The expansive menu includes items like the Cowboy Bepop burger (A quarter pounder with swiss, BBQ, and roasted jalapeno), and the Lord of the Wings (lollipop-style wings tossed in either Sriracha buffalo or BBQ). It’s a top-to-bottom great experience.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via SevenRooms.