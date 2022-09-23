Where to Drink and Play Games in Austin
From classic barcades to full-on volleyball courts.
We all love chatting with friends at a nice bar, but it’s also fun to get a drink when everyone has something to do. There are plenty of bars that have a dartboard or some dirty Jenga blocks, but many spots in town offer more unique experiences. Whether you’re looking to play board games, video games, or a full game of volleyball—here are some of our favorite spots to both get a drink and play games.
Cut out the hassle of deciding the next host for board game night and check out the Emerald Tavern instead. This down-to-earth venue marries mead, coffee, pub food, and a whole mess of board games. With over 200 games to choose from, the tavern’s knowledgeable staff will help you pick some games that you can enjoy with your friends while you eat, drink, and chat. Grab a Steak & Ale Pie, Fish & Chips, or some lighter fare like Buffalo Cauliflower or Aioli Fries paired with a wide selection of tasty draught blends. The Raspberry Cream is a mixture of Ale and Framboise that’s particularly good.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via the website.
Vigilante Gaming Bar
Across the street from 99 Ranch lies another incredibly charming board game bar. Everything at Vigilante was designed so you can have a fun time playing with your friends. The tables have cup holders, and the lighting strikes the perfect mood for getting immersed in some friendly competition. The team there truly knows how to commit to a theme. They carry craft cocktails like the Bird of Prey (A tequila, pomegranate, and agave drink shaken with sage ice cubes), and The Darknight, which is their take on an old-fashioned. The expansive menu includes items like the Cowboy Bepop burger (A quarter pounder with swiss, BBQ, and roasted jalapeno), and the Lord of the Wings (lollipop-style wings tossed in either Sriracha buffalo or BBQ). It’s a top-to-bottom great experience.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via SevenRooms.
Cidercade
Cidercade combines two entertaining things. Cider and arcades. Unlike most arcades, you don’t pay for individual games. Once you pay the $10 admission, all the cabinets are free to play. Relax with a glass of one of their house hard ciders, seltzers, or kombuchas, or get a flight for you and your friends. It has a full pizza kitchen with wings and salad options as well. It’s family-friendly during the day but becomes 21+ starting at 8 pm.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via Tock.
Moontower Saloon
In recent years, South Austin bars have garnered a reputation for their expansive square footage. Moontower Bar was one the first to set that trend. The massive dog-friendly venue will make you wonder why you’d ever want to wander the packed streets of Dirty Sixth. The venue is so big, in fact, that it boasts three full-size sand volleyball courts. If you’re looking for a sporty night out, you’ve found it. It also has a full bar and food on site from Hot Texas Grills.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve the volleyball court via the website.
Full Circle Bar
A self-proclaimed “skee-ball house and corn hole garden,” Full Circle Bar is a truly unique venue. It’s a cozy indoor space with good drinks, pizza, and a sizable back patio. As you would expect of a bar based around skee-ball, the place has a fun and quirky vibe. It also has a handful of other bar games like that one hook and ring game (that might actually get easier the more you drink) and bocce ball.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Smash
When you go to Smash, you play ping pong. It’s a clean, colorful, and roomy indoor venue with a range of ping pong tables you can hit up with friends during a night out or after a quick bite at lunch. The menu centers around elevated comfort food with dishes like deviled eggs, street corn, tostadas, and larger meals like steak sandwiches and a range of flatbreads. As far as cocktails go, we recommend their White Negroni and TANGO con Mango.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via the website.
Valhalla Esports Lounge
Like the board game bars on this list, this unique spot on Red River street offers a different kind of night out—just tag in board games for video games. Kick back with some friends and play games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, or Valorant. Like many of the other places on this list, Valhalla also knows how to commit to a theme. Cocktails are named after games like Sonic, Diablo, and Candy Crush. If you’re up for it, you can also chow down on their hearty bar food, like the Dorito Mozzarella Sticks, or loaded tots.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Topgolf
While not unique to Austin, Topgolf always makes for a fun night out. The concept is simple— lounge, eat, and drink with your crew, while everyone takes turns launching golf balls into the distance. Or, in most cases, just a few feet. Even though summer is (sorta) over, warm nights are probably here to stay for the foreseeable future. Cool off with a nice frozen spiked lemonade or a mango Cerveza-Rita. If you’re hungry, it offers a ton of filling food options like burgers and pretzel bites.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via the website.
Punch Bowl Social Austin
Representing the Domain, Punchbowl Social is a bit of a catch-all as far as games go. It has bowling, karaoke, arcade cabinets, and table games like foosball and giant scrabble. Have fun while enjoying well-prepared shareables like cilantro wings, cauliflower nachos, and chilled shrimp lettuce wraps. Customers love The Knockoff Burger, which is a classic hearty burger with comeback sauce. As the name suggests, the place is perhaps best known for their punches that are just flavorful as they are colorful. So, make sure to order one (or a few) for the crew.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via the website.