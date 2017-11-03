Where to Drink in Austin Right Now

The Townsend Congress District Located across the street from the century-old Paramount Theater, The Townsend is quietly knocking the socks off every food and cocktail critic. The cocktail program, developed by acclaimed bartender Justin Elliott, is elegant and restrained much like the vibe of the bar itself. You won’t find crazy shots or sugary concoctions here but you will find Elliott’s signature cocktails like the Ex-Novia, a lush blend of Tequila Ocho reposado, Amaro Montenegro, manzanilla sherry, and Americano rosa. And, because topping every cocktail bar list isn't enough, they were recently recognized as one of Austin’s best restaurants by the Austin American-Statesman. Order the burger, the fries, and the hot chicken. You’ll thank us later.

Ego's Lounge Bouldin Creek Ego’s is the quintessential dive bar: no windows, crappy furniture, graffitied bathrooms, and a bar selection that discourages anything with more than two ingredients. But, they are open everyday from 11:30am to 2am, the drinks are dirt cheap -- seriously, you can hang out for hours and rack up a $20 tab -- and the karaoke is legendary. Every night, they host karaoke nights that inevitably turn into dance parties and sing alongs, but you have to arrive early since the queue fills really quickly. Pro tip: You’ll find Ego’s in the bottom level of the parking of the 1970’s office building that sits at Riverside and South Congress.

The Roosevelt Room East Austin The Roosevelt Room is special for multiple reasons; owners Justin Lavenue and Dennis Gobis are both insanely talented and highly-respected bartenders who have managed to elevate the taste level of 20-somethings who party in the West Fifth and Sixth bar district. The expansive menu of cocktails, organized by era from pre-1880 to modern day, offers a choose-your-own-adventure-esque playfulness to their creative albeit accessible menu of classic cocktails. Try the Huli Pau!, El Dorado five-year dark rum, coconut cream, pineapple, mint, tarragon, and peanut oil blended and served with butterfly pea power and a mini lei. With a menu this extensive and great we wish you luck in choosing which drink(s) to have.

drink.well. Hyde Park drink.well. should be the model for every neighborhood bar in America. Jessica and Michael Sanders, along with their prodigious bar staff, somehow create brand new, pitch-perfect cocktail menus season after season as if they just know they’ll never run out of inspiration. This season’s menu offers a fresh take on the gin and tonic; stirred Old Tom gin, apricot, grapefruit, cardamom, rose water, and Mediterranean tonic comprise drink.well.’s The Jinn’s Tonic. Another thing we love about this bar is the hearty fare, you can pop in for dinner and leave satisfied; try the delicious house burger and frites (smoked onion marmalade, white cheddar, roma tomato, lettuce, pickles with frites & tarragon-curry aioli). Keep in mind that drink.well. is “intimate,” aka small, so get in early for rock star seating otherwise you’ll be rock star standing.

Backbeat South Austin With neighbors like Ramen Tatsu-ya and Odd Duck, Backbeat (drink.well.’s sister bar) is part of the newest wave of hot spots in this burgeoning strip of South Lamar. In regards to design, Backbeat’s modern retro digs may be a departure from drink.well.’s neighborhood charm but the cocktail menu sparkles just as bright… as does the expertly curated wine selection. From the electric blue Neon Jungle (Jamaican rum, mezcal, coconut-washed bianco vermouth, fresh pressed pineapple and lime, velvet falernum, blue curaçao) to the brooding See No Evil (rye whiskey, Brandy de Jerez, Dolin Blanc vermouth, Cynar 70, Aphrodite bitters) there is truly a drink for any taste here. Speaking of taste, Backbeat’s small and enticing food menu has offerings such as cheese and salumi boards and Moroccan meatballs. In addition to the polished bar and lounge area, there’s a covered rooftop.

Kitty Cohen's East Austin When Kitty Cohen’s opened, people who live in the same East Austin hood rejoiced: Finally! A cool, retro-inspired bar with real drinks and a beautiful patio. The bar is from the same team behind The Blackheart and Proof & Cooper and replaces the former Bar 2211. The concept borrows from the 1970’s Palm Springs aesthetic; there is a wading pool, kitschy decor and art, a grand piano, and a soundtrack dedicated to the era. Hit up Kitty Cohen’s with a couple of friends and order the shareable (and cheekily named) Key Party; it is Waterloo gin, cucumber, lemon, sugar, and dry prosecco served in a vintage punch bowl.

Small Victory Downtown Hiding in plain sight is Small Victory, the second story bar that feels like a basement bar. It can be found just around the corner from the Intercontinental Stephen F. Austin hotel, up a curved flight of stairs and behind a heavy wooden door. Small Victory is lined with a plush banquette and thoughtful touches like the dizzying kaleidoscope of fire hydrants and pigeons on the Dan Funderburgh-designed wallpaper. Highlights of the menu include the tightly curated list of classics--adapted from OG bar books--and the wine selection, hand picked by owner Josh Loving. Despite it’s diminutive size, Small Victory serves classy bar bites: ham, charcuterie, and cheeses all selected for their high quality.

Firehouse Lounge Downtown Firehouse Hostel, housed in a former fire station, provides accommodations for travelers who don’t mind sharing a bunk bed, and the lounge downstairs provides a refuge from the pandemonium of Dirty Sixth. Enter the lobby of the hostel and slide open the bookcase to enter Firehouse Lounge which is (appropriately) painted red from floor to ceiling. Order from their menu of classic cocktails or call your poison, either way this highly capable staff is going to take great care of you. Happy hour is from 5pm-8pm everyday; select classic cocktails and all wine is $6 and rotating draft beers are $4.

Lala's Little Nugget Brentwood Every city in America needs a Lala’s; that bar which is both oddball and endearing and is capable of transporting you to another time. Also known as Lala’s Christmas Bar, it was named after it’s previous owner, Miss Frances Lala. You’ll almost always encounter the silver-haired regulars who spend most nights perched at the bar with a Budweiser in hand; they are always happy to chat you up or tell a joke you just know they’ve told hundreds of time. So, order a beer or an Old Fashioned, put some cash into the jukebox and revel in the warm weirdness that is Lala’s.

Midnight Cowboy Downtown Once part of Austin's red light district, The Midnight Cowboy pays tribute to its former brothel glory as a reservations-only, buzz-in cocktail lair, where clients are encouraged to flirt with staff as long as they abide by house rules. Reservations are for two hours and there’s a two-drink minimum per guest. With so many expertly crafted cocktails to choose from, you can’t really go wrong -- some of them are even prepared table-side.

King Bee Lounge East Austin OK, here it is: King Bee has the fantastic frozen cocktails, fantastic pizza, and the best owners around. Colette Dein and Billy Hankey -- both formerly of Second Bar + Kitchen, Colette as front of house manager and Billy as bar manager -- opened the doors to King Bee two years ago serving the cocktails Billy (who was recently named Best Bartender in Austin) is known for creating. Much to our delight, soon after opening Colette launched the pizza parlor. What should you order now? This season’s fall-inspired frozen drink is bourbon based and tinged with apple and spices and the pizza you NEED to get your hands on is the Squealer, a 14in pizza topped with garlic oil, aged cheese, ricotta, red onions, pickled shallots, garlic confit, prosciutto, balsamic reduction, and love.

Whisler's East Austin Whisler’s is easily the most popular cocktail bar in East Austin because they manage to pull off a chill, social atmosphere while serving some of the best cocktails in town. Whisler’s Fall menu -- thoughtfully developed by the uber-talented bar team over months -- embraces the season’s flavors in stunning new ways; the sounds-strange-tastes-like-heaven corn-infused Maggie Bailey (white whisky, dry vermouth, roasted corn, thyme, cream) is a current standout. But, Whisler’s most popular drink is the classic old-fashioned; theirs is a balanced blend of rye whiskey, demerara sugar, and Angostura bitters. Upstairs you’ll find Mezcaleria Tobala with a nice selection of mezcal varietals served in tiny copitas with orange slices and chapulin (grasshopper) salt. Pro tip: Food truck Thai Kun in the back patio is the best food truck in Austin. Order the crispy Thai-Kun fried chicken or the fiery beef panang curry if you dare.

Violet Crown Social Club Central East Yeah… sooo apparently not everyone wants a $12 cocktail, which is why we love Violet Crown aka The Crown. This no frills, windowless neighborhood bar is where you go to drink reasonably priced draft beers and well whiskey sodas with your best friends. They’re always showing the game or a random movie from your childhood like Willow or Child’s Play. The patio is where smokers convene and there’s plenty of dark booths inside. But, another huge draw is the fact that you can order Via 313 aka the best pizza ever from the trailer just outside and either wait or eat in the bar. Pro tip: Get the Detroiter, always get the Detroiter.

Weather Up Central East Weather Up is a relaxed, grownup spot to enjoy cocktails and conversation, which is probably why we often spot (and inadvertently eavesdrop on) first dates. You can sit inside where copper light fills the room or on the garden-esque patio and sip beer, wine, or cocktails like the fruit-forward La Niña (rum, strawberry shrub, fresh lime juice, vanilla and mint) or their signature happy meal -- a shot of housemade “fireball” and a Lone Star. Chef Kristine Kittrell has made Weather Up much more than a cocktail bar but a great spot for brunch and dinner. We love the indulgent biscuits Benedict (poached eggs, Hollandaise, ham, greens) and The Sterling egg sandwich (eggs anyway you want, grilled avocado butter, bacon, cheddar, greens).

Stay Gold East Austin Named after the famous line from cult flick The Outsiders, Stay Gold serves as a neighborhood bar with craft drinks, live music, and close proximity to some of Austin’s best food trucks like La Barbecue and Dee Dee. However, Toaster, which specializes in comfort grub like baked mac & cheese and pierogis, serves until 1am and is located in Stay Gold’s back patio. Stay Gold’s currentbar menu has tasty picks like Diane Lane (Barr Hill gin, rosemary, grapefruit) and the Keyser Söze (Effen cucumber vodka, lime, pineapple, simple syrup, Hellfire bitters, Trechas chili powder rim). Pro tip: Pop in for killer brunch from Toaster and pair it with a Bloody Mary or michelada on Saturdays and Sundays starting at noon!

Half Step Downtown Half Step is the best bar on Rainey St (other than Geraldine’s). There, I said it. The baby blue house has a sparse, moody interior that reminds us of a 1930’s era church you’d find in the deep South. At the bar, the staff quickly and flawlessly measures drink components: 2oz of this, 1oz of that, 1/4oz of that other stuff and stir. The menu often has just a few suggested cocktails although the bar team can make any classic cocktail under the sun. (Just don’t commit a faux pas by ordering a bull blaster.) Ask for a Daiquiri, it’s not that frozen crap our parents drank but a perfectly balanced combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar. Another yummy pick is the refreshing Prescription Julep (cognac, rye whisky, mint, and sugar). Take your drink to the spacious patio for primo people watching and try to resist the cinnamon and sugar temptation of Little Lucy’s Mini Donuts located in front of the bar. Or... you know, don’t resist.

Garage Downtown In the great Austin tradition of opening bars that are hard to find, we have Garage -- the low-lit, former valet office nestled in the parking garage on 5th and Colorado and marked with a blue neon sign. Their most popular drink is the sweet and herbaceous former Official Drink of Austin, the Indian Paintbrush (vodka, rosemary, grapefruit) but we love their take on a Penicillin (Earl Grey Scotch, more Scotch, lemon, ginger, honey). Feeling fancy? Garage has an impressive collection of Japanese whiskies. Hungry? Order from their bar food menu but don’t expect greasy fries topped with canned chili, Garage’s kitchen is putting out good stuff, like their sweet and sour pork ribs with red cabbage and jalapeno slaw, topped with crushed peanuts and fried shallots.

The Jackalope Dirty 6th There are now two Jackalope locations, each with their own charms. The one on Sixth St is a gritty punk rock refuge from Sixth St’s bro circus; it’s known for huge, tasty burgers and magically hangover-preventing waffle fry nachos. The Jackalope South Shore on East Riverside is a brand new, renovated location with curved booths, giant disco ball, and a huge circular bar with draft cocktails like the floral Flight of the Bumblebee (Aviation gin, honey syrup, lemon). South Shore is now serving a mini menu of favorites from the original like the chipotle bacon cheeseburger, wings and of course the waffle fries. And rest assured, the giant saddled jackalope has been cloned and is getting lot of action at Jackalope South Shore.

The Little Darlin' South Austin LIttle Darlin’ exists in a bar and lounge desert off of William Cannon just East of I-35. The sprawling yard is sprinkled with picnic tables and laid back South Austin residents celebrating the fact that the work day is done over cold Lone Stars. The most remarkable thing about The LIttle Darlin’ is its menu; rarely does one find restaurant quality bites and dishes at a neighborhood dive bar. Russell Dougherty (former executive chef of Little Barrel & Brown) has brought his talents to eager patrons. The cucumber and melon salads are sweet, savory and refreshing and the juicy bavette steak with field pea hummus and summer squash is a sophisticated marvel. If you only have one thing though, get the burger; made with pickled red onion, red-eye mayo, American cheese, and bacon, it’s flavor rivals the best burgers in Austin including Launderette’s acclaimed la plancha burger.

Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden Downtown Banger’s the place to be for weekend day drinking with your crew. Dogs are welcome, there is seating for days, the menu is chock-full of house-made sausage and delicious sides, oh… and with over 100 beers (and 50 canned!), they boast the third largest draft system in Texas. The lively vibe at Banger’s is reminiscent of German beer halls with it’s long picnic tables (indoors and out) and beer as far as the eye can see. With so much sausage to choose from it’s tough to choose but we like the classic jalapeño cheddar bratwurst (house-made bratwurst with jalapeños and cheddar) and the banger and mash (brown gravy, caramelized onions, skin-on mashed potatoes and a house-made banger). In regards to choosing a beer, you can throw a dart, ask for a recommendation from your server or do the right thing and get a flight.

Geraldine's Rainey Street The swanky Hotel Van Zandt on Rainey St is an homage to Austin's music legacy and it’s restaurant with separate bar and lounge honors the musical tradition as well. Chief of Bar Operations Jen Keyser’s cocktail menu has so many clever, music-centric drinks; the Willie Cup (rye, hemp milk, sage) which is wrapped in tiny bandanna and the In Your Head (Cabeza tequila, fresh cranberry, basil, agave nectar, lime, salt) are perfect examples.

Rio Rita East Austin The Rio Rita has found a new home on 12th and Chicon in the former Badlands space, just around the corner from another bar we absolutely love, King Bee. Amazingly, the move hasn’t altered the old-Austin charm whatsoever; the mismatched couches, large patio full of metal tables, and infused spirits are ever present. During the day, Rio Rita is an informal co-working space serving caffeinated delights. When the sun sets (or during the day, no judgement) margaritas and Bloody Marys made with fiery, habanero-infused tequila rule.

EastSide Tavern East Austin Smoked meat from Cade Mercer, former pitmaster from Lamberts, is the focus of EastSide Tavern’s menu, but they did not skimp when designing an accompanying drink program. Forty-plus local and import beers grace the menu, a significant selection of wine including “lady-crack” frosé aka frozen rosé. Their house margarita with a Ancho Reyes/Big Red floater is a crowd-pleaser, as are any of the many barrel-aged and draft cocktails that can be ordered as a flight.

White Horse East Austin Honky-tonk, two-stepping, and ice-cold Lone Stars -- this is why we flock to The White Horse. Any night of the week you can catch a great country, jazz, bluegrass, swing, conjunto, zydeco, or honky-tonk band up on the red velvet-clad stage. If you need a break from dancing and drinking Two Steps -- that’s their Lone Star and whiskey shot special -- hit up the smoking patio, pile into the vintage photo booth, or order from their resident taco truck, Bomb Tacos.