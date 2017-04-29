Food & Drink

The Best Happy Hours in Austin

By and Updated On 04/03/2017 at 05:11PM EST By And Updated On 04/03/2017 at 05:11PM EST
best happy hour in austin texas cocktails
Whisler's | Mark Weatherford

After a long day at work, it’s easy to let bumper-to-bumper traffic get to you, UNLESS you're arriving at one of these perfectly timed deals. From elegant steakhouses with deeply discounted wagyu burgers, to Mexican joints serving icy margaritas on a sunny patio, Austin’s happy hours have everything you need to eat and drink on the cheap and make it to the weekend.

the peached tortilla austin happy hour
The Peached Tortilla

The Peached Tortilla

Burnet Rd

When: Every day, 5-7pm
The deal: A $7 burger, $3 tacos, $5 cocktails, $5 wine, and a menu of $5 snacks including crispy fries with an egg, kimchi arancini balls, and charred Brussels sprouts. 

Barley Swine

Burnet Rd

When: Mon-Fri 5-6:30pm
The deal: Half off select plates, $7 wine, $4 beers, $6 cocktails 

Dive Bar

Campus

When: Mon-Fri, 2-7pm
The deal: $2.50 Lone Star and PBR tall boys, $3 wells, $4 drafts, and $5 wine

clark's oyster bar austin
Casey Dunn

Clark's Oyster Bar

Clarksville

When: Every day, 3-6pm
The deal: 50 cents off oysters, half-priced burgers, and $5 martinis

searsucker cocktail austin happy hour
Courtesy of Searsucker

Searsucker

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 2-6:30pm; Sun, 4:30-9pm
The deal: $5 cocktails and wine, $3 beer, and $4-$7 small bites

TRIO at Four Seasons Hotel

Downtown

When: Every day, 5-7pm
The deal: Half off wine by the glass, $5 off the bar menu, which includes rosemary fries with truffle aioli, ceviche, and chicken confit pizza

W Austin

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Check out Primetime, W Austin’s brand new happy hour, taking place in the Living Room bars, and featuring signature cocktails and snacks from $5-$7. We like the jalapeño-cucumber lemonade!

peche best happy hour austin
Annie Ray Photography

Péché

Warehouse District

When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm; Sun & Mon, all night
The deal: Half off food and $5 select drinks

Due Forni

Downtown

When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $5 wine, $4-$5 beer, and small plates from $3-$8

vince young steakhouse happy hour burger
Courtesy of Vince Young Steakhouse

Vince Young Steakhouse

Downtown

When: Mon-Sat 5-7pm
The deal: $3 off wines by the glass, $2 off cocktails, $4 drafts, and a $10 wagyu brisket burger, steak frites, and more

La Condesa

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Half off all drinks

Fixe Austin

Downtown

When: Every day, 4-7pm
The deal: $9 order of biscuits, $8 Southern fish fry, and discounted wine by the glass or bottle

swift's attic best happy hour austin
Swift's Attic

Swift's Attic

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 2-6:30pm
The deal: $6 specialty cocktails, $5 select wines, $2 Bud Lights & Mickey's, and $1 off domestic drafts 

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6:30pm; Sun, 4-9pm
The deal: In Bar 79, discounts on select entrees, $5 Prosecco, $6 craft cocktails 

Truluck's

Downtown

When: 5-7pm daily; all night Sun
The deal: Enjoy Half Price Cocktail Hour in the Stone Crab Lounge; that means half-price cocktails, half-price lounge menu, and 25% off all bottles of wine.

contigo austin cocktail best happy hour
Contigo Austin

Contigo

East Central

When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm
The deal: $1 off draft beer and wine, $2 off signature cocktails and deals on bar snacks; every Tuesday, local beers are $2, and every Thursday, fried chicken is $1

Mongers Market + Kitchen

East Cesar Chavez

When: Tues-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $5 wine, bubbles and sangria; $1 off draft beers; $6 raw bar options like buttermilk fried shrimp or blue crab fingers; $1 off oysters

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

​East Cesar Chavez

When: Every day, 5-7pm
The deal: $7 Melvin Mule, $10 Cheeseburger and fries plus much more!

whisler's austin cocktail happy hour
Whisler's

Whisler's

East 6th

When: Every day, 4-7pm
The deal: $6 cocktails, like their Old Fashioned, Moscow mule, and more

Licha's Cantina

​East 6th

When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $5 select cocktails and bites

The Hightower

​East 7th

When: Mon-Sat, 5-7pm; Sun, 5-10pm
The deal: $4 local draft beer, $4 wine, $4-$7.50 house cocktails, and small plates from $3.50-$8, including ceviche and paté 

Takoba

​East 7th

When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm; Sat-Sun, 3-4pm
The deal: During the week, $1 off cocktails and drafts, half-price apps, and $6 ceviche; on weekends, $5 bloody marys, $1.50 mimosas, and $7 mimosa carafes

hillside farmacy bloody mary
Courtesy of Hillside Farmacy

Hillside Farmacy

East 11th

When: Every day, 3-6pm
The deal: discounts on cocktails and selected plates; $5 bubbles and half off oysters on Mondays 

Royal Jelly

Highland

When: Sun, 4-11pm; Tues-Sat, 4-6pm
The deal: $4 Pearl Snap drafts, $11 cubano & a pint, $3-$4 select dishes 

Launderette

Holly

When: Mon-Fri, 5-6pm
The deal: Half off cocktails, beer and wine

el sapo austin cocktails
El Sapo

El Sapo

​Manor Rd

When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm; Sat-Sun, 3-5pm
The deal: $3 Mexi-cans, $4 seasonal punch, $5 margaritas, select discounted appetizers and draft cocktails 

Salty Sow

Manor Rd

When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $2 off all signature cocktails & beer, and a menu of $5 small plates that includes honey rosemary-dipped fried chicken, duck fat fries, and deviled eggs

el chile austin happy hour
El Chile

El Chile

​Manor Rd

When: Every day, 3-7pm
The deal: $3 micheladas, $4 sangrias, $5 margaritas and $3 off appetizers 

Haymaker

Manor Rd

When: Sun-Fri, 11am-12am; Sat, 11am-1am
The deal: Daily drink specials include $3 Texas pints on Tuesday, $2 frozen margs on Friday, and $2 mimosas on Sunday (and many more offerings!) 

Bribery Bakery

Mueller

When: Tues-Fri, 3-6pm
The deal: $2 off cocktails and $1.50 off pastries

drink.well austin happy hour
Claire McCormack

drink.well.

North Loop

When: Tues-Fri, 4-6pm
The deal: $6 cocktails

Half Step

Rainey St

When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $8 cocktails, $2 off draft beer

Cheer Up Charlies

Red River

When: Every day, 4-8pm
The deal: $2 tall boys, drink specials

the mohawk austin beer happy hour
The Mohawk

Mohawk

Red River

When: Every day, 5-8pm
The deal: Discounts on select beer and cocktails

Parkside

Sixth St

When: Every day, 5-6:30pm
The deal: Half off beer, liquor, and bar food; on Mondays, all signature martinis are $5

Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger

Easy Tiger

Sixth St

When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $3 local draft beer and Old Fashioned/Manhattan cocktails; $3 sausage links, and pretzels with beer cheese

Michi Ramen

Sixth St

When: Every day, 3-6pm and 9-11pm
The deal: $1 off all drinks, $2 off all pitchers, and on Wednesdays, $3 sake carafes

Little Barrel & Brown

South Congress

When: Tues-Sat, 5-7pm; Sun-Mon, 5-10pm
The deal: $3 draft & bottled beers, $5 glasses of wine, $5 cocktails, discounted food selections; Sunday and Monday nights include half off bottles of wine

Snack Bar

South Congress

When: Every day, 4-7pm
The deal: $2 Lone Star, $1 off bottled/canned beer and cocktails, $6 draft wine, and $2 off select snacks

alcomar best cocktails austin
Scott Robertson

Alcomar

South 1st

When: Every day, 3-7pm
The deal: $9 gulf oysters, $10 ceviche, $6 house margaritas, and much more

Uchi

​South Lamar

When: Every day from 5:00-6:30pm
The deal: Beer and sake are $3, select glasses of wine are $7, sushi rolls and small plates range from $4-$6. The same deals apply to Uchiko.

VOX Table

South Lamar

When: Mon-Fri, 5-6:30pm
The deal: Order from the bar for $6 cocktails, half-priced glasses of wine, and $2 bites (like the $2 tongue + cheek bun)

District Kitchen & Cocktails

Southwest

When: Mon-Sat, 3:30-7pm
The deal: $4.50-$5.50 cocktails, $3 domestic beer, $1 off tap beer, $5 glasses of wine, half-priced bottles of wine, and appetizers from $4-$8

lenoir austin best cocktails
Lenoir

Lenoir

South 1st

When: Tues-Sat, 5-7pm
The deal: Happy hour in the wine garden includes wine specials

Isla

Warehouse District

When: Mon-Tues & Thurs-Fri, 4-7pm; Wed, 4pm-2am
The deal: 1/2 of select food and $5 select cocktails

odd duck austin
Richard Casteel

Odd Duck

South Lamar

When: Mon-Thurs, 2:30-6:30pm
The deal: $5 draft palomas, half off bottles of wine, and large format beer

Juliet

South Lamar

When: Every day, 4-7pm
The deal: $4 beer, $5 wine, and $7 cocktails; discounts on pizza, antipasti, and cheese & charcuterie plates

Freedmen's

West Campus

When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $2 Lone Star drafts & PBR tallboys, $3 whiskey of the month, $2 off glasses of wine and well drinks, and $5 barbecue sandwiches

the roosevelt room austin cocktail
The Roosevelt Room

Roosevelt Room

West 5th

When: Mon-Sat, 5-7pm; Tues, 5-2pm
The deal: $6 selected cocktails, $1 off beer, and $2 off wine

Jack Allen's Kitchen

West Lake Hills & other locations

When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm
The deal: Half price appetizers and drink specials

Posse East

Campus

When: Mon-Fri, 2-7pm; Wed and Sun, all day.
The deal: $2.75 domestic drafts, $4 import drafts, $2.25 domestic beers, a happy hour appetizer menu, and cajun-themed fare on Tuesday nights

BlackFinn Ameripub

The Domain

When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm
The deal: $2 off drafts, $4 well drinks, $5 house wines, discounted prices on appetizers

Crown and Anchor Pub
Crown and Anchor Pub

Crown and Anchor Pub

Campus

When: Mon-Sat, 2-7pm; all day Sun.
The deal: $2.75 domestics drafts, $4.75 premium drafts, $10 domestic pitchers, and food menu discounts

Pinthouse Pizza

North Loop, South Lamar

When: Mon-Fri, 5-6pm
The deal: $2 Pinthouse Pizza drafts

The Goodnight

Anderson Square

When: Mon-Fri, 4-6:30pm
The deal: Half-off pizza, appetizers, discounted domestics, half-off bowling and gaming prices

Jeffrey's
Jeffrey's

Jeffrey’s

Old West Austin

When: All night Mon; Tues-Sun, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: Half-off the bar menu, $2 off drinks

June's All Day

Bouldin Creek

When: All night Mon; Every day, 4-6pm
The deal: Half off all food, half off sparkling wine, and $2 off drinks; on Mondays, half off sparkling wine all night.

Half Step

Downtown

When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm.  
The deal: $8 cocktails, $2 beers, wine, and beer specials

Poke-Poke

South Congress, North Loop

When: Daily, 4:30-6:30pm
The deal: $2 off everything

garage cocktail bar
Julie Cope

Garage

Downtown

When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm
The deal: Discounts on food, beer, cocktails

Prohibition Creamery

East Austin

When: Tues-Fri, 3-7pm  
The deal: $6 cocktails; wine and ice cream specials

Backbeat

Zilker

When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm
The deal: $7 cocktails, $2 off all wine, sherry, and vermouth by the glass, $1 off all canned beer, $2 off snacks

WINEBELLY
WINEBELLY

Winebelly

South Congress

When: Tues-Thurs, 4-6pm
The deal: Half-off select bottles Sun. and Mon, $5 house wine glass, $5 appetizer menu

Radio Coffee & Beer

South Lamar

When: Weekdays, 4-7pm
The deal: Discounts on most drafts, as well as specials on coffee and coffee-related drinks

Hotel San Jose

Travis Heights

When: Weekdays, Noon-5pm
The deal: Discounts on wings, beer, and sake specials

Cantine

Zilker

When: Daily, 4-6pm  
The deal: Half-off wine by the glass, draft beer, pizza, and select cocktails

Anastacia Uriegas is an Austin-based freelance writer and happy hour veteran. Follow her boozy adventures: @anaurie.

