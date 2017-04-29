Updated On 04/03/2017 at 05:11PM EST

The Best Happy Hours in Austin

The Peached Tortilla Burnet Rd When: Every day, 5-7pm

The deal: A $7 burger, $3 tacos, $5 cocktails, $5 wine, and a menu of $5 snacks including crispy fries with an egg, kimchi arancini balls, and charred Brussels sprouts.

Barley Swine Burnet Rd When: Mon-Fri 5-6:30pm

The deal: Half off select plates, $7 wine, $4 beers, $6 cocktails

Dive Bar Campus When: Mon-Fri, 2-7pm

The deal: $2.50 Lone Star and PBR tall boys, $3 wells, $4 drafts, and $5 wine

Clark's Oyster Bar Clarksville When: Every day, 3-6pm

The deal: 50 cents off oysters, half-priced burgers, and $5 martinis

Searsucker Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 2-6:30pm; Sun, 4:30-9pm

The deal: $5 cocktails and wine, $3 beer, and $4-$7 small bites

TRIO at Four Seasons Hotel Downtown When: Every day, 5-7pm

The deal: Half off wine by the glass, $5 off the bar menu, which includes rosemary fries with truffle aioli, ceviche, and chicken confit pizza

W Austin Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: Check out Primetime, W Austin’s brand new happy hour, taking place in the Living Room bars, and featuring signature cocktails and snacks from $5-$7. We like the jalapeño-cucumber lemonade!

Péché Warehouse District When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm; Sun & Mon, all night

The deal: Half off food and $5 select drinks

Due Forni Downtown When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $5 wine, $4-$5 beer, and small plates from $3-$8

Vince Young Steakhouse Downtown When: Mon-Sat 5-7pm

The deal: $3 off wines by the glass, $2 off cocktails, $4 drafts, and a $10 wagyu brisket burger, steak frites, and more

La Condesa Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: Half off all drinks

Fixe Austin Downtown When: Every day, 4-7pm

The deal: $9 order of biscuits, $8 Southern fish fry, and discounted wine by the glass or bottle

Swift's Attic Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 2-6:30pm

The deal: $6 specialty cocktails, $5 select wines, $2 Bud Lights & Mickey's, and $1 off domestic drafts

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 4-6:30pm; Sun, 4-9pm

The deal: In Bar 79, discounts on select entrees, $5 Prosecco, $6 craft cocktails

Truluck's Downtown When: 5-7pm daily; all night Sun

The deal: Enjoy Half Price Cocktail Hour in the Stone Crab Lounge; that means half-price cocktails, half-price lounge menu, and 25% off all bottles of wine.

Contigo East Central When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm

The deal: $1 off draft beer and wine, $2 off signature cocktails and deals on bar snacks; every Tuesday, local beers are $2, and every Thursday, fried chicken is $1

Mongers Market + Kitchen East Cesar Chavez When: Tues-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: $5 wine, bubbles and sangria; $1 off draft beers; $6 raw bar options like buttermilk fried shrimp or blue crab fingers; $1 off oysters

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile ​East Cesar Chavez When: Every day, 5-7pm

The deal: $7 Melvin Mule, $10 Cheeseburger and fries plus much more!

Whisler's East 6th When: Every day, 4-7pm

The deal: $6 cocktails, like their Old Fashioned, Moscow mule, and more

Licha's Cantina ​East 6th When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $5 select cocktails and bites

The Hightower ​East 7th When: Mon-Sat, 5-7pm; Sun, 5-10pm

The deal: $4 local draft beer, $4 wine, $4-$7.50 house cocktails, and small plates from $3.50-$8, including ceviche and paté

Takoba ​East 7th When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm; Sat-Sun, 3-4pm

The deal: During the week, $1 off cocktails and drafts, half-price apps, and $6 ceviche; on weekends, $5 bloody marys, $1.50 mimosas, and $7 mimosa carafes

Hillside Farmacy East 11th When: Every day, 3-6pm

The deal: discounts on cocktails and selected plates; $5 bubbles and half off oysters on Mondays

Royal Jelly Highland When: Sun, 4-11pm; Tues-Sat, 4-6pm

The deal: $4 Pearl Snap drafts, $11 cubano & a pint, $3-$4 select dishes

Launderette Holly When: Mon-Fri, 5-6pm

The deal: Half off cocktails, beer and wine

El Sapo ​Manor Rd When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm; Sat-Sun, 3-5pm

The deal: $3 Mexi-cans, $4 seasonal punch, $5 margaritas, select discounted appetizers and draft cocktails

Salty Sow Manor Rd When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $2 off all signature cocktails & beer, and a menu of $5 small plates that includes honey rosemary-dipped fried chicken, duck fat fries, and deviled eggs

El Chile ​Manor Rd When: Every day, 3-7pm

The deal: $3 micheladas, $4 sangrias, $5 margaritas and $3 off appetizers

Haymaker Manor Rd When: Sun-Fri, 11am-12am; Sat, 11am-1am

The deal: Daily drink specials include $3 Texas pints on Tuesday, $2 frozen margs on Friday, and $2 mimosas on Sunday (and many more offerings!)

Bribery Bakery Mueller When: Tues-Fri, 3-6pm

The deal: $2 off cocktails and $1.50 off pastries

drink.well. North Loop When: Tues-Fri, 4-6pm

The deal: $6 cocktails

Half Step Rainey St When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $8 cocktails, $2 off draft beer

Cheer Up Charlies Red River When: Every day, 4-8pm

The deal: $2 tall boys, drink specials

Mohawk Red River When: Every day, 5-8pm

The deal: Discounts on select beer and cocktails

Parkside Sixth St When: Every day, 5-6:30pm

The deal: Half off beer, liquor, and bar food; on Mondays, all signature martinis are $5

Easy Tiger Sixth St When: Every day, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $3 local draft beer and Old Fashioned/Manhattan cocktails; $3 sausage links, and pretzels with beer cheese

Michi Ramen Sixth St When: Every day, 3-6pm and 9-11pm

The deal: $1 off all drinks, $2 off all pitchers, and on Wednesdays, $3 sake carafes

Little Barrel & Brown South Congress When: Tues-Sat, 5-7pm; Sun-Mon, 5-10pm

The deal: $3 draft & bottled beers, $5 glasses of wine, $5 cocktails, discounted food selections; Sunday and Monday nights include half off bottles of wine

Snack Bar South Congress When: Every day, 4-7pm

The deal: $2 Lone Star, $1 off bottled/canned beer and cocktails, $6 draft wine, and $2 off select snacks

Alcomar South 1st When: Every day, 3-7pm

The deal: $9 gulf oysters, $10 ceviche, $6 house margaritas, and much more

Uchi ​South Lamar When: Every day from 5:00-6:30pm

The deal: Beer and sake are $3, select glasses of wine are $7, sushi rolls and small plates range from $4-$6. The same deals apply to Uchiko.

VOX Table South Lamar When: Mon-Fri, 5-6:30pm

The deal: Order from the bar for $6 cocktails, half-priced glasses of wine, and $2 bites (like the $2 tongue + cheek bun)

District Kitchen & Cocktails Southwest When: Mon-Sat, 3:30-7pm

The deal: $4.50-$5.50 cocktails, $3 domestic beer, $1 off tap beer, $5 glasses of wine, half-priced bottles of wine, and appetizers from $4-$8

Lenoir South 1st When: Tues-Sat, 5-7pm

The deal: Happy hour in the wine garden includes wine specials

Isla Warehouse District When: Mon-Tues & Thurs-Fri, 4-7pm; Wed, 4pm-2am

The deal: 1/2 of select food and $5 select cocktails

Odd Duck South Lamar When: Mon-Thurs, 2:30-6:30pm

The deal: $5 draft palomas, half off bottles of wine, and large format beer

Juliet South Lamar When: Every day, 4-7pm

The deal: $4 beer, $5 wine, and $7 cocktails; discounts on pizza, antipasti, and cheese & charcuterie plates

Freedmen's West Campus When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $2 Lone Star drafts & PBR tallboys, $3 whiskey of the month, $2 off glasses of wine and well drinks, and $5 barbecue sandwiches

Roosevelt Room West 5th When: Mon-Sat, 5-7pm; Tues, 5-2pm

The deal: $6 selected cocktails, $1 off beer, and $2 off wine

Jack Allen's Kitchen West Lake Hills & other locations When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm

The deal: Half price appetizers and drink specials

Posse East Campus When: Mon-Fri, 2-7pm; Wed and Sun, all day.

The deal: $2.75 domestic drafts, $4 import drafts, $2.25 domestic beers, a happy hour appetizer menu, and cajun-themed fare on Tuesday nights

BlackFinn Ameripub The Domain When: Mon-Fri, 3-7pm

The deal: $2 off drafts, $4 well drinks, $5 house wines, discounted prices on appetizers

Crown and Anchor Pub Campus When: Mon-Sat, 2-7pm; all day Sun.

The deal: $2.75 domestics drafts, $4.75 premium drafts, $10 domestic pitchers, and food menu discounts

Pinthouse Pizza North Loop, South Lamar When: Mon-Fri, 5-6pm

The deal: $2 Pinthouse Pizza drafts

The Goodnight Anderson Square When: Mon-Fri, 4-6:30pm

The deal: Half-off pizza, appetizers, discounted domestics, half-off bowling and gaming prices

Jeffrey’s Old West Austin When: All night Mon; Tues-Sun, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: Half-off the bar menu, $2 off drinks

June's All Day Bouldin Creek When: All night Mon; Every day, 4-6pm

The deal: Half off all food, half off sparkling wine, and $2 off drinks; on Mondays, half off sparkling wine all night.

Half Step Downtown When: Tues-Fri, 4-7pm.

The deal: $8 cocktails, $2 beers, wine, and beer specials

Poke-Poke South Congress, North Loop When: Daily, 4:30-6:30pm

The deal: $2 off everything

Garage Downtown When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

The deal: Discounts on food, beer, cocktails

Prohibition Creamery East Austin When: Tues-Fri, 3-7pm

The deal: $6 cocktails; wine and ice cream specials

Backbeat Zilker When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The deal: $7 cocktails, $2 off all wine, sherry, and vermouth by the glass, $1 off all canned beer, $2 off snacks

Winebelly South Congress When: Tues-Thurs, 4-6pm

The deal: Half-off select bottles Sun. and Mon, $5 house wine glass, $5 appetizer menu

Radio Coffee & Beer South Lamar When: Weekdays, 4-7pm

The deal: Discounts on most drafts, as well as specials on coffee and coffee-related drinks

Hotel San Jose Travis Heights When: Weekdays, Noon-5pm

The deal: Discounts on wings, beer, and sake specials

Cantine Zilker When: Daily, 4-6pm

The deal: Half-off wine by the glass, draft beer, pizza, and select cocktails