The 13 Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in Austin
Bengals or Rams—no matter who wins, beer, wings, and HD TVs are always a sure bet.
Romance is in the air this weekend—for those who love football, that is. This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI. And, whether you’re there for all the touchdowns or the sure-to-be-epic halftime show featuring the throwback line-up of Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem, you’re going to need a place with beer, wings, and television screens wall-to-wall at the very minimum. Lucky for you, you’ve rounded up the best places in Austin to catch the showdown—not to mention drink, food, and killer raffle specials.
Whether you’re rocking orange and black, royal blue and gold, or your old t-shirt from The Marshall Mathers LP tour, we’ve got a place for you to superfan out. And, just remember: If you know nothing about football, throw the words “plug and play” into a conversation and you’re all set. Here are the best sports bars in Austin for watching the Big Game.
Meanwhile Brewing Co
Already one of our favorite places to go grab a pint, this four-acre funfest is guaranteed to be popping off with Super Bowl content from every corner come Sunday. Catch all the action in two outrageous ways, either on the 16-foot onstage projector screen or on the 40-foot blowup screen on their soccer pitch, where you can also let any kids or fur kids in your crew run around off-stroller or -leash. Meanwhile’s four resident food trucks are bringing it harder and faster than a running back when it comes to their menus. One of the best places for barbecue in the city, Distant Relatives, will be throwing down must-try chicken sandwiches with herb buttermilk dressing and preserved cucumber. If delicious sandwiches aren’t your vibe, there is other excellent options as well: Dough Boys will be tossing up Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza, Pueblo Viejo will be stacking nachos and creating some Doritos-inspired Migas, and you can finish your Sunday on sweet note (no matter who wins) with treats from Bésame’s.
Dreamland
Football fanatics are usually willing to go the extra mile for their team—so, for true fans, the 45-minute drive from Austin to Dreamland in Dripping Springs will be no sweat. Once they get there, they’ll reap the rewards like they just were handed the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy. Catch all the touchdowns on a huge screen set up on the outdoor amphitheater while sipping on Super Bowl-themed cocktails like the tequila- and blood orange-spiked Lombardi Special or the gin- and pineapple-fueled Primetime Juice. Perhaps, even more exciting than these game day-related highlights is the fact that Dreamland offers a plethora of additional activities for those that have been dragged along to the watch party. If you’d rather watch paint dry than spend a minute trying to understand what “first down” means, sneak off to Dreamland’s miniature golf course or pickleball courts for the kind of athletics that are more your speed.
Shoal Creek Saloon
Although the Saints may have not made it this year, you can still expect Louisiana-centric bar and restaurant, Shoal Creek Saloon, to deliver the goods even when The Who Dats couldn’t. All of their 24 (!) television sets will be showing Rams vs. Bengals, including their expansive patio dotted with enough picnic tables to seat you, the crew, and all the strangers who will be your new friends by the final whistle. And, most importantly for those who judge game day by the amount of grub they can consume, Shoal Creek is officially making Super Bowl Sunday into Super Boil Sunday—all day long they will be boiling crawfish for your head-sucking pleasure.
The Dogwood
Word around town is that the place for Cincinnati Bengals fans is the West Sixth location of legendary sports bar The Dogwood. Devotees of the black and orange should slip on their Brandon Allen jerseys and head downtown to cheer with like-minded fans. Since they’ll be the Austin Bengals headquarters for the day, the West Sixth location will have lots of fun activities throughout the game, as well as a raffle—which will hopefully not be the only prize someone in a Bengals jersey takes away that day. Additionally, there will be a DJ before the game and a crawfish boil, although those who don’t get down with seafood can still order from their standard brunch menu. There will also be a DJ, brunch, and crawfish at their Domain location as well.
Far East Sports Bar
Who doesn’t love a good mashup? Ronald Cheng’s Chinatown has been transformed from a cool neighborhood Asian restaurant into a cool neighborhood Asian bar with 18 drafts, 11 crafts, and 20 televisions. There’s not a drip-drop of Velveeta in sight, but you can find pan-fried pork dumplings, sushi rolls, chicken lo mein, and beef fried rice aplenty. And if things are going your team’s way, the bar’s signature sake cocktails are sure to turn that football frown upside-down.
Revelry Kitchen + Bar & Revelry on The Boulevard
Both locations of Revelry will be engaging in, well, revelry. At The Boulevard, they’re bringing a whole new meaning to “pig skin” by doing a whole pig roast, with $20 all-you-can-eat pig tacos plus a salsa bar. At Kitchen + Bar, they’ll have a Chipotle Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich special for you to dig into while waiting to see how your Fantasy picks play out. And, of course, both locations will be running deals on drinks— including $10 Old Fashioned at The Boulevard, and a $1 off all drafts on Kitchen + Bar—so you’ll have something to wash down all that good-time grub.
Fresa’s on South First
For the fifth year in a row, Fresa’s—one of Austin’s favorite spots for chicken and margaritas—is hosting a Super Bowl watch party. They’re rolling out a 115-inch LED video wall on the patio with multiple screens inside and happy hour prices on beer, wine, and those knock-you-over margaritas. You can order off the regular menu, but they’ll also have a special snack menu in place exclusively for the Big Game.
B.D. Riley's Irish Pub at Mueller
BD Riley’s just smells like football (in a good way). This locally owned Irish pub has primo TV-watching spots, a huge wooden bar, a great beer selection, and the kind of belly-up-to-the-bar easy feelin’ that pairs well with Superbowl fervor. If you’re drinking (and let’s be honest, you are), take down some KEEL Vodka-spiked Left Tackle Bloody Marys or a Defense is Screwdriver plus Irish coffee and draft beer specials.
Vincent’s Pub
South Austin isn’t exactly known as a sports haven, so when Moontower Saloon opened Vincent’s Pub, sports fans were extra pumped. Handcrafted cocktails, 30+ taps, 21 TVs, and elevated pub fare have made this an all-star local hang. Dig into some hot and crunchy shrimp, a spicy kraut dog, or gumbo with a half po’boy to go with your tall frosty beverage. And during halftime, join the competition with a round of darts or Golden Tee.
South Austin Beer Garden
When the weather is nice, only a handful of spots can boast a deck as epic as SABG's. Expect 3,000-square-feet of sundrenched seating and lawn games, plus another outdoor area with fire pits and live music—as well as 60 beers on draft and a full bar. On game day, there are specials galore. We’re talking nachos and burgers for $5, $12 pitches of domestic beer, and $5 Bloody Marys and Micheladas for those who refuse to let the Big Game get in the way of their weekend brunch experience. They'll also have squares available for purchase and will be raffling off a 65-inch TV at the conclusion of the game. Call 512-787-3930 ahead of time to reserve a table and guarantee your spot near the big screen.
Lavaca Street Bar
You’re never too far from a Lavaca Street Bar, thanks to their mega-expansion over the past couple of years. Whether you’re up north, downtown, or south of town, you’re looking at a ton of beers on draft, quick service, and a great onsite food options to go along with all those brews—specifically, sustainable Southern-style seafood Turf N’ Surf at Downtown, fried chicken hot-spot FlyRite at The Domain, and classic comforts from Thunder Chief at South Lamar.
Haymaker
It’s hard to beat watching a game at Haymaker. They have an open, airy aesthetic that's ideal for big groups, with picnic tables inside and out plus bar seating for the solo riders. There’s also pool, darts, and TVs in every sightline. Not to mention their game day comfort food (poutine, anyone?) and an unreal 40 beers on-tap, so you can host a “Super Brew” game of your own.
Mister Tramps Sports Pub and Café
Mister Tramps has never pretended to be anything but sports-crazed. Memorabilia covers every wall, it’s the bar of choice for at least 10 area teams, and at any given time, the TVs are regaling you with some game, somewhere. It stands to reason then, that this'll be a fantastic place to watch the game, drink for cheap, and hang out with fellow football homies. Considering all of this, it's almost guaranteed there’ll be both food and drink specials for the big day.