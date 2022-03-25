The 17 Sexiest and Most Scenic Rooftop Bars in Austin

It’s always fun to throw back a nice refreshing cocktail—and that goes double during the hot Texas summer. It’s even more fun when you pair that thirst-quenching experience with some stellar open-air views. Needless to say, there’s been a lot of changes in Austin’s skyline over the past few years, and with that has come an influx of skyhigh drinking dens where you can down something tasty while watching the sunset over Bat City. If you are looking to change things up—quite literally—head on over to the nearest elevator or set of stairs and try out these top-notch Austin rooftop bars.