Food & Drink

The Best Rooftop Bars in Austin

By Updated On 05/26/2017 at 02:09PM EST By Updated On 05/26/2017 at 02:09PM EST
the best rooftop bars in austin
The WET Deck at W Austin | Mark Knight

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

related

Food & Drink
Four Things Men Have to Stop Feeling Ashamed About

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

Trending

related

Everyone Cheated Death in This Insane Indy 500 Car Crash

related

This Snake Vomits Another Live Snake, Because Nature Is Horror

related

Massive Chipotle Hack Hit 'Most' Locations, Here's How to Check If It Affects You

related

Bandit Steals 180-ft Inflatable Obstacle Course, Will Probably Throw Cool Party

Stuff You'll Like

related

Shaq's Weird Toes Caused So Much Chaos Even His Son Apologized

related

This Dude Set a 'Price Is Right' Record and Was So Pumped He Almost Fell Off the Stage

related

These Airports Have the Nation's Worst Summer Travel Delays

With scorching temperatures right around the corner, it’s good to know there’s always a breezy refuge high in the sky. Austin’s 11 best rooftop spots offer live music, killer happy hours, dancing, and even a pool -- along with sweeping views of our ever-changing skyline, of course.

More Like This

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Philly

related

Food & Drink
Four Things Men Have to Stop Feeling Ashamed About

related

Food & Drink
The Best Rooftop Bars in Denver
Backbeat
Backbeat

Backbeat

South Lamar

Backbeat is the second cocktail destination from the owners of drink.well. With playfully named cocktails like Melon Collins & the Infinite Gladness (Cimarron tequila, house cantaloupe shrub, lime, soda, orange flower water, and cardamom bitters), it provides one of the best and most forward-thinking drink menus in Austin, all on top of a chill rooftop deck with views of busy South Lamar.  

HandleBar

East Fifth

This East Fifth Street bar with a breezy rooftop is a fun weekend stop, just a few blocks away from the chaos of Dirty Sixth. Pro tip: The mustachioed bartenders (it’s called HandleBar for a reason) make a solid Old Fashioned.

The WET Deck at W Austin

Downtown

SOUNDWAVE SUNDAYS, the WET Deck’s rooftop pool party series, goes down from noon to sundown (with a few exceptions) with beats by DJ Bird Peterson. Meanwhile, you can enjoy complimentary pool access from 5-9pm on Night Swim Thursdays!

Mohawk Austin
Mohawk Austin

Mohawk

Red River

Mohawk’s rooftop is for two things: drinking, and drinking in between watching bands. Check out upcoming shows, or just have an ice cold local beer from Austin Beer Works, perfect for summer nights.

Speakeasy

Warehouse District

This sprawling nightclub has three levels of fun that include a photo booth and bowling, but the rooftop is the main attraction. Great views, lots of seating, and a dedicated bar and cocktail waitresses make this a welcoming spot for the graduated-from-Dirty Sixth crowd.

Hangar Lounge
Hangar Lounge

Hangar Lounge

Warehouse District

With its retro airport theme, this hangout caters to a 30-something business crowd. Grab a drink and head to the rooftop deck for skyline views to go with your craft brews.

Geraldine's

Rainey Street

The Hotel Van Zandt is home to this posh restaurant and music venue with an outstanding bar program: Choose from house cocktails, a few classic standbys, and some specialty bottled cocktails (two servings each). Just outside the restaurant is the hotel’s rooftop pool with a striking view of Downtown -- unfortunately, it’s for guests only. Maybe spring for a room after dinner?

The Rattle Inn

Nueces

The Rattle Inn, located on the west side of Downtown, has friendly bartenders and local live music to light up the dance floor. Make your way to the roof for a relaxing spot to sip your whiskey. Happy hour is Wed-Fri, from 4-7pm, and includes free Skee-Ball.

Summit Rooftop Lounge
Summit Rooftop Lounge

Summit Rooftop Lounge

West Fifth

One of newest in rooftop venues, Summit has a very posh feel with a huge dance floor; expect a very EDM-heavy nightclub experience.

Azul Rooftop Pool Bar + Lounge
Azul Rooftop Pool Bar + Lounge

Azul Rooftop Pool Bar + Lounge

Downtown

The kind people at the Westin Austin Downtown have bestowed generous hours upon non-guests of the hotel. This is excellent news, as Azul is home to a wading pool, cabanas, strong summer sips (raspberry f’rose!), and the best views in town.

El Alma
El Alma

El Alma

Barton Springs

El Alma’s whitewashed rooftop patio is the stuff happy hour dreams are made of -- think seasonal margaritas and mojitos alongside queso fundido and tangy ceviche. Every day from 3-6pm, it offers discounts on favorites like the Chilanga, a frozen margarita with orange and an extra bite from Valentina hot sauce and an el chile rim.

Sign up here for our daily Austin email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Anastacia Uriegas is a writer at Thrillist whose favorite rooftop to make fun of is not on this list. Follow her to see screenshots of messages from angry business owners: @anaurie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Rooftop Bars in the Twin Cities
Stoli_May16

related

READ MORE
Celebrate Day-Drinking Season at Nashville's Best Rooftop Bars
Stoli_May16

related

READ MORE
The Best Rooftop Bars in Las Vegas
Stoli_May16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More