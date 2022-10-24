The Best Singles Bars in Austin

Of all the big cities in Texas for singles to mingle, we’re convinced Austin’s the best. We’re the most open-minded and the most fun-lovin’, so you needn’t worry about judgment when approaching a sexy somebody. “Keep Austin Weird” is, after all, one of our many slogans. Austinites are also much less stuffy than in Dallas or San Antonio (sorry, but it’s true) and though Houston is diverse across all ages, we’re particularly diverse with Gen-Z and Millennial bodies, and that basically means young single people for absolutely everyone.

Whether you’re looking to meet Mr or Mrs Right, hook up with a handsome out-of-towner, or have a wild night out with the gang amidst gorgeous company, we’ve plucked the best bars in town to do it. From dive bars to hotel bars, to wine bars and speakeasies, there really is something for everyone, no matter your tastes. All are ideal for striking up a conversation with the stranger sitting next to you after a drink (or three).