The Best Singles Bars in Austin
Where to mingle if you’re single.
Of all the big cities in Texas for singles to mingle, we’re convinced Austin’s the best. We’re the most open-minded and the most fun-lovin’, so you needn’t worry about judgment when approaching a sexy somebody. “Keep Austin Weird” is, after all, one of our many slogans. Austinites are also much less stuffy than in Dallas or San Antonio (sorry, but it’s true) and though Houston is diverse across all ages, we’re particularly diverse with Gen-Z and Millennial bodies, and that basically means young single people for absolutely everyone.
Whether you’re looking to meet Mr or Mrs Right, hook up with a handsome out-of-towner, or have a wild night out with the gang amidst gorgeous company, we’ve plucked the best bars in town to do it. From dive bars to hotel bars, to wine bars and speakeasies, there really is something for everyone, no matter your tastes. All are ideal for striking up a conversation with the stranger sitting next to you after a drink (or three).
Kinfolk Lounge
Who you’ll meet: Savvy locals with a sense of adventure
This sultry speakeasy is a guaranteed conversation starter. Head downstairs from Moonshine Grill and you’ll enter a dimly lit space that fits just 20 patrons, including a large 10-seater communal table in the spirits lounge where you can sip extra close. Their cocktail menu incorporates items from their extensive library of whiskeys, scotch, mezcal, and tequila in inventive styles you’ll definitely want to be commenting on with your fellow tasters.
Fulton
Who you’ll meet: Out-of-town singles with well paying jobs
As far as hotel lobby bars go, this is always the most buzzing. Fairmont Austin seems to partner up with just about all the big events in town, meaning you’ll catch badge holders pre- or post-drinking around the game, show, or conference. Choose from a selection of local wine, beer, or spirits, in a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere that includes a beautifully lit old oak tree.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
The Well
Who you’ll meet: Athleisure-wearing gym bunnies
This wellness (get it?) wonder incorporates nutrition, local and sustainable farming, and natural flavors in a restaurant and bar. Even the cocktails are ‘better for you,’ using ingredients like cold-pressed organic juices, and natural sweeteners like agave, honey, and dates. The best thing about the downtown location is that it’s right by Barry’s Bootcamp, so you’ll get sweaty, sexy singles showing off the results of their workout. Look out for weekday happy hours—in addition to bulging biceps.
How to book: Reserve via Sevenrooms.
Club Cecconi's
Who you’ll meet: Hotshot international Soho House members and their pals
Soho House is a prime networking destination in the city, but who’s the say that it all has to be business? Cecconi’s is Austin’s new acclaimed Italian (which you’ll also find at Brighton Beach Club and Dumbo to name but a few) that focuses on cuisine from the northern part of the country, along delicious cocktails which y’all can enjoy out by the pool. Who knows, you could be going for a dip with a new acquaintance come sundown.
How to book: Members can reserve via the Soho House app.
Rain on 4th
Who you’ll meet: Sexually fluid revelers and their allies
Though this is a gay bar and we have a whole other article for our rainbow pals, the thing about Rain is that it welcomes and is frequented by all. In fact, the gays love nothing more than bringing their pals across all ends of the spectrum to dance on these vodka-soaked floors to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Rain’s the place to lose all inhibition, and you know what that means… an obscene amount of flirting (and hopefully more!).
How to book: Turn up at the door for entry, inside it’s mostly standing.
Native
Who you’ll meet: Backpackers, students, and Eastsiders
When a bar is open till 2 am every day of the week, you know that its clientele is packing bags of energy. Native Hostel sits on East 4th and hosts budget travelers to our fair city who love nothing more than to socialize over an affordable beer. It also has regular events including live music, comedy, and even poetry nights, providing an extra catalyst for conversation, in addition to the cheap booze.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
Who you’ll meet: Wine lovers
A popular date spot shouldn’t deter singles from trying their luck, especially when a massive wine menu is on the cards. Aviary is a charming little wine bar offering sips by the glass, so you can create your own wine-tasting extravaganza. Sit at the bar next to strangers, let a sommelier be your guide (they’re always fun and informative), and who knows where the evening will take you. Happy hours run Tuesday to Friday, and a food menu is also available should you want to break up the drinking.
Upstairs at Caroline
Who you’ll meet: People who don’t take themselves too seriously
The best way to break the ice? A game. Upstairs at Caroline is the colorful rooftop yard that joins Congress Ave’s Aloft hotel. You’ll sip on fairly priced cocktails, beer, and wine, and at no additional cost, partake in games like corn hole, pool, foosball, and giant Jenga—a surefire way to strike up some friendly competition with that cutie who's losing. There are also tons of board and card games available inside if the weather is bad.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Mañana Coffee & Juice
Who you’ll meet: Apartment dwellers who own dogs
If you’re one of the many Austinites who don’t drive, meeting someone within the vicinity of your apartment building is essential. Welcome, Mañana. The new Seaholm District opening has already become a huge hit with bodies from surrounding towers stopping by before and after work for a brew. It offers wine by the glass or bottle, and beer and cider on tap. Sit at the communal bar area or out on the shaded patio, where your pups can find themselves a mate too. Maybe y’all will end up with a 101 Dalmation-style romance.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Hotel Vegas
Who you’ll meet: Party-goers and live music fanatics
You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to opportunities to strike up a conversation at Hotel Vegas. There’s the standard barside chit chat. But with a huge patio and two stages, how about showing off your moves and sliding over to a potential suitor, asking to be picked up to crowd surf, or the ol’ “can you pass me the sauce” food truck opener? And with a full events calendar, your tricks really are endless when it comes to themes of talk. You probably won’t be going home alone tonight.
How to book: Turn up at the door for entry, inside it’s mostly standing.