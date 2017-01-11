Texas Beers You Need to Drink This Spring

So, you've succeeded in rationing out those stouts and winter warmers you were hoarding since fall. Now it's on to lighter weather, and lighter brews. With rising temps making it harder to crave rich, heavy-bodied beers, we have a selection of less-filling options that still deliver on the flavor front. These are the Texas beers that will carry you through the spring.

American IPA; 4.5% ABV

Dallas

While you can drink an IPA all year, sometimes you just want one that is light in alcohol content, but with a lot of flavor. Sundial is a well-rounded session IPA that has a hoppy citrus nose and the kind of full-bodied flavor profile that you would expect of full-on IPAs, but with a lower alcohol content, so you can actually remember spring break.

