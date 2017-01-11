Why Two Decades Is Worth the Wait for Canned Live Oak Beer

Live Oak opened in 1997 and set itself apart from other crafty fledgling breweries by eschewing the popular pale ales and porters of the time, instead focusing on a realm shunned by beer nerds as macro territory: the lager. The first beer was the classic Pilz, shortly followed by the HefeWeizen, whose complex flavors were a far cry from the American wheat beers like Pyramid that most consumers were familiar with.

“There's a particular yeast that gives a hefeweizen that banana and clove flavor, and if you're calling an American wheat beer without that yeast a hefe, it's like you're bringing out cole slaw and calling it sauerkraut," says Chip. "Now, I like cole slaw. It's fine. But it's not sauerkraut.”