The Oldest & Most Historic Bars in Austin

Deep Eddy Cabaret

Clarksville

Opened: 1951

Situated on Lake Austin Blvd, right across from the pool of the same name, Deep Eddy Cabaret stands out, like a relic, just a short distance from Austin’s now condo-dominant skyline. To appreciate Deep Eddy Cabaret, you also have to appreciate cheap beer, a no-frills atmosphere, and pool tables all lit by neon beer signs. In addition to a great jukebox (Lightnin' Hopkins, The 13th Floor Elevators for example) you can also grab a pitcher for just $9.



Longbranch Inn

East 11th

Opened: 1935

Before the Eastside was revered as “the” place to be, and before skyrocketing rent prices and crops of modern bungalows, Longbranch Inn was just a place one could go for a stiff drink. Opened in 1935 and then purchased by Kevin Crutchfield and James Stockbauer around 2001, the Longbranch Inn has maintained its gritty appeal over the years. If you want to experience its magic properly, grab a seat at the antique oak bar, order a Lone Star and a shot of whisky... and soak in the DGAF-ness this place absolutely oozes. You’ll either get it, or you won’t.