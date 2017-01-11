Food & Drink

Berlin's Best Boozy Brunches

Berlin is the most appropriate (and acceptable) place in the world to go boozy brunching. Not only is the city brimming with restaurants serving all-day breakfast and cocktails, but most clubs are open 24/7 throughout the entire weekend. So forget Bloody Marys being the hair of the dog -- they’re actually a solid pregame cocktail. Here are some of the best spots to get your boozy brunch on in Berlin:

related

roamers bulleit whiskey brunch
Roamers

Roamers

Neukölln
This cozy Neukölln café is home to one of the best Bloody Marys in town -- a towering glass with frozen tomatoes as ice cubes and a fresh bacon garnish. The menu offers hearty seasonal dishes like shakshuka (eggs poached in a spicy Middle Eastern sauce) and fig bread, which will undoubtedly help to soak up the alky.

nalu diner berlin best boozy brunch
Nalu Diner

Nalu Diner

Prenzlauer Berg
You can tell this American-style diner fully supports day drinking by its all-day breakfast menu (butter-slathered pancakes, Canadian bacon, and so on). It also does a mean morning cocktail, like the mimosa made with sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed OJ.

schiller bar berlin best boozy brunch
Schiller Bar

Schiller Bar

Neukölln
Schillerkiez’s resident café is open every day from 9am to midnight, with cocktails readily available anytime. There’s an ample menu of German breakfasts, but if surviving day drinking is the objective, order the Berlin: a heaping platter for two of breads, cheeses, and fixings that comes with prosecco or OJ.

route 66 best boozy brunch berlin
Route 66

Route 66

Wilmersdorf
If your ultimate boozy brunch experience is overindulgence, let us introduce you to Route 66. They do a huge all-you-can-eat American breakfast on Sundays for an affordable €9.50 a person. There are also over 50 cocktails on the drink menu, including morning-appropriate Bloodies & Lynchburg Lemonades.

lipopette berlin best boozy brunch
Lipopette

Lipopette

Neukölln
Lipopette is one of Neukölln’s better-kept bruncheon secrets, with its modestly priced menu of French crepes and sandwiches. However, there’s also beer on tap, and a selection of house-infused herbal rums, which come in steaming glasses of grog during wintertime.
 

Ankerklause

Kreuzberg
It's hard to find a better setup for a boozy brunch than Ankerklause, a delightfully kitschy eatery overlooking the Landwehr Canal. Breakfast (mostly German spreads of bread, cheese, and eggs) goes until 4pm, but you can go ahead and order a mojito and/or caipirinha any time, OK?

california breakfast slam berlin best brunch
California Breakfast Slam

Ca.B.Slam

Neukölln
On the weekends, this Neukölln institution does steak & eggs, huevos rancheros, eggs florentine, and a whole list of other foods that’ll make you feel blissful and plump. Cocktails are also available from morning ‘til night, but the espresso martini, Bloody Mary, or mimosa will definitely lend their hand to the most proper daytime buzz.

Barbara Woolsey is a Berlin-based writer who learned all she knows about day drinking from family baseball tournaments. Follow her European adventures on Facebook and Twitter.

