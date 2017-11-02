The Best Bars in Boston Right Now

Drink Fort Point Channel In the former warehouse district that is now Fort Point, underneath popular Italian restaurant Sportello, you’ll find Drink, a Boston bar like no other. Drink is part of the Barbara Lynch restaurant empire, and it provides no cocktail menu, just talented bartenders lining the large, u-shaped bars who ask, "What do you feel like drinking tonight?" Drink’s main premise, curated by general manager Ezra Star, attracts cocktail geeks from all over the city, but -- even without the comfort of a familiar menu -- it still draws in the everyday vodka-soda drinker, too, with lines around the block on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s the perfect spot to experiment with new flavors during a cold, dark night.

State Park Kendall Square After ingesting so much wine and charcuterie at Belly that you feel you can ingest no more, walk across to State Park for a second round of fun. State Park was developed by the team behind the now-shuttered Hungry Mother, and it embodies all of the best things about your favorite town dive bar but with clean floors and a well-developed beer and cocktail program. State Park’s rotating sour beers, cocktail pitchers, taxidermy, arcade games, and super-relaxed atmosphere are why this spot has been a favorite of locals and industry folk since its launch in 2014. It’s casual, it’s fun, and don’t leave without eating the fried chicken.

Yvonne's Downtown Crossing Yvonne’s is home to Boston’s most extravagant and opulent cocktail bar. A "modern supper club" tucked away in Downtown Crossing behind a blow-dry bar, Yvonne’s took over the shuttered Locke-Ober, a staple in Boston’s dining history, in September 2015. The dining room, lounge, and library bar bring a renewed energy and devious spirit to one of the city’s treasures. This is the kind of dark space it's easy to spend hours in, sipping expensive Champagne and losing track of time. Yvonne’s social, embellished setting carries over to the bar program, which offers an extensive list of rare wines, classic and playful cocktails (with several large format options to share), and a curated selection of packaged beers.

The Baldwin Bar Woburn Brought to you by skilled and inventive bartender Ran Duan, The Baldwin is an old-school cocktail bar tucked inside Duan’s parents’ Chinese restaurant, Sichuan Garden II. He’s reviving classic drinks with creative twists, such as pisco punches with pineapple vinegar, and offering signature ones like the fan-favorite Father’s Advice (rum, amaro, vermouth, sherry, creme de banana), all inside a 17th-century mansion. The interior features dark hardwood, black banquettes, and accessories like globes, vintage books, and bankers lamps.

Townsman Downtown Crossing Townsman is a darling of the Boston restaurant scene, opening in early 2015 upon Matt Jennings’ return to the city in which he grew up. Jennings serves modern New England brasserie-inspired fare and has created a space that’s contemporary and just plain pleasing to hang out in. On a weekday evening, you’ll find the Townsman bar full with workers from the Financial District; on weekends, with guests from all over the city. The beverage program is curated by bar manager Silas Axtell, who selects cocktail ingredients just as carefully as any of the charcuterie or cheeses are chosen by the kitchen. The wine list is impressive, and the staff who provide suggestions are even more so. Our favorite cocktail right now? The Autumn Spritz: Aperol, mulled cider, bubbles.

Backbar Union Square Often referred to as Boston’s hippest bar, Backbar lives behind its high-end sister restaurant, Journeyman, in Somerville’s Union Square. The small space is well-lit, with high-top seating and a relaxed lounge corner; being at Backbar feels like you’re hanging out in the garage-style living room of one of your coolest acquaintances. The talented team behind Backbar offers a seasonal menu of "classics," "moderns," and "mocktails." They’re developing house-infused everything, fat-washed spirits, and homemade brines and shrubs with less pretense than one would expect. And the drink of the day is always interesting -- consider a drink made of fava bean rum, ham-infused bourbon, homemade ginger beer, and goat’s cheese foam that actually tastes good? Only at Backbar.

Alden & Harlow West Cambridge An establishment’s beverage program is no longer just an extension of the kitchen, and Alden & Harlow is a great example of that. Bar manager Seth Freidus transforms seasonal, unexpected ingredients into crowd-pleasing cocktails at this Harvard Square hot spot. The cocktail program is a mix of rotating house cocktails and refined takes on the classics. The wine and beer selections offer just the right mix of classic and new products, from here and around the globe. The bar is long, stylish, and usually packed, and the selection of small plates to accompany your drinks will keep you here until close.

Row 34 Fort Point Channel In 2015, the team behind Island Creek Oyster Bar opened Row 34, yet another new and exciting addition to the Fort Point neighborhood. Row 34 earns its place on this list thanks to the impressive beer program built out by "beer sommelier" Megan Parker-Gray, whose comprehensive beer pairing program is making waves around the Northeast. Parker-Gray runs an innovative offering with over 24 tap lines and more than 50 bottle and can selections of beer and hard cider. Don’t come here looking for a cocktail to consume alongside your oysters, though -- you won’t find one. Instead, chat with the staff about what’s on tap or their favorite rosé -- their sour beer options are always great, too. The beer and wine lists are long, current, fresh, and totally reflective of Row 34’s overall concept.

Loyal Nine East Cambridge Fred Yarm is Loyal Nine’s head bartender and oversees the bar program at this East Cambridge "coastal New England" restaurant. Loyal Nine’s cocktail menu features all your favorite classics with a rum and brandy focus. Imbibers can also expect several "low octane" aperitif-style options and mocktails. The wine list is massive and can be a lot to navigate, but the staff here will guide you through a drinking and dining experience that makes total sense. Plus, the beer and hard cider list is excellent. Loyal Nine features beers on tap that are often damn near impossible to find, even in the most up-to-date liquor stores: lots of sour beers, goses, and juicy IPAs. Stay for dinner or enjoy snacking on delicious bar bites.

The Hawthorne Fenway-Kenmore Nationally recognized as one of the country’s top bar owners, bar mentors, and craft tenders, co-owner and bar director Jackson Cannon has built an experience at The Hawthorne that revolves around a commitment to education, thoughtfully crafted cocktails and curating exceptional moments for their guests, much like the one he curated at sister establishment Eastern Standard. Bar manager Jared Sadoian's focus for The Hawthorne's beverage program is on geniality, comfort, and sourcing high-quality spirits. The multi-room space is one of the nicest in Kenmore Square; warm and comfortable, with low tables and plenty of available armchairs -- it’s sort of like sitting in someone’s living room, but one that offers some of the best cocktails in town.

Brewer's Fork Charlestown This Charlestown spot specializes in craft beer and all things wood-fired. The kitchen's emphasis on oven specialties means the menu is made up of pizza -- topped not with traditional Italian ingredients but Vermont maple-cured ham, goat's milk feta, and Alabama white sauce -- and meaty small plates like oven-roasted mussels and meatballs. Most of the ingredients are local, especially the cheese. The rotating beer selection is unbelievably diverse, featuring craft beers from all over the country.

Little Donkey Central Square Little Donkey is the newest concept from Boston’s favorite chef duo Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer. These two are the minds behind the South End’s Coppa and what is clearly Boston’s favorite Spanish tapas spot, Toro. Now the team have opened Little Donkey, a "global tapas restaurant" in a large, open space with an often loud and always lively 15-seat bar in Central Square. Little Donkey’s beverage program features selective cocktails developed by Vikram Hedge, who came over to Little Donkey after working at other popular Boston spots like Sarma. The beer list isn’t massive, but you’ll find a solid mix of local craft beers, some from afar and some old favorites like Narragansett. The wine list offers a great variation of both price and origin. Little Donkey’s bar is always packed, and a fun place to be any night of the week.

Bar Mezzana South End Members of the Barbara Lynch Gruppo know their stuff, and Bar Mezzana is no exception. Having opened in spring of 2016, this is a "coastal Italian restaurant," an idea that’s clearly executed across every single aspect of this establishment, from the fresh crudo and pasta to the wine list and the bright, white, crisp interior. Ryan Lotz is Bar Mezzana’s beverage director, and after working at Lineage, The Hawthorn, and running the beverage show at No. 9 Park for a couple of years, he joined Bar Mezzana’s original team to develop a distinct beverage program for the crew’s new venture in Boston’s South End. The beer list is great, but the wine list is exceptional, offering the perfect accompaniment to every dish on the menu (or just as a glass on its own). The cocktail list is inspired by classic Italian cocktails, but you’ll also find some some lighter libations like the spritz and the amaro, and, of course, all the classics.

Shepard Harvard Square Back in August, Shepard was named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants 2016, and it’s easy to see why. Shepard’s space is modern yet elegant, with long wooden tables and crisp white walls, and the working flames that separate the kitchen from the dining room create the perfect space for cooler evenings. There’s a strong focus on detail and consistency projected across every aspect of the restaurant, including the cocktail menu. Here, the core concept of Shepard’s bar program is simplicity. The cocktail and beer offerings are few, but carefully curated, and the wine list is strong -- all of the beverage program’s items clearly match the high quality of the food on show. Our favorite? The house Negroni.

Deep Ellum Allston-Brighton It’s small, it’s loud, and you’ll be waiting in line on a Friday and Saturday night, but Deep Ellum is on this list representing the Allston–Brighton district because the staff there run what’s clearly the most popular and well-developed beverage program in the area. The wine list is good, but the true hero of Deep Ellum’s offering is whiskey. With seven different variations of the Manhattan on the menu, plus a long list of excellent house cocktails of all types, this bar is the type of place you can visit alone and consume multiple delicious cocktails while chatting with the bartenders all evening, reuben sandwich in hand. The beer list is also impressive, with over 25 beers on tap and a large selection of ales, wheat beers, sour beers, ciders, and whatever beers are current right now.

Waypoint Harvard Square Waypoint’s official opening by Chef Michael Scelfo (of Harvard Square favorite Alden and Harlow) has been one of the most anticipated this year. Situated in a stylish space in Cambridge, Waypoint houses a 24-seat bar and a shining raw bar surrounded by driftwood, white marble, and neon signage. It’s another "coastal-inspired" concept, pairing fresh drinks with exceptional seafood dishes, pizza, and small plates. The wine list features selections from the West Coast, Italy, France, and Spain, categorized under headings like "lost at sea" and "beach bums." The beer list is short but varied, and the cocktail program puts a spotlight on absinthe drinks alongside house originals and a few revitalized classics. Our recommendation? Order the Absinthe Cobbler and surround yourself with plates of fresh king crab and oysters, a couple of pizzas, and the uni bucatini.

Branch Line Watertown Let’s take a step back from dreaming about Branch Line’s chickens for a second to consider its bar program. The downside: You will find no cocktails here. The up: The beer and wine lists are so complex and complete you won’t need them. The beer list covers just about every style, with over 20 beers on tap and a focus on what’s new and exciting and important to be showcasing right now. Compiled by beer buyer Magellan Casto and general manager Deena Marlette, the new rotating selection of around nine hard ciders features ones from both local cider houses, like Bantam in Somerville, to Viuda de Angelon, in Spain. And the wine list is enormous. Moving away from the traditional wine regions of Loire and Piedmont, partner/owner Andrew Holden wanted the list to be a cohesive collection of wines produced in coastal regions. Because of the nearby ocean, the terrains of these grapes make these wines particularly suitable for pairing with the pronounced flavors of the fresh, smoky, grilled and rotisserie dishes Branch Line offers. Here’s the second part of what we love about Branch Line: The staff here is incredible. From the bartenders to the folks attending to the flaming wall of rotisserie chickens behind the service counter, everyone is so friendly, welcoming, and attentive that their service skills are what you’ll truly be remembering months from now.

Eastern Standard Fenway-Kenmore Since opening in 2005, Eastern Standard has long been recognized as one of Boston’s finest drinking establishments, its bar program often praised for its serious approach to seasonal drinks sourced with high-quality ingredients. This place is huge, with a French brasserie-style interior and an educative approach to serving food and beverage. By now, we know that excellent hospitality is a massive part of running a successful business for Garrett Harker, who also owns several other establishments on this list, and this is a commitment that continues to shine here. Bar director Jackson Cannon oversees a well-balanced cocktail list that shares classic concoctions with patrons of all types, whether they’re there for a Sox game or a nice evening out on the town.