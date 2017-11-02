The Best Bars in Boston Right Now

Boston really is one of the best cities in America to go out for a drink (provided you don't like happy hour). However, that means it's easy to get spoiled for choice, and end up in a rut, returning to the same bars over and over. We've rounded up the best of the best -- from swanky cocktail bars to places with fantastic beer selections -- to help you figure out where to grab a drink tonight. This list of greats is just getting started, and we'll be updating it regularly, so you may want to check back in as the seasons change. Basically, bookmarking it wouldn't be the worst idea.
Drink
Fort Point Channel
In the former warehouse district that is now Fort Point, underneath popular Italian restaurant Sportello, you’ll find Drink, a Boston bar like no other. Drink is part of the Barbara Lynch restaurant empire, and it provides no cocktail menu, just talented bartenders lining the large, u-shaped bars who ask, "What do you feel like drinking tonight?" Drink’s main premise, curated by general manager Ezra Star, attracts cocktail geeks from all over the city, but -- even without the comfort of a familiar menu -- it still draws in the everyday vodka-soda drinker, too, with lines around the block on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s the perfect spot to experiment with new flavors during a cold, dark night.
State Park
Kendall Square
After ingesting so much wine and charcuterie at Belly that you feel you can ingest no more, walk across to State Park for a second round of fun. State Park was developed by the team behind the now-shuttered Hungry Mother, and it embodies all of the best things about your favorite town dive bar but with clean floors and a well-developed beer and cocktail program. State Park’s rotating sour beers, cocktail pitchers, taxidermy, arcade games, and super-relaxed atmosphere are why this spot has been a favorite of locals and industry folk since its launch in 2014. It’s casual, it’s fun, and don’t leave without eating the fried chicken.
Yvonne's
Downtown Crossing
Yvonne’s is home to Boston’s most extravagant and opulent cocktail bar. A "modern supper club" tucked away in Downtown Crossing behind a blow-dry bar, Yvonne’s took over the shuttered Locke-Ober, a staple in Boston’s dining history, in September 2015. The dining room, lounge, and library bar bring a renewed energy and devious spirit to one of the city’s treasures. This is the kind of dark space it's easy to spend hours in, sipping expensive Champagne and losing track of time. Yvonne’s social, embellished setting carries over to the bar program, which offers an extensive list of rare wines, classic and playful cocktails (with several large format options to share), and a curated selection of packaged beers.
The Baldwin Bar
Woburn
Brought to you by skilled and inventive bartender Ran Duan, The Baldwin is an old-school cocktail bar tucked inside Duan’s parents’ Chinese restaurant, Sichuan Garden II. He’s reviving classic drinks with creative twists, such as pisco punches with pineapple vinegar, and offering signature ones like the fan-favorite Father’s Advice (rum, amaro, vermouth, sherry, creme de banana), all inside a 17th-century mansion. The interior features dark hardwood, black banquettes, and accessories like globes, vintage books, and bankers lamps.
Townsman
Downtown Crossing
Townsman is a darling of the Boston restaurant scene, opening in early 2015 upon Matt Jennings’ return to the city in which he grew up. Jennings serves modern New England brasserie-inspired fare and has created a space that’s contemporary and just plain pleasing to hang out in. On a weekday evening, you’ll find the Townsman bar full with workers from the Financial District; on weekends, with guests from all over the city. The beverage program is curated by bar manager Silas Axtell, who selects cocktail ingredients just as carefully as any of the charcuterie or cheeses are chosen by the kitchen. The wine list is impressive, and the staff who provide suggestions are even more so. Our favorite cocktail right now? The Autumn Spritz: Aperol, mulled cider, bubbles.
Backbar
Union Square
Often referred to as Boston’s hippest bar, Backbar lives behind its high-end sister restaurant, Journeyman, in Somerville’s Union Square. The small space is well-lit, with high-top seating and a relaxed lounge corner; being at Backbar feels like you’re hanging out in the garage-style living room of one of your coolest acquaintances. The talented team behind Backbar offers a seasonal menu of "classics," "moderns," and "mocktails." They’re developing house-infused everything, fat-washed spirits, and homemade brines and shrubs with less pretense than one would expect. And the drink of the day is always interesting -- consider a drink made of fava bean rum, ham-infused bourbon, homemade ginger beer, and goat’s cheese foam that actually tastes good? Only at Backbar.
Alden & Harlow
West Cambridge
An establishment’s beverage program is no longer just an extension of the kitchen, and Alden & Harlow is a great example of that. Bar manager Seth Freidus transforms seasonal, unexpected ingredients into crowd-pleasing cocktails at this Harvard Square hot spot. The cocktail program is a mix of rotating house cocktails and refined takes on the classics. The wine and beer selections offer just the right mix of classic and new products, from here and around the globe. The bar is long, stylish, and usually packed, and the selection of small plates to accompany your drinks will keep you here until close.
Row 34
Fort Point Channel
In 2015, the team behind Island Creek Oyster Bar opened Row 34, yet another new and exciting addition to the Fort Point neighborhood. Row 34 earns its place on this list thanks to the impressive beer program built out by "beer sommelier" Megan Parker-Gray, whose comprehensive beer pairing program is making waves around the Northeast. Parker-Gray runs an innovative offering with over 24 tap lines and more than 50 bottle and can selections of beer and hard cider. Don’t come here looking for a cocktail to consume alongside your oysters, though -- you won’t find one. Instead, chat with the staff about what’s on tap or their favorite rosé -- their sour beer options are always great, too. The beer and wine lists are long, current, fresh, and totally reflective of Row 34’s overall concept.
Loyal Nine
East Cambridge
Fred Yarm is Loyal Nine’s head bartender and oversees the bar program at this East Cambridge "coastal New England" restaurant. Loyal Nine’s cocktail menu features all your favorite classics with a rum and brandy focus. Imbibers can also expect several "low octane" aperitif-style options and mocktails. The wine list is massive and can be a lot to navigate, but the staff here will guide you through a drinking and dining experience that makes total sense. Plus, the beer and hard cider list is excellent. Loyal Nine features beers on tap that are often damn near impossible to find, even in the most up-to-date liquor stores: lots of sour beers, goses, and juicy IPAs. Stay for dinner or enjoy snacking on delicious bar bites.
The Hawthorne
Fenway-Kenmore
Nationally recognized as one of the country’s top bar owners, bar mentors, and craft tenders, co-owner and bar director Jackson Cannon has built an experience at The Hawthorne that revolves around a commitment to education, thoughtfully crafted cocktails and curating exceptional moments for their guests, much like the one he curated at sister establishment Eastern Standard. Bar manager Jared Sadoian's focus for The Hawthorne's beverage program is on geniality, comfort, and sourcing high-quality spirits. The multi-room space is one of the nicest in Kenmore Square; warm and comfortable, with low tables and plenty of available armchairs -- it’s sort of like sitting in someone’s living room, but one that offers some of the best cocktails in town.
Brewer's Fork
Charlestown
This Charlestown spot specializes in craft beer and all things wood-fired. The kitchen's emphasis on oven specialties means the menu is made up of pizza -- topped not with traditional Italian ingredients but Vermont maple-cured ham, goat's milk feta, and Alabama white sauce -- and meaty small plates like oven-roasted mussels and meatballs. Most of the ingredients are local, especially the cheese. The rotating beer selection is unbelievably diverse, featuring craft beers from all over the country.
Little Donkey
Central Square
Little Donkey is the newest concept from Boston’s favorite chef duo Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer. These two are the minds behind the South End’s Coppa and what is clearly Boston’s favorite Spanish tapas spot, Toro. Now the team have opened Little Donkey, a "global tapas restaurant" in a large, open space with an often loud and always lively 15-seat bar in Central Square. Little Donkey’s beverage program features selective cocktails developed by Vikram Hedge, who came over to Little Donkey after working at other popular Boston spots like Sarma. The beer list isn’t massive, but you’ll find a solid mix of local craft beers, some from afar and some old favorites like Narragansett. The wine list offers a great variation of both price and origin. Little Donkey’s bar is always packed, and a fun place to be any night of the week.
Bar Mezzana
South End
Members of the Barbara Lynch Gruppo know their stuff, and Bar Mezzana is no exception. Having opened in spring of 2016, this is a "coastal Italian restaurant," an idea that’s clearly executed across every single aspect of this establishment, from the fresh crudo and pasta to the wine list and the bright, white, crisp interior. Ryan Lotz is Bar Mezzana’s beverage director, and after working at Lineage, The Hawthorn, and running the beverage show at No. 9 Park for a couple of years, he joined Bar Mezzana’s original team to develop a distinct beverage program for the crew’s new venture in Boston’s South End. The beer list is great, but the wine list is exceptional, offering the perfect accompaniment to every dish on the menu (or just as a glass on its own). The cocktail list is inspired by classic Italian cocktails, but you’ll also find some some lighter libations like the spritz and the amaro, and, of course, all the classics.
Shepard
Harvard Square
Back in August, Shepard was named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants 2016, and it’s easy to see why. Shepard’s space is modern yet elegant, with long wooden tables and crisp white walls, and the working flames that separate the kitchen from the dining room create the perfect space for cooler evenings. There’s a strong focus on detail and consistency projected across every aspect of the restaurant, including the cocktail menu. Here, the core concept of Shepard’s bar program is simplicity. The cocktail and beer offerings are few, but carefully curated, and the wine list is strong -- all of the beverage program’s items clearly match the high quality of the food on show. Our favorite? The house Negroni.
Deep Ellum
Allston-Brighton
It’s small, it’s loud, and you’ll be waiting in line on a Friday and Saturday night, but Deep Ellum is on this list representing the Allston–Brighton district because the staff there run what’s clearly the most popular and well-developed beverage program in the area. The wine list is good, but the true hero of Deep Ellum’s offering is whiskey. With seven different variations of the Manhattan on the menu, plus a long list of excellent house cocktails of all types, this bar is the type of place you can visit alone and consume multiple delicious cocktails while chatting with the bartenders all evening, reuben sandwich in hand. The beer list is also impressive, with over 25 beers on tap and a large selection of ales, wheat beers, sour beers, ciders, and whatever beers are current right now.
Waypoint
Harvard Square
Waypoint’s official opening by Chef Michael Scelfo (of Harvard Square favorite Alden and Harlow) has been one of the most anticipated this year. Situated in a stylish space in Cambridge, Waypoint houses a 24-seat bar and a shining raw bar surrounded by driftwood, white marble, and neon signage. It’s another "coastal-inspired" concept, pairing fresh drinks with exceptional seafood dishes, pizza, and small plates. The wine list features selections from the West Coast, Italy, France, and Spain, categorized under headings like "lost at sea" and "beach bums." The beer list is short but varied, and the cocktail program puts a spotlight on absinthe drinks alongside house originals and a few revitalized classics. Our recommendation? Order the Absinthe Cobbler and surround yourself with plates of fresh king crab and oysters, a couple of pizzas, and the uni bucatini.
Branch Line
Watertown
Let’s take a step back from dreaming about Branch Line’s chickens for a second to consider its bar program. The downside: You will find no cocktails here. The up: The beer and wine lists are so complex and complete you won’t need them. The beer list covers just about every style, with over 20 beers on tap and a focus on what’s new and exciting and important to be showcasing right now. Compiled by beer buyer Magellan Casto and general manager Deena Marlette, the new rotating selection of around nine hard ciders features ones from both local cider houses, like Bantam in Somerville, to Viuda de Angelon, in Spain. And the wine list is enormous. Moving away from the traditional wine regions of Loire and Piedmont, partner/owner Andrew Holden wanted the list to be a cohesive collection of wines produced in coastal regions. Because of the nearby ocean, the terrains of these grapes make these wines particularly suitable for pairing with the pronounced flavors of the fresh, smoky, grilled and rotisserie dishes Branch Line offers. Here’s the second part of what we love about Branch Line: The staff here is incredible. From the bartenders to the folks attending to the flaming wall of rotisserie chickens behind the service counter, everyone is so friendly, welcoming, and attentive that their service skills are what you’ll truly be remembering months from now.
Eastern Standard
Fenway-Kenmore
Since opening in 2005, Eastern Standard has long been recognized as one of Boston’s finest drinking establishments, its bar program often praised for its serious approach to seasonal drinks sourced with high-quality ingredients. This place is huge, with a French brasserie-style interior and an educative approach to serving food and beverage. By now, we know that excellent hospitality is a massive part of running a successful business for Garrett Harker, who also owns several other establishments on this list, and this is a commitment that continues to shine here. Bar director Jackson Cannon oversees a well-balanced cocktail list that shares classic concoctions with patrons of all types, whether they’re there for a Sox game or a nice evening out on the town.
haley.henry
Downtown Crossing
This wonderful little wine bar recently opened in Downtown Crossing, with it bringing something new to an otherwise largely ignored neighborhood of Boston. Who isn’t up for canned fish, charcuterie, and a heavy glass of red after a long day’s work? The concept was developed by Sportello alum Haley Fortier, and she opened haley.henry in August of this year. Chef de cuisine Carolina Curtin is also a Barbara Lynch alum, having worked the Menton kitchen in the past. In this small, bright space you’ll find 18 seats at the bar and two four-top tables. It’s casual, it’s interesting, and with nearly 50 (mostly old-world) wines to choose from, whether full or half-bottle selections, haley.henry has created a great space to unwind in.
Don't expect to order off the drink menu here -- it doesn't exist. Drink is manned by barkeeps who craft cocktails based on your flavor preferences (sweet, sour, something on fire, etc), and the custom elixirs, coupled with an industrial, Edison bulb-strung interior, will make you feel as if you're at an exclusive underground party. There is a food menu, however, where bar bites like thick-cut french fries served with malt vinegar aioli pair well with a wagyu beef cheeseburger. The kitchen used to flip just 15 burgers every night, but lucky for you, that's a thing of the past.
Good jukebox, good pinball, good live music, very good fried chicken: an evening at this subterranean spot is kind of a bonding-time classic. And seriously, the Nashville-style, hot sauce, and honey fried chicken is amazing. State Park's menu changes often, but the comfort food vibe (and the fried chicken) is always present.
This restaurant and bar in Downtown Crossing features a grand collection of chandeliers, Victorian patterned wallpaper, plush velvet and polished leather booths that will have you weak in the knees. And that's before the food even arrives at your table, which you'll want to pack with your entire entourage because sharing's the name of the game at Yvonne's. You can split a plate of grilled octopus, beef matambre, or quinoa meatballs, but that doesn't mean you'll have to share your handcrafted cocktail (that is, unless you spring for a spiked punch bowl).
Brought to you by skilled and inventive bartender Ran Duan, The Baldwin is an old-school cocktail bar tucked inside Duan’s parents’ Chinese restaurant, Sichuan Garden II. He’s reviving classic drinks with creative twists, such as pisco punches with pineapple vinegar, and offering signature ones like the fan-favorite Father’s Advice (rum, amaro, vermouth, sherry, creme de banana), all inside a 17th century mansion. The interior features dark hardwood, black banquettes, and accessories like globes, vintage books, and bankers lamps.
This stylish New England brasserie dazzles with dishes like crunchy chicken-fried sweetbreads and Bang’s Island mussels: a smoldering cauldron of garlicky chorizo verde broth and a colossal hunk of bread for dipping/mopping. Bring a friend and take on the 32oz rib steak for two, cranked up with chimichurri and served alongside hambone collards and spiced frites.
The seasoned 'tailsmiths at Backbar concoct a myriad of alco-creations while the kitchen serves up sumptuous comfort food, in a space that feels like your garage if it was trendy and full of strangers.
Alden & Harlow, located in Harvard Square, is serving inventive American cuisine from a constantly changing menu. Aside from unique small plates like chicken-fried rabbit and pickled corn pancakes, the kitchen makes an understated but decadent burger, simply dressed with shredded lettuce, a secret sauce, and a crisp frico. The semi-secret burger is available in limited quantities, so don't be surprised to see people lining up at 5pm for it.
Row 34 is an industrial-chic oyster bar in Fort Point that complements its menu of fresh, local seafood with a powerhouse 24-tap craft beer lineup (and a sizeable bottle cellar). From the team behind Kenmore Square favorite Island Creek Oyster Bar, Row 34 serves up elegant plates like striped bass, pan-roasted cod, and Jonah crab cake, which the staff will expertly pair with a selection from the impressive beer program (the sour beers are always a good choice) or their favorite rosé.
Headed up by an all-star squad with an impressive collective resume (Menton, Bondir, Hungry Mother), Loyal Nine serves up traditional New England fare (we're talking colonial era) with a modern twist. The menu is split between raw seafood on ice, meat and vegetable dishes like fried quail and grilled pork ribs, and family-style signatures like steel-cut oats and roasted Vermont lamb. The all-day spot includes an adjoining cafe -- complete with outdoor seating -- that serves a wide selection of coffee, sandwiches, and pastries.
You'll want to dress to impress at this refined lounge tucked underneath the Hotel Commonwealth, where nationally acclaimed co-owner and bar director Jackson Cannon has built an experience that revolves around thoughtfully crafted cocktails, similar to his beloved sister establishment, Eastern Standard. Warm and comfortable with low tables and plenty of armchairs, drinking at The Hawthorne is almost like sitting in someone’s living room, except you're sipping on exceptional drinks like the Air Mail (a champagne cocktail with white rum, honey, lime and bitters) and small bites like deviled eggs with crispy prosciutto, pickled anchovy, and chorizo toast.
This Charlestown spot specializes in craft beer and all things wood-fired. The kitchen's emphasis on oven specialties means the menu is made up of pizza -- topped not with traditional Italian ingredients but Vermont maple-cured ham, goat's milk feta, and Alabama white sauce -- and meaty small plates like oven-roasted mussels and meatballs. Most of the ingredients are local, especially the cheese. The rotating beer selection is unbelievably diverse, featuring craft beers from all over the country.
From Boston’s favorite chef duo Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer (the minds behind South End stars Coppa and Toro), Little Donkey is a spacious, industrial-chic tapas restaurant with an always-lively 15-seat bar. An upbeat place to be any night of the week, the Central Square spot features a beverage program with inventive cocktails (like the Ode to Pablo with Sombra mezcal, Aperol, spicy ginger shrub, and lime), a solid mix of local craft beers, and an international wine list. Pair your libation with a smattering of globe-spanning small plates like foie gras bratwurst, BBQ scallops, and kimchi fried rice.
Launched by members of the beloved Barbara Lynch Gruppo, South End's Bar Mezzana executes a coastal Italian theme in every aspect, from fresh crudo and pasta to the crisp, white interior. The Italian dishes, like tagliatelle with duck ragout, are simple yet elegant, and they pair perfectly with the extensive list of fine Italian wines.
This neighborhood restaurant on Harvard Square is a farm-fresh destination that changes its menu depending on the availability of local and seasonal goods. The food is vaguely French, though it wouldn't be a New England restaurant without a fine selection of seafood either. That said, Shepard's oven-roasted chicken is primal and perfect, served on a wood slab with the head and feet still attached.
Whiskey cocktails and Southern-inspired brunch fare are the name of the game at this Allston cocktail hangout. Deep Ellum's menu features seven types of Manhattans and more than 25 beers on tap, all worth exploring while you attempt to talk over blaring music (tip: get here early for a spot on the quieter, plant-filled back patio). While there is a solid dinner menu (go for the reuben sandwich and truffle gorgonzola fries), the brunch dishes are Boston bucket list-worthy and served seven days a week (!), and include a killer kielbasa & egg sandwich and a BBQ breakfast with braised pork shoulder, cornbread, and a fried egg.
Cambridge’s Waypoint could have exceeded our expectations with its beverage program alone, but even 20 types of absinthe along with rum, mezcal, agave, sherry, and gin stand second to the coastal-inspired seafood menu. The raw bar is complete with such maritime gems as smoked and salted peel-n-eat shrimp, while hot dishes include pizza, pasta, roasts, and small plates. Seafood is incorporated in unconventional ways wherever possible, from the squid ink bread and smoked whitefish pizza to the fish-shaped neon signs that decorate Waypoint’s walls.
Located within the historic Watertown Arsenal, chic bistro-like restaurant serves up a truly fantastic roast chicken that, once you try it, you'll be jonesing for it on the regular. The "Green Circle" rotisserie is served in its baking pan with green garlic sprinkled over top and warm pan jus-- get half or the whole bird depending on how much you're willing to share. Vegetable crudite (salted avocado; warm cucumber) are stand outs on the Mediterranean influenced menu. Warm up on the heated patio till Branch Line's on-site bocce court opens in Spring.
A Comm Ave restaurant with the appearance of a swanky French bistro, the menu of a five-star Italian restaurant, and the attitude of a local pub, Eastern Standard is an unpretentious offering of the finer things in life. The upscale menu touts a winding wine list, a raw bar, seared fishes, steaks, and house-made pasta while the matching interior flaunts a polished mahogany and red velvet motif.
This wonderful little wine bar in Downtown Crossing brings something different to a Boston neighborhood that's largely ignored when it comes to food and drink: tinned fish, ceviche, charcuterie, and an exceptional wine selection. In the bright, industrial-chic space, you’ll find 18 seats at the bar and two four-top tables, which create a casual yet stylish space ideal for unwinding, especially with nearly 50 (mostly Euro) wines to choose from in both full- and half-bottle selections. After giggling at the punny menu sections (“Fur, Feathers & Udder Things”; “Ooh Baby I Like It Raw”), fix your eyes on the “Tins” lineup, which, perhaps, is what makes hayley.henry stand out most, offering imported seafoods that range from Portuguese eel and Spanish anchovies to smoked oysters & mussels from Washington State.