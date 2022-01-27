Where to Grab a Drink in Portland, Maine Right Now, According to an Industry Expert

A lot of my life is dedicated to good drinks. As the co-owner of the Scandinavian-inspired cocktail bar, the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club, I am lucky enough to call bar hopping “research.” Residents and visitors to Maine are lucky too, because Portland continues to expand what it offers in the way of cocktails, beer, even wine made right in the city—there really is something for everyone right now.

Winters here can be long and chilly, so it is no wonder Portland bars and restaurants want to help you make the most of it by putting a great drink in your hand. So as we all navigate early sunsets and frigid days, I rounded up some of my favorite spots around the city to grab a drink right now. Of course, I’d love for you to come visit my crew for what has been called “the greatest espresso martini in the world” by Eastern Standard (RIP) head bar man Jackson Cannon, but these bars and restaurants are also turning out some seriously great cocktails, beers, and wine pours and definitely deserve a visit. You are very likely to run into me at one of these spots sipping on a crisp glass of wine and grabbing a bite. Come say hello!

As the city navigates this newest iteration of the pandemic, keep in mind you’ll need to bring your mask and/or vaccination card to enter most places per a citywide order. And if you would like to keep all your drinking outdoors, yes, even during some of winter's harshest months, many of the places below are here to keep you imbibing outside all year round.