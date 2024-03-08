Classic Irish Bars in Boston to Hit Up on St. Patrick’s Day

The Burren | Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images The Burren | Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The most authentic Irish pubs—outside of those on the “Emerald Isle,” of course— are found in Boston. And with good reason: Boston has historically been home to a thriving populace of Irish Americans. However, there’s the age-old question of what makes a great Irish pub? Is it being Irish-owned? Or perhaps it’s Irish bartenders, being built with wood, or traditional live Irish music? Or some might say it’s showing football on the tele. The reality is there’s no definitive answer and it’s just about personal preferences. And here, we will speak to all of these. From popular city center destinations to friendly neighborhood haunts, these are Boston’s best bets for a perfect pint. And for more spots to grab a drink, head to the best sports bars and family-friendly breweries in Boston.

Irish bars in Downtown Boston The Dubliner Beacon Hill

The Dubliner isn’t just another Irish bar, but also a notable restaurant serving up modern Irish cuisine. Opened since 2022 and conveniently located across from Government Center in the location of the previous Irish pub, the Kinsale), this welcomed addition to city center is helmed by award-winning chef-owner Aidan McGee. Originally from Donegal, he made his way through Michelin-starred kitchens in Europe before coming to Boston. With a menu inspired by his childhood on an Irish farm, and his dad, who was also a chef, instead of dishes like corned beef and cabbage, McGee serves contemporary signatures like the Dubliner Fried Chicken, Cheesy Pearl Barely Bites, and Irish Seafood Chowder. It’s also a great spot for live music— and, yes, of course they have all of your favorite whiskeys and pints. The Black Rose Downtown

With more than four decades of slinging brews and Irish fare under its belt, The Black Rose has long been known as one of the most popular Irish pubs in Downtown Boston. While the large space remains relatively quiet during the day, its proximity to the waterfront and Faneuil Hall helps pack the place to capacity at night. Open 365 days a year with live (mostly) Irish music nightly, the Black Rose is a great escape from all the rowdy tourist traps nearby. The menu serves traditional Irish cuisine coupled with New England seafood favorites—in the winter, nothing compares to spooning some of their award-winning Clam Chowder next to the fireplace. J.J. Foleys Downtown

There are actually two bars in Boston called JJ Foley’s— both landmarks in their own right. The Berkley Street destination in the South End opened way back in 1909 and has long been a local go-to for politicians and newspaper reporters alike (Boston Herald’s headquarters was once a few blocks away). The newer bar of the same name is location on Kingston Street, and though they opened 50 years later, their location has long been the focus of local lore. A haven for Boston’s after-work and post-concert crowd, the once stellar jukebox has changed, but the old, tiled floor, pub fare and local brews—and many of the bartenders remain the same. Bono once stood on this bar in the early 2000s and delivered a speech to the bar’s patrons who were gathered to pay tribute to a retiring rock reporter. Mr. Dooley’s Financial District

As a destination for Irish Americans and Irish appreciators alike, Mr. Dooley’s has friendly bartenders slinging jokes, pulling the finest Irish beer, and offering up the best in Irish whiskeys. The bar is usually filled with sociable regulars who intermingle with the barkeep, creating a hospitable atmosphere and a spirited dialogue between customers. The spot is open early every day and stays open late to host traditional Irish music seven nights a week. There are no TVs here, so don’t come here expecting to watch the game; come for the comforting sounds of fiddles and accordions. Emmets Beacon Hill

Located on top of Beacon Hill, Emmets is a prime after-work spot for State House employees and other professionals who have been waiting all day to let loose. But just a block from Boston Common and a quick detour from the historic Freedom Trail, you’re also sure to find plenty of out-of-towners seeking a libation to break up their walkabout the city. With traditional Irish brunch served on weekends and a live Irish band setting the scene right after, you can spend the entire day soaking in Irish culture (and a few pints of Guinness) at Emmets. Green Dragon Downtown

If you’re looking for a cold one along Boston’s famed Freedom Trail, stop into the Green Dragon Tavern for a historic pint. Established in 1654, their original location just blocks away on Union Street was demolished in 1854 and known as “The Headquarters of the Revolution.” The Boston Tea Party was planned on site and has since been documented as Paul Revere’s favorite watering hole. Reincarnated on Marshall Street, the bar is adorned in revolutionary memorabilia and memories from the old location, offering up a menu of traditional dishes like Guinness Beef Stew, Cottage Pie, Shepherd’s Pie, and the Sample that allows you to try all three.

Irish bars north of Boston Plough & Stars Cambridge

Big things continue to happen in this tiny (watering) hole in the wall. Opening back in 1969, “the Plough,” as it’s endearingly referred to by locals, has long been a haven for live music and eclectic pub fare. Serving lunch and dinner, and still maintaining a daily schedule of live music after all these years, the often-crammed bar and stage-less venue is famously known for giving some of the city’s biggest musical acts their start. Plus, with its smart location in between Harvard and M.I.T., you probably have some of the highest odds of striking up conversation with one of the world’s most renowned philosophers or astrophysicists. Druid Inman Square

With an all-Irish staff delivering back home hospitality, this Irish-owned establishment provides the consummate across-the-pond pub atmosphere. All of the bartenders here hail from County Claire. And when someone decides to head back home, a friend, brother, or cousin may very well come to take their place. Situated in hip Inman Square, this cozy venue has a small bar and an even smaller kitchen, but despite its size, the food has long been the toast of the town. Signatures include the Druid Fish & Chips, Irish Seafood Stew, hefty Druid Burger, and a Chicken Vegetable Soup that’s been known locally as a remedy for curing a winter cold. On Sunday afternoons and Tuesday nights, catch a local pick-up session packed in the corner booth playing traditional Irish music featuring flutes, fiddles, and accordions. Burren Somerville

This Somerville destination has plenty of seats and two rooms hosting live entertainment. Irish session players congregate in the middle booth at nightfall to create a mood made for the old country, while bartenders sling perfect pints from the Emerald Isle. It’s comfort food with Irish leanings, and a dark bar that blocks out all of the real-life stress that lies just outside those doors. Don’t be dismayed about the bar’s out-of-town location; the T’s Red Line will take you from downtown to their doorstep in about 10-15 minutes. Phoenix Landing Cambridge

The Phoenix is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to your traditional Irish bar, but it’s still one of the city’s go-to destinations when it comes to live televised European football and rugby matches. If there’s a game, it’s on. If it happens to be an early and important match, they’re open early and most likely busy. During the day, expect clientele to be clad in football jerseys cursing at the bar’s nine televisions. At night, however, the venue transforms into a club, making it almost unrecognizable from its daytime Irish pub vibes. Drum and bass, throwbacks, house, and hip-hop—DJs and dancing happen here seven nights a week. As far as drinks go, there are UK favorites for the football crowd, local microbrews for the nerdy Cantabrigians, and enough popular pours to satisfy partygoers.

Irish bars south of Boston L Street Tavern South Boston

Just off the beaten path in Southie, ‘the L’ opened back in 1962 and would quickly become a popular neighborhood haunt for loyal locals. Back in 1997, word spread suddenly about this hidden gem once it was discovered that Good Will Hunting’s infamous “How bout them apples” scene was filmed here. Surely being put on the world stage can change a lot, but you can still bet on getting proper pour and a little bit of that rugged South Boston charm. Murphy’s Law South Boston

Featured in films like Gone Baby Gone and in Anthony Bourdain’s Boston episode, Murphy’s Law is just one of a few Southie bars that managed to survive the area’s continued transformation. Featuring traditional Irish pub fare and a full bar, it boasts live entertainment, darts, and a selection of video games like Golden Tee. If you aren’t familiar with the term “Murphy’s Law,” it’s the idea that anything that can go wrong, will. We prefer to take that more as a general life lesson than something bound to happen to you while you are here. Cheers. Eire Pub Dorchester

Opening back in 1964, Dorchester’s Eire Pub is a 2nd generation, family run, local landmark, situated in one of greater Boston’s oldest neighborhoods. The signs outside are reminders of yesteryear, still advertising the self-proclaimed “Boston’s Original Gentlemen’s Prestige Bar.” Now that everyone is welcome through these doors, that sign is more than a bit dated, but the equally striking “Hot & Cold Lunch Served Daily” still rings true. Over its 60 years, the Eire has had its share of celebrity customers, and for a time it became common for Presidents and presidential candidates to swing through for a pint. Banshee Dorchester

If you’re looking to watch football (soccer) or rugby among Dorchester locals, this is your spot. The Banshee promises, “If your game is being broadcast in North America, then you can rest assured that the Banshee will be showing it on one of its 10 flat-screen televisions.” A local meeting place steeped in Irish heritage with the added intrigue of being a bustling sports bar, the Banshee is an exciting place to cheer on your favorite teams and down a few pints. Brendan Behan Jamaica Plain

“The Behan” has long beentheplace to go for a quick pint in the nearby suburb of Jamaica Plain. Named after the Irish Republican poet, novelist, and playwright, this dimly lit, cozy neighborhood spot is quaint, friendly, and always hip. There are no TVs and no kitchen, but you can bring your own food into the establishment. Dogs are also welcomed. If you’re looking for a pint amongst locals and without the multitudes of tourists, few places are as comfortable and as welcoming as here.

