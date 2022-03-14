The Best Irish Pubs and Bars in Boston for St. Patrick's Day

Boston remains home to the highest concentration of Irish-Americans in the United States. So with Irish ancestry comes the prevalence of pubs—and Boston has a lot of incredible Irish bars to choose from. While many are simply thematic copycats, most of the older bars in the area remain true to form offering up classic dishes like shepherd’s pie and beef stew, pints of Guinness, and live music.

There are few places in the country where you’ll get a traditional Irish pub experience as authentic as you can find in Boston. So from popular city center destinations to friendly neighborhood haunts, these are the best Irish pubs in Boston for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or scoring a perfect pint all year round.

