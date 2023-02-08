The Best Bars to Hit if You’re Single in Boston

So here’s a crazy data point: About a year ago, Boston was ranked as the second-best city in the country for singles. Wait, what? Even with the cards (allegedly) in our favor, it can be tough to find your next true love (or person of the moment).

Enter our list of the best bars for singles in Boston. With seductive decor, adventurous crowds, and potent (or cheap) drinks, each of these spots makes it easy to put yourself out there and hard to leave—unless you’re leaving with someone else.