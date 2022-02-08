12 of Boston’s Best Sports Bars for Watching the Big Game

Few pastimes are more definitive to the city of Boston than sports and drinking—and more often than not, the two go hand-in-hand. If you are looking to join the masses of Massachusetts sports fans and share in their cheers, jeers, and tears, it shouldn’t be any surprise that you’ll find many of Boston’s best sports bars in close proximity to our city’s most iconic stadiums: Fenway Park and the TD Garden.

For a more intimate, insider’s approach, head to the nearby suburbs and noteworthy neighborhood haunts where you’ll sit side-by-side with friendly locals. Or if you want to celebrate a big win in a big way, there are spots right in the action where you can do that, too. So whether you’re looking for a spot to hunker down on Super Bowl Sunday, want to catch the Winter Games, or just enjoy a standard game day, here are the best sports bars in Boston.