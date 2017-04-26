The Best Sports Bars in Boston

The majority of Boston’s best sports bars can be found in the shadows of the city’s two historic sports venues. The spots that line Boylston may as well be known as Red Sox Row when the boys are in town. And if you’re looking to enjoy a Bruins or Celtics game without a ticket, the bars across from the Garden are always your best bet. These establishments are so close to the action that you can sometimes hear the roar of the crowd, while a few of our favorite viewing venues are a little further than a line drive or half-court shot away. So with all that in mind, we present you with our favorite sports bars in Boston.
Bleacher Bar
Fenway
What better place to watch a Sox game without a ticket than inside the actual stadium? Enter Bleacher Bar next to the ticket window of Gate C and you’ll be able to look out onto the centerfield lawn from your stool. Formerly the visiting team’s batting cage, this tavern beats the heat of the bleacher seats directly above it. The three rows of seats closest to the window go quick, usually filling up hours before game time, so get there early. When it comes to food, there’s brisket, pork belly, corned beef, Cuban and club sandwiches, not to mention a variety of soups and salads.
The Harp
North Station/TDGarden
For more than 20 years, this Causeway St staple has hosted frothy fanatical hordes for every tip-off, kick-off, face-off, and walk-off worth its weight in nachos. It's got three bars, requisite bar food like pretzels, wings, burgers, and pizza, 40 beer options, dozens of TVs, a huge projection screen, and plenty of options for fantastically bad decisions.
The Baseball Tavern
Fenway
Of Boston’s big three baseball bar destinations on the 1200 block of Boylston, The Baseball Tavern is the oldest. Since 1963, this four-floor sports mecca has been a go-to for Sox fans. The basement features classic video games and bubble hockey, while the two floors above are lined with TVs. The tavern’s main attraction, however, remains its open-air rooftop bar. While you can’t see into the stadium, you can see the right-field wall and you’re sure to hear every cheer and jeer.
Sweet Caroline’s
Fenway
Located next to The Baseball Tavern, Sweet Caroline’s is a bit of a newcomer to the block, but its playful vibe makes it one of the most happening joints before, during, and after a Sox game. Offering entertaining distractions like large-scale Connect Four and cornhole on the front patio, Sweet Caroline's features 14 HDTVs and 20 draft beer options, including $2.50 Miller Lite pints. We don’t know why there’s a golden Buddha in the middle of the restaurant, but it fits with the Asian-fusion offerings like brisket pastrami banh mi, Thai chicken satay, Korean bulgogi skewers, and kung pao chicken quesadillas.
Tony C’s
Fenway
Across the street from Sweet Caroline’s is Tony C’s. Formerly known as Jerry Remy’s, the monstrous two-floor establishment still pays tribute to the legendary broadcaster with a plaque in the doorway, but now the Sox haven bears the name of another team personality, Tony Conigliaro. A Revere native and Red Sox outfielder, Tony C was the youngest person to ever lead the American League in homeruns for a season, and, after a series of injuries, he became beloved for his perseverance and bravery. His name shines in neon at four different locations, but the one next to Fenway is surely the best. With more than 30 comfy leather seats running along one of the longest bars in Boston, Tony C’s offers up 20 drafts, floor-to-ceiling windows, and more than 20 gigantic TVs -- not counting the three in the bathroom.
Cask ‘n Flagon
Fenway
Cask ‘n Flagon is a Boston sports institution, and the hustle and bustle of fans shuffling down Lansdowne St can sometimes be just as interesting as the game. You can feel the pulse of the stadium from your barstool while staring at one of the 60 TVs and feasting on comfort pub food. And keep your eyes out -- if someone blasts a dinger over the Green Monster, it might just land outside the bar.
Champions
Back Bay
Tucked away in Back Bay on the second floor of the Copley Marriott, Champions’ semi-circle bar and 36 strategically placed TVs give sports fans a perfect panoramic view of every game being televised. The high ceilings make for a roomy atmosphere, and the menu features three dozen draft beers (including some local microbrews), and sliders, burgers, and six types of wings.
The Fours
North Station
There are plenty of bars to pick from on the streets surrounding the home of the Celtics and Bruins, but The Fours is the tops. From framed jerseys to autographed baseballs, The Fours celebrates Boston sports’ past and present like no other place in town. The lengthy food menu offers just about everything, including burgers and sandwiches named for famous local athletes. This place fills up quickly and early if there’s a home game, so plan ahead.
Stats Bar & Grille
Southie
With 22 screens, a substantial menu of napkin-demanding food, and a variety of beers on tap, Stats has everything you need for days of continuous sports indulgence. If you’re a fan of all things Buffalo-sauced, there are seven different options to choose from: tenders, calamari, chicken spring rolls, chicken dip, wings, grilled chicken sandwich, and Buffalo chicken pizza.
Parlor Sports
Inman Square
For the more discerning sports appreciator, nowhere in the area is more gracious than Parlor Sports. Located at the Cambridge and Somerville town line, the bar isn’t close to any local stadiums, but that makes it all the better when it comes to parking and post-game traffic. Quaint, often slammed, but always filled with a courteous crowd, Parlor opens early on weekends and days with morning or afternoon games (otherwise it’s at 6pm). Dispelling all sports bar stereotypes, Parlor makes spectators of all teams feel at home -- you can even wear a Yankees hat here without getting in a fistfight.
