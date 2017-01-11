All the Boston Blue Laws That Keep You From Drinking (And Where They Came From)

This state will totally look down its nose at you for not having more friends

Alas for drowning your sorrows, in Massachusetts you can't buy a pitcher of beer unless there's more than two people in your party. Technically, this is an extension of the two-drink limit per person, but it’s still a bummer if you just want to settle in for a seven-hour Sox game without having to flag your server down every 20 minutes. But you can order a whole bottle of wine (as long as you’re also ordering a meal), so all is not entirely lost.

At least it's getting less judgy

Massachusetts jumped right on board with Prohibition. Sometimes it feels like the state even longs for those days. Eight towns in Massachusetts are still completely dry, meaning that no alcohol can be sold at all, and many more only allow the sale of alcohol when accompanied by a meal. That means no bars and no liquor stores. Still, as recently as 2000, there were a full twenty dry towns, so at least we’re making progress!