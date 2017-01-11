Boston, You Can BYOB Now. Here's What You Need to Know.

It just wasn't fair: every other city had these sick-looking BYO restaurants that Bostonians just didn't. Because it wasn't allowed here. Because of overly complex and stupidly expensive liquor licensing. But Boston’s city council recently voted to lift the city’s long-standing BYO ban. Before you go skipping off to the liquor store, here’s what you need to know:



Nothing has actually changed yet

In mid-December, the city council unanimously decided that diners should be allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages to restaurants. But don’t pop the champagne indoors just yet: Mayor Walsh still needs to sign off on the decision, and the Boston licensing board needs to come up with entirely new regulations about just how BYO establishments are going to work.