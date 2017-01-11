Jared Sadoian on MIT, Low-Alcohol Cocktails, and the Future of Boston's Bar Scene

What was your vision for The Hawthorne bar program when you first came aboard?

Sadoian: At its core, The Hawthorne is a logical extension of the celebrated bar program of Eastern Standard. We are lucky to have an intelligently designed venue and the flexibility to be a small bar with big ambitions. Learning and education has always been important to me, and thankfully it has always been a core part of the mission of our restaurant group. Part of my early days at The Hawthorne was to figure out a way to channel that into specific action items that can directly benefit my staff and our guests. One way is exposure -- we have expanded our spirits offerings (specifically in rum and agave distillates) to give our bartenders more ingredients to play with, more history to delve into, and more stories to share with our guests. Another is group readings of books on hospitality, spirits, and the like. We're currently making our way through Setting the Table by Danny Meyer, and enjoying weekly discussions on how we can apply some of his values to our service every night. Finally, we have engaged in more public-facing classes and offerings to give our guests a chance to learn along with us -- I am in the midst of planning a series of hands-on cocktail seminars for over 120 MIT students during their January term.