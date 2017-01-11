Nicole Lebedevitch: How Boston's First Lady of Booze Changed the Scene in 2016

What was your vision for Yvonne's bar program when you came on board this year?

Lebedevitch: It was important to me that the bar program echoed the kitchen in a way and made beautiful cocktails that brought inspiration from all over the world. It was also important that some cocktails challenged guests to get outside of their comfort zone while other cocktails are just comfortable! We are very lucky at Yvonne’s to have such an amazing diversity of guests; from young diners to sports-bar goers, to old Locke-Ober regulars, to the nightclub crowd. How can we possibly be all things? The philosophy we try to keep is be approachable, empathetic, excited, and flexible.

What's your favorite drink on the menu right now?

Lebedevitch: The Josephine Baker, a cocktail originally created in Cuba during Prohibition. We have taken and put our spin on this classic, adding a few richer nuances. Our version combines Cognac, port wine (that we have infused with a hibiscus and citrus tea), apricot, cinnamon, and a whole egg. This version is rich and decadent with a light floral undertone. It's the drink I want to sip on by the fire as we enter into these cooler fall months.