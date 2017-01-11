The Unsinkable Maggie Campbell: How Boston's First Lady of Rum Beat the Odds

There was a time when Maggie Campbell almost quit distilling. It was just a few years ago, when the award-winning head distiller and vice president at Privateer Rum thought being a woman might be an insurmountable obstacle in her pursuit of doing what she wanted to do: make spirits, and make them well. Despite unrivaled experience and stacks of recommendations, Campbell's search for a distillery that would let her do what she did best was marked by deafening radio silence. "I thought I was doing something wrong," she says.

She remembers applications being unanswered. She recalls finally getting someone to talk to her, only to be told they wouldn't be comfortable having a woman in the distillery. (Yes, that was in this century. Campbell is only 32.) There were stressed-out 4am phone calls to mentors in different time zones, and -- above all else -- there was a whole heap of self-doubt. "I was like, 'Maybe I'm really not qualified. Maybe I don't actually know that much.'"