18 Rooftop Bars with Stunning Views of Boston
From swanky cocktail bars in the sky to laid-back breweries with epic vantage points, drinks just taste better with a view.
The abundance of vibrant daffodils and chirping birds across the Common and Public Garden can only mean one thing: Spring has officially sprung across the city of Boston. As the frigid weather ebbs and our precious hours of sunshine grow longer, outdoor dining is poised to make its annual comeback, with a massive array of idyllic rooftops and patios spanning from the heart of the North End to the northern reaches of Dorchester.
From swanky cocktail bars in the sky to laid-back breweries with sweeping views of the city, Boston's rooftop bars run the gamut. If the prospect of frosty margaritas paired with gorgeous skyline vistas is calling your name, check out our list of the best rooftop bars in Boston and be sure to book a spot to kick off the season.
Deck 12
Sprawling Seaport views collide with downtown vistas at Deck 12, a sleek open-air venue perched atop the YOTEL Boston. While there’s top-tier grub to be found at all hours of the day, this spot excels at the exquisite art of brunch, offering Short Rib Eggs Benedict and succulent Shakshuka paired with a wealth of flavorful brunch cocktails ranging from the Michelada to the Corpse Reviver. If you’d prefer to dine under the glittering city lights, swing by post-sunset to grab some Spicy Green Curry Mussels and Crispy Chicken Chilaquiles paired with a Fire & Sun spicy marg.
Over The Charles
Located sixteen floors up from the DoubleTree lobby, Over the Charles provides some of the finest riverside views available across Allston. For any seafood fanatics out there, this spot offers a couple of beloved New England classics—lobster rolls and New England clam chowder, to be precise—while plant-based diners can snag some Vegan Vegetable Lasagna or an Impossible Burger as they soak in the surrounding views. Visiting beer fans should be sure to sample a few selections from beloved Framingham-based brewery Jack’s Abby, but for cocktail aficionados, the Apple Cider Margarita and Blueberry Cosmo are two particularly refreshing options.
Contessa
After a slew of successful ventures in Tel Aviv, Miami, and New York City, the Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick-fronted Major Food Group has made their first foray into Boston, launching the opulent Contessa atop the Newbury Hotel last year. Flavorful Italian favorites like Veal Milanese and Fusilli Genovese are all up for grabs here, while drink options range from the effervescent Spritz Contessa to the Boulevardier—but it’s the ambiance that really makes Contessa shine. This spot is outfitted with a marble bar, lush plant life, and a retractable glass roof, providing newcomers with a healthy dose of old-school elegance to enjoy as they sip their cocktails.
Alba Restaurant
Making the journey from Boston to Quincy can be quite a commitment, but Alba’s trendy atmosphere, verdant rooftop herb garden, and extensive drink menu all make it well worth hopping on the Red Line. Once you’ve alighted at the Quincy Center T stop, make your way five minutes south to find Grilled Swordfish and Black Truffle Gnocchi amidst classic warm weather cocktails like the Aperol Spritz and Gin Fizz. Don’t skip out on dinner just because it’s raining—the property has a retractable roof in place for those exact occasions.
Cityside Tavern
It’s a bit of a hike from downtown Boston, but if you’re willing to put up with the relentless metallic screech of the Green Line, Cityside Tavern is ready to reward you with tasty cocktails and a gorgeous bird’s-eye view of Cleveland Circle. Equipped with a diverse menu full of flavorful pub fare like Mushroom Arancini and Burnt End Quesadillas alongside boozy brunch cocktails and whiskies from across the globe, it’s no wonder that this spot has been adored by BC students and local professionals alike since 1985.
Cunard Tavern
Eastie is best known as the home of Logan Airport, but this underrated neighborhood is well on its way to developing a booming food and drink scene, with local favorite Cunard Tavern leading the charge in rooftop dining accompanied by stellar mixology. While you can feast on fish tacos and lobster rolls framed by the Boston skyline, don’t miss out on weekend brunch—it’s only served inside, but it’s still pretty killer, with chorizo and hash brown-loaded breakfast burritos, Chocolate Chip Cannoli Pancakes, and mimosas all up for grabs.
Daedalus
Classic cocktails and contemporary American fare await at Daedelus, a cozy pub that’s been serving the denizens of Harvard Square since the turn of the millennium. If the returning warm weather has you feeling drained, Daedalus’ breezy rooftop has the perfect antidote: A refreshing Bees Knees, Moscow Mule, or Paloma paired with a hearty helping of Butternut Squash Risotto—or maybe a decadent Daedalus Burger if you’re really feeling starved.
Dorchester Brewing Company
Boston’s largest neighborhood tends to fly under the radar when it comes to tourism, but craft beer aficionados would be remiss to skip out on a trip to Dorchester Brewing Company. The open-air roof deck provides some of the area’s best skyline views, which conveniently pair perfectly with a fresh Forever OFD DIPA or thirst-quenching Noble Shifty Helles lager. Once you’ve worked up an appetite after a couple of brews, head right downstairs to M&M BBQ for a cornucopia of savory selections ranging from Pulled Pork Sandwiches to Baked Mac ‘n Cheese.
How to book: Via Tock
Felipe’s Taqueria
Head to the former stomping grounds of Elle Woods to find Felipe’s Taqueria, a charming Harvard-adjacent venue that specializes in hearty Mexican fare. While it’s definitely tempting to stuff your face with Crispy Chicken Flautas and cheese-soaked nachos, make sure to save some room for a frosty Passion Fruit Margarita, and even add a mezcal float if you’re feeling bold. Reservations are nonexistent around here, but no worries—that gives you the perfect opportunity to take a leisurely stroll around Harvard Square as you wait for a table to open.
Legal Harborside
Located steps away from the Leader Bank Pavilion (or whatever they’ve decided to call it this week), Legal Harborside is a haven for seasoned seafood aficionados and first-time samplers alike. The menu is decked out with lobster rolls, crab rolls, and a surprisingly large sushi selection, but nothing pairs quite so beautifully with a view of Boston Harbor as their opulent Seafood Platter (and a few glasses of hand-selected wine, of course).
The Lexington
A relatively recent addition to the Greater Boston dining scene, The Lexington checks off all of our boxes with gorgeous architecture, picturesque views of Cambridge Crossing, and classic American favorites ranging from Crispy Pork Belly to Beer-Battered Fish Tacos. Grab a rum and campari-loaded Concrete Breeze, or opt for the East Side Izzy, a gin martini crowded with fresh pickles.
Lookout Rooftop & Bar
Rooftop bars and gorgeous skyline views tend to go hand-in-hand, but few destinations in the city offer such a spectacular shot of downtown Boston as Lookout. An early mover and shaker in the winter dining department, this polished venue has been welcoming curious diners into igloo pods way before it was cool, plying them with sweet and spicy pork belly and Seaport Sangrias since 2017—and now, as spring gets back into full swing, there’s ample opportunity to savor Bay State-inspired bites like chowder fries and Cape Cod salads without fear of the icy Atlantic wind interfering with your night.
Pier 6
A staple for idyllic open-air dining in Charlestown, this harborside haunt is home to some of the finest seafood-centric dining in walking distance of Bunker Hill. And if you’re desperately craving Crab Cakes and Blackened Swordfish Tacos but don’t feel like taking the bus from downtown Boston, there’s no need to worry—the restaurant offers a complimentary water taxi that departs just a short walk from the Maverick T stop to make all your fishy dreams come true. A tip for cocktail lovers—spring for the Pier 6 Painkiller, a boozy concoction that’s loaded with pineapple and crème de coconut mingled with a dose of The Real McCoy three-year rum.
Ristorante Fiore
There’s no shortage of incredible Italian food available throughout the North End, but Ristorante Fiore’s rooftop deck adds that special non so che that makes for a perfect summer evening in the city. From arancini to zucchini, this cozy bistro is a veritable treasure trove of savory and sweet Euro-inspired delights—and the wine list is nothing to turn your nose up at either, with a massive array of sparkling, red, and white options sourced from all across the planet.
Rooftop@Revere
There’s plenty of room for activities atop the Revere Hotel—16,000 square feet’s worth, to be exact. While Rooftop@Revere is best known as the largest rooftop lounge in the city, this open-air hangout has a lot more to offer than just room to roam. From a lengthy international wine list to a constantly-rotating (and Massachusetts-centric) craft beer selection to refreshing cocktails like the lavender and hibiscus-laden Secret Garden, the world is your (boozy) oyster at this urban dreamscape perched seven stories above the Common.
Sam Adams Boston Taproom
Operating just steps away from the ultra-historic and ultra-touristy Faneuil Hall, Sam Adams Boston Taproom is home to 20 rotating draft brews served alongside soft pretzels, tater tots, and other decadent pub grub. It’s far from the tallest rooftop bar in the city, but what this outpost lacks in height it more than makes up for in liquid refreshment. Visitors can sample a diverse array of beers ranging from the cocktail-inspired Blood Orange Mimosa to the Tom Brady-inspired Greatest of Ale Time DIPA, but for newcomers to the city, a classic Sam Adams Boston Lager is certainly in order.
Six\West
Perched on the top floor of the Cambria Hotel, Six\West has been gracing Southie’s busiest thoroughfare with an ample selection of beer, wine, and cocktails since late 2019. If you’re in the mood for an evening pick-me-up, the Sixpresso offers some much-needed caffeine paired with a little vodka, while rum lovers should be sure to sample the Hurricane Prado, a tropics-inspired concoction that’s topped off with Six\West’s own blend of rums. It’s no good to drink on an empty stomach, so make sure to snag some Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp or Buffalo Chicken Rangoons to enjoy with your cocktails.
Trillium Brewing Company
Craft beer stans take note: Trillium is one of Fort Point’s hottest spots for sampling a slew of brews served alongside a healthy dose of fresh air. Wild-fermented ales and coffee cake-inspired imperial stouts are just a few of the complex and fascinating concoctions up for grabs here, but don’t sleep on the food program either—the Hot Chicken Sandwich is next level.