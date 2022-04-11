18 Rooftop Bars with Stunning Views of Boston

The abundance of vibrant daffodils and chirping birds across the Common and Public Garden can only mean one thing: Spring has officially sprung across the city of Boston. As the frigid weather ebbs and our precious hours of sunshine grow longer, outdoor dining is poised to make its annual comeback, with a massive array of idyllic rooftops and patios spanning from the heart of the North End to the northern reaches of Dorchester.

From swanky cocktail bars in the sky to laid-back breweries with sweeping views of the city, Boston's rooftop bars run the gamut. If the prospect of frosty margaritas paired with gorgeous skyline vistas is calling your name, check out our list of the best rooftop bars in Boston and be sure to book a spot to kick off the season.