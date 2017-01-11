From Absinthe to Mocktails: How Seth Freidus Has Been Changing the Boston Cocktail Game

What was your vision for the new Waypoint bar program?

Freidus: My vision was to create a cocktail menu that highlights fresh ingredients, and that represents and pairs well with coastal cuisine. There are many common threads throughout the food and drink menus at Waypoint, and both reflect classic New England and Mediterranean food and beverage.

What's your favorite drink on the menu right now?

Freidus: It’s hard for me to pick a favorite, so I’d say it’s a tie between the Absinthe Cobbler (Absinthe Blanche, roasted apple & fennel, lemon, Amaro Montenegro) and the Estate Grown (Martinique Rhum, lime, house-toasted pistachio falernum, house hierbas, and herb oil).

What do you wish people better understood about absinthe?

Freidus: We have a strong focus on absinthe at Waypoint, with more than 20 varieties available. Michael loves the way that absinthe pairs with shellfish and seafood, and it’s a great aperitif and digestif. I wish more people understood how delicious absinthe is, and how approachable an absinthe drip is. When you add water and sugar to absinthe, you are creating a delicious, simple cocktail. The water opens up these amazing flavors while diluting the alcohol content. The sugar softens the edges, making the drink extremely quaffable.