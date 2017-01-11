Tenzin Conechok Samdo on Taking That Perfect Instagram Photo -- And of Course, Garnishes

You're a master of the creative garnish -- what outlandish topper would you like to experiment with next?

Samdo: Oh wow, that's a tough question! As of now I've pretty much experimented with anything I can think of, but one element I try to keep in mind is to not overdo it. Keep it elegant and fun. Use seasonal herbs and leaves. Oh, yeah, a cute little puppy counts! Just kidding -- just a plastic little puppy toy, or a kitten. I love a good garnish -- it makes my guests so happy. You should see the faces they make when I slide them their elaborately garnished drinks. I love my job.

You're also an Instagram star -- what advice do you have for us amateurs trying to photograph our cocktails?

Samdo: One very important and very honest piece of advice is to take the time to take very good photos. Take them between 2 and 4:30pm in the afternoon when light is perfect. Do not rush to post it right away. Edit them, check the perspective, fix it to the proper format. Bring up the resolution of the picture. When you decide to post, make sure to write something meaningful or be informative. Most importantly, keep it positive on whatever you are trying to post about. Trust me, people will want to follow you.