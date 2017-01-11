The Best Damn Beer Bars in Boston

Kenmore Square

Just a stone’s throw from Fenway, this underground (cash only!) temple of beer geekery keeps track of everything you drink so you never have to break out the beer journal. Why do the bartenders keep track? Because, if you manage to make it through the 30 taps and over 150 bottles, you get your own congratulatory mug. Gimmicky? Maybe. But with nine Flemish sours on the menu, the beer list certainly isn’t.



Downtown

Brian Poe’s exotic chop house is best known for its kangaroo steaks and rattlesnake dishes. But with 46 craft taps and 50 different bottles to choose from, it’s also one of the top beer bars in town. The classic dark wood interior and thoughtful cocktails make it perfect for anything from brunch with grandma to a pretty serious date.