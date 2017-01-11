The Best Beers to Drink in Boston This Spring

Farmhouse ale, 5.5%

Chelsea

Noble hops are big for New England spring, and Mary of the Gael is a solid Noble hop-based farmhouse ale. It’s less bitter than you might expect from a farmhouse ale and more on the sweeter, grassier side, so it’s a great introduction to the genre if you’re not into funkier, less filtered varieties. Expect it around town in April.



Double IPA, 8.1%

Shelburne, VT

“That really good IPA from Vermont” is pretty tough to get your hands on in Boston, but we promise it IS possible. The bright, hoppy favorite is particularly clean and citrusy, perfect for spring. Starting this season, cans will be available for purchase at the brewery as well as at the Beeradvocate Microbrew Invitational in Boston on June 3rd. Plus, you can feel good about your drinking habits when the brewery donates 25% of Mastermind’s sales to the Vermont Children's Hospital (last year they made over $45,000). So go ahead and stock up.

