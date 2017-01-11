Is Boston's Third-Wave Coffee Scene Any Good? We Asked Some Experts.

Boston often struggles to find a balance between tradition and innovation, especially when it comes to the food and beverage industry. As a city, it wants to be recognized on the international stage. And in some ways, it is (just look at how it’s becoming one of the country’s next best food cities). But in other ways, like its third-wave coffee culture, the city is still in the shadows.

Don’t get me wrong, there is fantastic coffee here. There are roasters, brewers, and baristas doing great things for our scene, trying to build a culture that actually appreciates high-quality java (despite those people who are still somehow obsessed with Dunkin' Donuts in 2016). But compared to other cities around the world -- Seattle, Melbourne, Berlin, London, New York -- where the third-wave coffee scene is thriving, Boston seems to be lacking the support of its coffee drinkers. Or is it a lack of innovative cafes?