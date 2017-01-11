Todd Maul on Boston's Cocktail Scene and Blast Freezers

What's been your vision for the Cafe ArtScience bar program in 2016?

Maul: My vision for the bar program this year, and really since we opened, has been to try and perfect what we’re doing currently and to tweak everything we do to make ourselves better. At the very beginning of this year, we started using sub-40-degree ice with hotel ice, and measured the temperatures to find that the combination makes a colder drink and stays colder longer. That’s the way I like my team to think: to never fall into a routine and to always try to make a better drink.

What's your favorite drink on the menu right now?

Maul: To be honest, my favorite drink isn’t on the menu yet. It’s called the Frère Greg and it’s a good example of what we’re doing right now. About a year ago, we started using our rotational evaporator to experiment with fractional distillation on Chartreuse. Instead of just boiling it off like we normally would, we left Chartreuse in the rotovap and used the middle stage that we weren’t using before. The result is what we’re calling Chartreuse water. It’s light and aromatic with some funky Chartreuse notes. We didn’t think it was meaty enough for anything at the time, so we put it in a glass container and put it in the fridge. Last month we brought it back up in conversation and said, "Wouldn’t it be cool to rinse a glass with this to get that Chartreuse note from below?" That became the Frère Greg. We rinse a glass with Chartreuse water and then pop it into the blast freezer for a couple minutes while creating the rest of the drink -- gin, sherry, and vermouth. Once it’s frozen solid, we add the liquid components. When the drink begins to warm up in a guest’s hand, the aromatics of the Chartreuse water really open up.