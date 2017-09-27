The Best Bars in Boston to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated world champion boxer gunning for 50-0, will fight Conor McGregor, a UFC champ known for harrying, skin-breaking punches and kicks who's never boxed professionally. After much trash-talk, finally, these two will duke it out in a fight that promises to be the most-watched in history, even if the odds are pretty stacked against the brash Irishman. It all goes down in Las Vegas on Saturday at 9pm, but Boston's bars, restaurants, and other fine HD-screen-housing establishments will be ready.
Here are some of the best watching parties and events we've found in Boston this weekend, where you can watch the fight with a pint in hand.
Stephi's in Southie
130 Dorchester Avenue
Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Comfort food is what this popular Southie spot is known for, and that won't change no matter who wins on Saturday.
McGann's Irish Pub
197 Portland Street, Boston
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: You can get a burger served with Bud at this joint for $6 and honestly it sounds like heaven.
The Greatest Bar
262 Friend Street
Cost: $25
What you’ll get: This bar's name may sound like a tall boast, but its Skee-Ball and 14-foot TV beg to differ.
The Green Briar
304 Washington Street
Cost: $40
What you’ll get: Beloved by the hardcore Irish of Brighton, this bar's got a patio, great food, and reasonably priced drinks.
Agoro's Pizza Bar & Grill
356 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: This spot will fuel your fight night not just with booze, but with gourmet pizza and calzones.
Lir
903 Boylston Street
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: A higher-end Irish bar, but no less exciting. Its IPA batter-dipped cod and mixed chips are delicious.
Luxury Boxx Sports Bar & Restaurant
665 Broadway, Malden
Cost: $20-$300
What you’ll get: This bar's giving away two 60-inch HDTVs as part of its party. That might be all you need to know.
Society on High
99 High Street
Cost: $50-125
What you’ll get: If you want great seafood and you don't mind a tight fit, this is your best bet for Saturday night.
Union Street Restaurant
107 Union Street
Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Fantastic food, shuffleboard, and giant Jenga make Union Street a draw any day.
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street
Cost: $20-$1,000
What you’ll get: Causeway is packed with TVs and excellent food, and after the fight, DJ Stamz will be laying down beats for the rest of the night.
The Wild Rover
61-63 Chatham Street
Cost: $20-$30
What you’ll get: Boasting "three clubs in one," this bar's main event Saturday will nonetheless be the fight, and tickets will sell out fast, so get moving.
Sign up here for our daily Boston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Hub has to offer.