The Best Bars in Boston to Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor

Published On 08/25/2017
mayweather vs mcgregor
Rosie Cohe for Showtime Sports

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated world champion boxer gunning for 50-0, will fight Conor McGregor, a UFC champ known for harrying, skin-breaking punches and kicks who's never boxed professionally. After much trash-talk, finally, these two will duke it out in a fight that promises to be the most-watched in history, even if the odds are pretty stacked against the brash Irishman. It all goes down in Las Vegas on Saturday at 9pm, but Boston's bars, restaurants, and other fine HD-screen-housing establishments will be ready. 

Here are some of the best watching parties and events we've found in Boston this weekend, where you can watch the fight with a pint in hand.

Stephi's in Southie
Stephi's in Southie

Stephi's in Southie

130 Dorchester Avenue

Cost: $50
What you’ll get: Comfort food is what this popular Southie spot is known for, and that won't change no matter who wins on Saturday.

McGann's Irish Pub

197 Portland Street, Boston

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: You can get a burger served with Bud at this joint for $6 and honestly it sounds like heaven.

The Greatest Bar
The Greatest Bar

The Greatest Bar

262 Friend Street

Cost: $25
What you’ll get: This bar's name may sound like a tall boast, but its Skee-Ball and 14-foot TV beg to differ.

The Green Briar Pub
The Green Briar Pub

The Green Briar

304 Washington Street

Cost: $40
What you’ll get: Beloved by the hardcore Irish of Brighton, this bar's got a patio, great food, and reasonably priced drinks.

Agoro's Pizza Bar & Grill

356 Chestnut Hill Avenue

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: This spot will fuel your fight night not just with booze, but with gourmet pizza and calzones.

Lir
Lir

Lir

903 Boylston Street

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: A higher-end Irish bar, but no less exciting. Its IPA batter-dipped cod and mixed chips are delicious.

Luxury Boxx Sports Bar & Restaurant

665 Broadway, Malden

Cost: $20-$300
What you’ll get: This bar's giving away two 60-inch HDTVs as part of its party. That might be all you need to know.

SoHi at Night
SoHi at Night

Society on High

99 High Street

Cost: $50-125
What you’ll get: If you want great seafood and you don't mind a tight fit, this is your best bet for Saturday night.

Union Street Restaurant

107 Union Street

Cost: $30
What you’ll get: Fantastic food, shuffleboard, and giant Jenga make Union Street a draw any day.

Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Causeway Restaurant & Bar

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street

Cost: $20-$1,000
What you’ll get: Causeway is packed with TVs and excellent food, and after the fight, DJ Stamz will be laying down beats for the rest of the night.

The Wild Rover

61-63 Chatham Street

Cost: $20-$30
What you’ll get: Boasting "three clubs in one," this bar's main event Saturday will nonetheless be the fight, and tickets will sell out fast, so get moving.

Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here’s our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Chicago, Dallas, LA, Las Vegas, Miami, NYC, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer at Thrillist and runs the animation website The Dot and Line. Follow him on Twitter: @e_vb_

