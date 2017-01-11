Charleston's Bad Decision Bars

Have you ever woken up after a long night of drinking only to ask yourself, Did I actually do what I think I did last night? Well, yes, you did. But don't worry, it’s not your fault... entirely. Many of the bad decisions you made could be due to the bar you decided to go to. Believe it or not, America is littered with bad decision bars, and Charleston, being in the US, has plenty.

Of course, we're not saying that these bars are actually bad; we’re just saying the decisions people tend to make in them are such -- especially after taking a "boobie shot."