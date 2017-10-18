Where to Drink in Charleston Right Now

Recovery Room Upper King Street We’re not sure that there’s anything that could stop people from going to Recovery Room; it’s an evergreen haunt that Charlestonians will continue to frequent decades into the future. It’s like that little cockroach from Wall-E -- the world might be completely deserted, but Rec Room will still be up and running, slinging PBRs to anyone who’s thirsty enough to want one.

Bar Mash Eastside Although Bar Mash is arguably an all-year kind of bar, it seems like it was made specifically for the fall/winter months. With its dark wood paneling, low light, and head bartender Teddy Nixon’s proclivity for whiskey-based cocktails, including a new fall cocktail called the Fairgrounds (made with Woodford Reserve Double Oak, clarified apple juice, sherry, Cardamaro, tiki bitters, and salt). Mash exhibits a cozy and welcoming vibe that’s perfect for the cooler months, but its style and flavor is good year-round.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of The Cocktail Club

The Cocktail Club Radcliffborough Sometimes there’s nothing better when there’s a chill in the air than a classic Old Fashioned that will warm you from the inside out. And when it comes to the perfect Old Fashioned, it’s hard to beat the one found at upscale lounge the Cocktail Club. The Aviation (made with Striped Pig Gin, Luxardo, Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette & lemon juice) is also a great choice if you prefer a non-whiskey-based cocktail. Obsessed with the Cocktail Club? Join their VIP list for all kinds of cool discounts and special events.

Closed for Business King Street Historic District CFB in the King Street Historic District is a classy bar with a serious beer selection (over 42 on tap alone). Large leather couches, mounted animal heads, and a roaring fire set a warm, almost-too-cool ambiance. Closed for Business is famous for its huge cowboy boot-shaped glasses offered exclusively during Oktoberfest— each drink holds 2.5 liters of your choice (provided the ABV isn’t dangerously high) and costs $25. Serious beer drinkers, your challenge has been set.

AC's Radcliffborough Those of you that are really looking to spend all of the winter months in comfy clothes like flannel shirts and jeans will find your people at AC’s. Plan to head there for Sunday brunch, which celebrate a new theme every week (paying tribute to a wide range of pop culture, where everything from Golden Girls to Game of Thrones is fair game). The beers are cold, the mimosas are 98% champagne, the shots are cheap, and bartenders are efficient and no-nonsense.

Warehouse Cannonborough Warehouse changes up their cocktail menu on a pretty regular basis, depending on the season and what they’re feeling at the moment. In addition to regular house cocktails, they’re also serving up cocktails made to split (think: a pitcher of your favorite cocktail), two different sangrias, as well as the fusion of beer and liquor known as the “beer cocktail.” Here’s what you should drink this fall: the Back in Black, made with Holy City Pluff Mud Porter, bourbon, ginger snap, orange, and maple syrup. Oh, and did we mention that their cocktails are just $5 during happy hour?

Burwell's Stone Fire Grill Downtown If cooler weather makes you start to crave more rye-based drinks, Burwell’s is the bar for you. They have two rye-based cocktails on the menu that are perfect for fall, like the Easy Rye’der featuring rye whiskey, Grand Marnier, house-made brandied cherry, and egg white. The bar at Burwell’s is trendy, yet comfortable, making it the perfect stop for an after-dinner nightcap.

Edmund's Oast NoMo Beer lovers will rejoice over the giant wall of beers offered at Edmund’s Oast. Whether you’re into something dark (like the Kees Caramel Fudge Stout) or a more unique brew (try the house-brewed Peanut Butter & Jelly beer), you’ll find your perfect seasonal suds and unusual cocktails at Edmund’s Oast. Pair it with some of their house-cured charcuterie, and you might never want to go home.

The Rarebit Radcliffborough There’s something about a Moscow Mule that appeals to every season, and the best Moscow Mule in the Holy City can be found at Rarebit. The atmosphere -- dark, comfy booths, retro-style lighting, and bartenders who make complicated cocktails at lightning speed -- come together to make you feel like you’ve found an intimate escape even when they’re at capacity.

Prohibition Downtown Prohibition has been doing a great job of improving their food and bev offerings over the past year, and it really shows in their new cocktail menu. Try the Bourbon Thyme with Granny Smith Apple-Infused Jim Beam, lemon, Aperol, thyme, honey, and orange bitters for the perfect autumn-into-winter belly warming drink. And if that doesn’t do the trick, get out on the dance floor. After all what better way to beat the chill than by getting your dance on?

Proof Bar Radcliffborough The cocktail and “real good beer” menu at craft cocktail bar Proof is one of the biggest in Charleston, which means the odds of finding the perfect fall- or winter-inspired drink are pretty heavily in your favor. Not finding exactly what you want on the menu? Not a problem, as owner/bartender Craig Nelson and company can fashion practically any cocktail your heart desires. Just tell them what flavors you like and they’ll make it happen. The space is intimate and dark and overlooks King St, which makes it perfect for date night.

Tattooed Moose Johns Island Both the Johns Island and Downtown Tattooed Mooses (Meese?) are just generally fun bars to hang out at and drink leisurely while getting your game on. In addition to board games and arcade games, the bar often features live, local musicians or broadcasts your favorite sports team. For fall, they have also introduced a seasonal craft beer list with awesome selections like Ballast Point’s The Calm Before the Storm (cream ale with coffee and vanilla), among others.

Seanachai Johns Island Cooler weather means that it’s time to switch to darker liquors like whiskey, bourbon, and Scotch -- and you can bet that an Irish pub like Seanachai has a pretty decent selection of all three. Order up some of that good stuff, or try your luck with the cocktail of the week, made with ingredients picked fresh from the Johns Island Farmers Market or Seanachai’s own herb garden. Sip your drinks inside the warm Irish pub interior, or take them outside around the fire pit (if there’s any room)!

The Alley Cannonborough When it’s cold outside, one’s desire for outdoor activities decreases significantly. But that doesn’t mean you should just sit at home watching Netflix. When you’ve got some time to spare, head over to the Alley for beer and/or cocktails and a rousing game bowling (don’t forget to bring socks!). Whether it be for their Studio 300 party, the Big Lebowski Bash, or just for a fun night out on the town, The Alley is one bar you should definitely pin to your list for a strikingly good time. (Remember, they show bowling on ESPN, which means you can also count this as exercise for the day).

Craft Conundrum West Ashley Although Craft Conundrum is a super-low-key spot to hang out after work, beer is serious business here. You may truly have a drinking conundrum upon arrival because there are more than 100 beers on tap, but the affordable drinks and a staff who really knows their stuff when it comes to local beer will surely make turn this confusion into a cause for celebration (woohoo beer!). If all that drinking has worked up an appetite, the bar doesn’t serve food, but the bartender will let you order in a pizza or bring in food from one of the many food trucks that often visit.

DIG In The Park North Charleston Dig in the Park is arguably one of the most fun bars in all of Park Circle, and perhaps in the entirety of North Charleston. Anytime you walk by, the patio looks like a party you wish you had been invited to, often featuring live music, trivia competitions, live sporting events on TV, or just a general air of camaraderie. Stop by for a happy hour drink (or two) during the week from 4 - 7 for $2.50 select drafts and $3 house liquors!

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of The Business Company

Local 616 East Central Local 616 is a dive bar that also specializes in specialty cocktails, mules, and craft beer. Owner Dwayne Mitchell has created an atmosphere that makes you feel like your best friend (who’s great at mixing drinks) opened a bar and you’re their favorite customer. Although it’s definitely off the beaten path, Local 616 is definitely worth going out of your way for. As Dwayne would say, “word.”

The Belmont Radcliffborough The comfortable atmosphere at the Belmont seems to be magically appropriate for every season, but there’s something about late fall that really feels like the sweet spot. We’re not sure if the black & white movies projected on the wall, the fact that they (seriously) limit the number of people allowed in at a time to give it more of an intimate feel, or the artfully crafted cocktails make us love the Belmont so much, but they all work together to really get you in the fall mood. Pro tip: Pair your fresh-pressed mint gimlet cocktail with a house-made banana and Nutella poptart for a truly indulgent evening.

The Barrel James Island The Barrel was made for people whose love for craft beer is exceeded only by their love for man’s best friend. Featuring 33 local and regional beers on tap, and a waterfront backyard that welcomes both humans and dogs (and the occasional goat), The Barrel is sure to quickly become one of your favorite spots to spend an afternoon. And when the weather starts to get a little nippy, gather around The Barrel’s fire pit to stay comfortably toasty.

Jack of Cups Folly Beach Jack of Cups is a nook of a craft beer bar with global pub grub and a growing cocktail list. It's a cozy, no-nonsense space with outdoor seating on a patio. Though small compared to some other spots on Folly Beach, this place is a far cry from the cases of Coronas served at other spots down the street. There are tripels, sours, seasonals, reserves, and the occasional “whale” on tap. Ask about it.