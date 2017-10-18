Where to Drink in Charleston Right Now

The changing of the seasons means it’s time to say goodbye to some of your favorite rooftop bars and hello to bars with fireplaces, serving up dark liquor-based cocktails to warm us up from the inside out. Fortunately, there is no shortage of options for a stiff drink in the Holy City, and we’re here to help you decide where to drink right now. Find your new favorite fall/winter bar below!
Recovery Room
Upper King Street
We’re not sure that there’s anything that could stop people from going to Recovery Room; it’s an evergreen haunt that Charlestonians will continue to frequent decades into the future. It’s like that little cockroach from Wall-E -- the world might be completely deserted, but Rec Room will still be up and running, slinging PBRs to anyone who’s thirsty enough to want one.
Bar Mash
Eastside
Although Bar Mash is arguably an all-year kind of bar, it seems like it was made specifically for the fall/winter months. With its dark wood paneling, low light, and head bartender Teddy Nixon’s proclivity for whiskey-based cocktails, including a new fall cocktail called the Fairgrounds (made with Woodford Reserve Double Oak, clarified apple juice, sherry, Cardamaro, tiki bitters, and salt). Mash exhibits a cozy and welcoming vibe that’s perfect for the cooler months, but its style and flavor is good year-round.
The Cocktail Club
Radcliffborough
Sometimes there’s nothing better when there’s a chill in the air than a classic Old Fashioned that will warm you from the inside out. And when it comes to the perfect Old Fashioned, it’s hard to beat the one found at upscale lounge the Cocktail Club. The Aviation (made with Striped Pig Gin, Luxardo, Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette & lemon juice) is also a great choice if you prefer a non-whiskey-based cocktail. Obsessed with the Cocktail Club? Join their VIP list for all kinds of cool discounts and special events.
Closed for Business
King Street Historic District
CFB in the King Street Historic District is a classy bar with a serious beer selection (over 42 on tap alone). Large leather couches, mounted animal heads, and a roaring fire set a warm, almost-too-cool ambiance. Closed for Business is famous for its huge cowboy boot-shaped glasses offered exclusively during Oktoberfest— each drink holds 2.5 liters of your choice (provided the ABV isn’t dangerously high) and costs $25. Serious beer drinkers, your challenge has been set.
AC's
Radcliffborough
Those of you that are really looking to spend all of the winter months in comfy clothes like flannel shirts and jeans will find your people at AC’s. Plan to head there for Sunday brunch, which celebrate a new theme every week (paying tribute to a wide range of pop culture, where everything from Golden Girls to Game of Thrones is fair game). The beers are cold, the mimosas are 98% champagne, the shots are cheap, and bartenders are efficient and no-nonsense.
Warehouse
Cannonborough
Warehouse changes up their cocktail menu on a pretty regular basis, depending on the season and what they’re feeling at the moment. In addition to regular house cocktails, they’re also serving up cocktails made to split (think: a pitcher of your favorite cocktail), two different sangrias, as well as the fusion of beer and liquor known as the “beer cocktail.” Here’s what you should drink this fall: the Back in Black, made with Holy City Pluff Mud Porter, bourbon, ginger snap, orange, and maple syrup. Oh, and did we mention that their cocktails are just $5 during happy hour?
Burwell's Stone Fire Grill
Downtown
If cooler weather makes you start to crave more rye-based drinks, Burwell’s is the bar for you. They have two rye-based cocktails on the menu that are perfect for fall, like the Easy Rye’der featuring rye whiskey, Grand Marnier, house-made brandied cherry, and egg white. The bar at Burwell’s is trendy, yet comfortable, making it the perfect stop for an after-dinner nightcap.
Edmund's Oast
NoMo
Beer lovers will rejoice over the giant wall of beers offered at Edmund’s Oast. Whether you’re into something dark (like the Kees Caramel Fudge Stout) or a more unique brew (try the house-brewed Peanut Butter & Jelly beer), you’ll find your perfect seasonal suds and unusual cocktails at Edmund’s Oast. Pair it with some of their house-cured charcuterie, and you might never want to go home.
The Rarebit
Radcliffborough
There’s something about a Moscow Mule that appeals to every season, and the best Moscow Mule in the Holy City can be found at Rarebit. The atmosphere -- dark, comfy booths, retro-style lighting, and bartenders who make complicated cocktails at lightning speed -- come together to make you feel like you’ve found an intimate escape even when they’re at capacity.
Prohibition
Downtown
Prohibition has been doing a great job of improving their food and bev offerings over the past year, and it really shows in their new cocktail menu. Try the Bourbon Thyme with Granny Smith Apple-Infused Jim Beam, lemon, Aperol, thyme, honey, and orange bitters for the perfect autumn-into-winter belly warming drink. And if that doesn’t do the trick, get out on the dance floor. After all what better way to beat the chill than by getting your dance on?
Proof Bar
Radcliffborough
The cocktail and “real good beer” menu at craft cocktail bar Proof is one of the biggest in Charleston, which means the odds of finding the perfect fall- or winter-inspired drink are pretty heavily in your favor. Not finding exactly what you want on the menu? Not a problem, as owner/bartender Craig Nelson and company can fashion practically any cocktail your heart desires. Just tell them what flavors you like and they’ll make it happen. The space is intimate and dark and overlooks King St, which makes it perfect for date night.
Tattooed Moose
Johns Island
Both the Johns Island and Downtown Tattooed Mooses (Meese?) are just generally fun bars to hang out at and drink leisurely while getting your game on. In addition to board games and arcade games, the bar often features live, local musicians or broadcasts your favorite sports team. For fall, they have also introduced a seasonal craft beer list with awesome selections like Ballast Point’s The Calm Before the Storm (cream ale with coffee and vanilla), among others.
Seanachai
Johns Island
Cooler weather means that it’s time to switch to darker liquors like whiskey, bourbon, and Scotch -- and you can bet that an Irish pub like Seanachai has a pretty decent selection of all three. Order up some of that good stuff, or try your luck with the cocktail of the week, made with ingredients picked fresh from the Johns Island Farmers Market or Seanachai’s own herb garden. Sip your drinks inside the warm Irish pub interior, or take them outside around the fire pit (if there’s any room)!
The Alley
Cannonborough
When it’s cold outside, one’s desire for outdoor activities decreases significantly. But that doesn’t mean you should just sit at home watching Netflix. When you’ve got some time to spare, head over to the Alley for beer and/or cocktails and a rousing game bowling (don’t forget to bring socks!). Whether it be for their Studio 300 party, the Big Lebowski Bash, or just for a fun night out on the town, The Alley is one bar you should definitely pin to your list for a strikingly good time. (Remember, they show bowling on ESPN, which means you can also count this as exercise for the day).
Craft Conundrum
West Ashley
Although Craft Conundrum is a super-low-key spot to hang out after work, beer is serious business here. You may truly have a drinking conundrum upon arrival because there are more than 100 beers on tap, but the affordable drinks and a staff who really knows their stuff when it comes to local beer will surely make turn this confusion into a cause for celebration (woohoo beer!). If all that drinking has worked up an appetite, the bar doesn’t serve food, but the bartender will let you order in a pizza or bring in food from one of the many food trucks that often visit.
DIG In The Park
North Charleston
Dig in the Park is arguably one of the most fun bars in all of Park Circle, and perhaps in the entirety of North Charleston. Anytime you walk by, the patio looks like a party you wish you had been invited to, often featuring live music, trivia competitions, live sporting events on TV, or just a general air of camaraderie. Stop by for a happy hour drink (or two) during the week from 4 - 7 for $2.50 select drafts and $3 house liquors!
Local 616
East Central
Local 616 is a dive bar that also specializes in specialty cocktails, mules, and craft beer. Owner Dwayne Mitchell has created an atmosphere that makes you feel like your best friend (who’s great at mixing drinks) opened a bar and you’re their favorite customer. Although it’s definitely off the beaten path, Local 616 is definitely worth going out of your way for. As Dwayne would say, “word.”
The Belmont
Radcliffborough
The comfortable atmosphere at the Belmont seems to be magically appropriate for every season, but there’s something about late fall that really feels like the sweet spot. We’re not sure if the black & white movies projected on the wall, the fact that they (seriously) limit the number of people allowed in at a time to give it more of an intimate feel, or the artfully crafted cocktails make us love the Belmont so much, but they all work together to really get you in the fall mood. Pro tip: Pair your fresh-pressed mint gimlet cocktail with a house-made banana and Nutella poptart for a truly indulgent evening.
The Barrel
James Island
The Barrel was made for people whose love for craft beer is exceeded only by their love for man’s best friend. Featuring 33 local and regional beers on tap, and a waterfront backyard that welcomes both humans and dogs (and the occasional goat), The Barrel is sure to quickly become one of your favorite spots to spend an afternoon. And when the weather starts to get a little nippy, gather around The Barrel’s fire pit to stay comfortably toasty.
Jack of Cups
Folly Beach
Jack of Cups is a nook of a craft beer bar with global pub grub and a growing cocktail list. It's a cozy, no-nonsense space with outdoor seating on a patio. Though small compared to some other spots on Folly Beach, this place is a far cry from the cases of Coronas served at other spots down the street. There are tripels, sours, seasonals, reserves, and the occasional “whale” on tap. Ask about it.
The Bar at Husk
King St. Historic District
Much like chef/owner Sean Brock, the Bar at Husk has a real passion for the brown water -- this bar features more than 50 premium bourbons, ryes, and Scotches that are delicious both on their own or in one of the signature cocktails. The atmosphere is especially unique, capturing a true Southern essence with its faux-thatch roof and exposed brick walls that make you feel like you’ve been transported back in time a century or two. Pro tip: Order the burger and a barrel-aged Manhattan for a truly transcendent experience.
Sign up here for our daily Charleston email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Recovery Room685 King St, Charleston
-
2. Bar Mash701 E Bay St, Charleston
-
3. The Cocktail Club479 King St, Charleston
-
4. Closed For Business453 King St, Charleston
-
5. AC's467 King St, Charleston
-
6. Warehouse45 1/2 Spring St, Charleston
-
7. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill14 N Market St, Charleston
-
8. Edmund's Oast1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston
-
9. The Rarebit474 King St, Charleston
-
10. Prohibition547 King St, Charleston
-
11. Proof Bar437 King St, Charleston
-
12. Tattooed Moose1137 Morrison Dr, Charleston
-
13. Seanachai3157 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island
-
14. The Alley131 Columbus St, Charleston
-
15. Craft Conundrum630 Skylark Dr, Charleston
-
16. DIG In The Park1049 E Montague Av, North Charleston
-
17. Local 616616 Meeting St, Charleston
-
18. The Belmont511 King St, Charleston
-
19. The Barrel1859 Folly Rd, Charleston
-
20. Jack Of Cups34 Center Street, Folly Beach
-
21. Husk76 Queen St, Charleston
How does a Charleston dive sell more 12 oz cans of PBR than any other in the country? By selling them cheap and keeping them cold: it doesn't hurt that The Recovery Room's signature beer has quite the following. The twelve flavors of chicken wings and beloved tater tot nachos don't hurt, either. Foosball, pinball, darts, bocce, billiards and trivia nights hosted in the slightly grungy space give the PBR hounds something to do.
With a history as a former 19th-century cotton mill and cigar factory, Downtown Charleston’s Bar Mash space alone makes you want to guzzle down some of the American whiskey and beer bar’s extensive bourbon collection. Bar Mash pays homage to its industrial past by keeping with a steampunk look, and while exposed dark piping and light-colored wooden tables give the illusion of spaciousness, the bocce court, shuffleboard area, and the perpetually steady stream of patrons inside betray the bar’s small size. As for bites, opt for small plates like pretzels, wings, or fried pickles.
Blending speakeasy ambience with contemporary trendy aesthetic (think wooden rafters, exposed brick walls, sleek black leather furnishings and industrial chandeliers overhead), The Cocktail Club is a upscale hotspot for those looking to imbibe on craft cocktails. There's an emphasis on making things from scratch here, with several drinks on the mixology-inspired menu featuring house-made infusions with market-driven ingredients (pro tip: you can't go wrong with the house Old Fashioned or the signature Double Standard). Combined with the rooftop terrace and menu of New American light fare, it's an ideal locale for intimate dates and group outings alike (as an added bonus, the bar also serves craft cocktails by the punch bowl).
CFB in the King Street Historic District is a classy bar with a serious beer selection (over 42 on tap alone). Large leather couches, mounted animal heads and a roaring fire set a warm, almost-too-cool ambiance. Closed for Business is famous for its huge cowboy boot-shaped glasses offered exclusively during Oktoberfest— each drink holds 2.5 liters of your choice (provided the ABV isn’t dangerously high) and costs $25. Serious beer drinkers, your challenge has been set.
AC's Bar and Grill on King St is rowdy college-kid dive by night, and a rowdy college-kid dive brunch spot by Sunday morning. After a night of pool, dancing on tables and beer-and-shot combinations, you can load up on a decadent menu of exaggerated American dishes served on plastic plates late-night, like loaded nachos and burgers topped with punishingly hot sauce. Come back in the morning for equally gut-busting hangover cures, because cheesy eggs and ham in a waffle sandwich fixes most ailments.
This industrial-chic bar garners lines with artisanal cocktails and New American cuisine served in a dark-hued space made edgy with exposed brick. The bar serves plenty of wine and cocktails (as represented by a sleekly designed menu), but PBR and a pool table also caters adequately to the casual post-work crowd.
Burwell’s Stonefire Grill is a modern steakhouse that offers dishes that appeal to a more creative palate, such as deviled eggs that look more like artwork than they do food. The space itself is contemporary, and the rooftop bar is one of the best in the city with unique, artfully crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection. For an excellent steak experience, be sure to try the “Rock Candy” and cook your own meat on a 700-degree hot stone.
This modern warehouse/barnhouse/beer hall hybrid tucked inconspicuously amongst North Charleston's office parks and empty lots serves New American fare, beer brewed on-site and craft cocktails. Cult-ish domestic crafts like Coast, Evil Twin, and Prairie Artisan Ales are posted next to hard-to-find imports (De Struise, Nøgne ø, J.W. Lees...), all available alongside house-made jerky, charcuterie, and other indulgent bar snacks. Snag a seat on the patio for a relaxed dinner and stay out late with a young-professional crowd.
This old-fashioned diner serves elevated, modern versions of your favorite comfort food classics, like chicken and waffles with Sorghum syrup and large plates of fish and chips. The '50s themed bar is aptly washed in a retro seafoam green, creating a nostalgia-inducing space in which to imbibe on their popular moscow mules crafted with house-made ginger beer.
One of the hottest cocktail bars in Charleston, Prohibition takes a modern approach to old school booze: the house specialty is a bacon-maple Old Fashioned, and there's distinctly Southern palette in drinks like the King Street Cobbler (blackberry brandy, lemon, muddled sugar, and brandy-infused berries in a rocks glass). For those who fancy a dance after they've finished a few drinks, worry not: like any self-respecting speakeasy, Prohibition features live music every night of the week, ranging from swing, jazz, and funk. There's a focused menu of New American bites from chef Greg Garrison, featuring light bites like blistered shishitos with garlic aioli and tuna crudo with cherry blossom shoyu as well as larger entrées and a five-course tasting menu.
Craft cocktails and Southern hospitality reign at this King St. bar. Guests can expect expertly mixed drinks ranging from classics (Hemingway daiquiri, anyone?) and modern specialties with an emphasis on bespoke liquors like gin, absinthe, and whiskey -- and with well-decorated veteran bartender and owner Craig Nelson at the helm, it's safe to say whatever you order will be wholly satisfying. The snug space manages to feel intimate even when crowded, refined yet relaxed at the same time, making it a great late night option for those looking to mellow out the evening.
There may be a moose head hanging on the wall of this celebrated dive, but there's another animal that is really the star: the duck, as in the must-order duck club sandwich. The signature plate is triple stacked on sweet Hawaiian bread and layers of brined duck confit, duck-fat fries, peppered bacon and smoked cheddar create a flavor mouthful. Other sandwiches on the indulgent menu aren't to be overlooked, from a sourdough American grilled cheese to a Moroccan gyro, and get washed down from the list of craft beers on offer.
John Island's Seanachai is so serious about their whiskey and Irish food fare, they only accept members into their popular tavern: but don't panic, one-night-only entries run just one dollar. Two Irishmen run the place and, as only two Irishmen could, they nail their country's iconic dishes in a beef-stout cottage pie, bangers & mash, corned beef croquettes and towering burgers. Among the best whiskey selections in the area features blended and single malt bottles, with a house Manhattan (Irish whiskey, Benedictine, sweet vermouth, maple bitter) poured from a barrel.
Located in an expansive warehouse downtown, The Alley is an entertainment hub complete with bowling, skee ball, ping-pong, dozens of old school vintage arcade games, and basketball hoops. The old-school hang out lounge with vintage paneling, memorabilia, two 160” projection screens and multiple TVs throughout the space is a perfect spot to catch a game. The kitchen—open for lunch and dinner—serves American comfort food along with some atypical snacks like siracha boiled peanuts, tuna spring rolls, and chili nachos. Plus, a fully stocked bar includes wines as well as popular and local craft beers on tap.
On the outside, Craft Conundrum in Charleston looks like it could house anything from a dentist’s office to a Hallmark, but instead hosts 150 or so taps available in pints or growlers to go. The whole thing’s curated by folks who used to select the beer for a Piggly Wiggly, which would be hilarious if it didn’t make us start wondering whether Piggly Wiggly might actually be a stellar bottle shop, what with CC offering everything from Michigan’s Jolly Pumpkin to Lexington’s Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Maine’s Tiny Something Beautiful, and even hard-to-find Belgian imports. Oh, and considering the place is in a strip mall near a grocery store (that was also once a Piggly Wiggly), there’s ample room for food carts to park outside.
North Charleston’s Park Circle hosts the aptly named Dig In the Park, a sports bar and grill known for its large outdoor space for wings, burgers and “free oyster” happy hours. The blacktop patio is outfitted with high communal tables where drinks from the outdoor bar can be sipped under umbrellas. Flat-screens line the bar for game watching when the weather's not peachy enough for corn hole tournaments, and burger buns are branded with the logo, just in case you forgot where you were.
Casual sports bar Local 616 revolves around soccer games, opening early to accommodate game day fans. Futbol fans get a kick out of six variations on the Moscow Mule, and specialty cocktails that exceed typical sports bar expectations (a standout, The Old 616, features Fernet Branca, bitters, muddled orange, cherry, sugar, bourbon and soda). The food is American and heavy, with fried bologna and American cheese on Texas toast and a fat honey bun topped with melted cheese and bacon bits.
This quiet, intimate cocktail bar seats just 40 at a time, shows black and white films on mute, and serves some of Chucktown’s finest bottles. It’s located on King Street located alongside heavy hitters like Stars Restaurant, Indaco and The Ordinary, but starkly differentiates itself with a classed-up, mellow ambiance.
Some bars are referred to as “animal houses,” but James Island’s The Barrel literally is: drinkers, their dogs, and, hell, their billy goats are welcome (the proprietor has a couple). An enclosed backyard bordered by marshes is the central lure, where dogs run willy-nilly and their owners play corn hole and shuffleboard or chill in the gazebo and by the dipping pool. 33 Southeastern and national beers are on tap in the dark-wood interior, while an outdoor bar looks in and parked food trucks provide the eats.
Jack of Cups is a nook of a craft beer bar with global pub grub and a growing cocktail list. Its a cozy, no-nonsense space with outdoor seating on a patio. Though small compared to some other spots on Folly Beach, this place is a far cry from the cases of Coronas served at other spots down the street. There are tripels, sours, seasonals, reserves, and the occasional “whale” on tap. Ask about it.
Headed by two-time James Beard award-winning chef Sean Brock, Husk's menu is unique not only because of its interesting takes on Southern favorites, but also because the menu changes twice a day. Housed in an historic 1800s Charleston mansion, the environs themselves are enough to make you lick your lips: the interior reads more like a stately residential home than a restaurant serving honey-lacquered duck with pickled blueberries and rabbit-pimento loafs. Long waits can be avoided at the adjacent and more casual The Bar at Husk, standing apart in a brick warehouse. In addition to a stunning list of some 50 bourbons, including its own barrel of the coveted Pappy Van Winkle, a seat at the more casual bar increases your odds of scoring the must-order, iconic Husk burger: two 100% chuck patties infused with Benton’s bacon, and griddled with onions shaved onto the patty before being topped with American cheese, bread & butter pickles, and Brock's own special sauce.