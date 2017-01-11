Charleston's New Cocktail Destination at The Dewberry Is All About the Details

While the results are beautiful, it was a painstakingly slow process for many Charlestonians who waited for eight years to see The Dewberry unveiled. All work was born out of the vision of owner John Dewberry, who applied his ultra-detailed “Southern reimagined” mantra to all aspects of the project, including most of the management. The resulting team of architects, designers, lighting experts, and service professionals created a study in mid-Century modern that has been modernized to such a perfect level that it is is quickly becoming one of the most photographed interiors in the city.

But it’s not all good looks. The Dewberry is a damn fine spot to have a drink, and that’s greatly in part because of Casey. For those not associated with the project, the new hotel seemed to be a perpetual promise whose specs were purposefully kept under wraps. But Casey’s hiring created a buzz in the culinary community; if he was going to the Dewberry, then something must be about to be good over there.