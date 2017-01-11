Master Bartender Ryan Casey Explains How to Create a Seasonal Cocktail

And just as any culinary destination worth its salt has plenty of menus that shift as the seasons do, the same goes for Charleston. Peaches give way to pomegranates, cucumbers to collards, and light shrimp salads make way for succulent short ribs.

Cocktails, too, fluctuate seasonally with the use of special ingredients and a focus on warmer or cooler-day libations. To get an idea of how Charleston’s seasons are reflected in its drinks, we asked Ryan Casey of The Dewberry for a peek behind his process. Years spent working in restaurants helped guide Casey’s seasonal focus.

“From late summer to autumn and winter, I watched the chefs transition flavors from basil and mint to rosemary and pine, and I learned to follow suit,” Casey said.