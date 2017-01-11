Behind the Bar With Charleston's Bartender of the Year

When hiring his bar staff for Mash, Teddy really wanted to avoid a common customer problem of a varied experience depending on who’s manning the bar.

“I played hockey growing up in Massachusetts, and to me, a bar staff is just like a hockey team,” he said. “Every person behind the bar fills a certain position so that it runs smoothly and consistently no matter who’s working that night.”

Battle of the bartenders

Teddy really knew he was doin’ it right after the Iron Mixology contest at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

The William Grant-sponsored event pitted 28 Charleston bartenders against each other, then narrowed down the competition over three rounds. In the same style as Chopped, the bartenders were presented with one secret ingredient, which they had to use to create a one-of-a-kind cocktail for the competition.