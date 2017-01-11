The Best Beers to Drink in Charleston This Spring

Kölsch, 4.8%

North Charleston

Charleston beer lovers should thank COAST for paving the way for the craft beer renaissance we're currently experiencing in the Holy City. (After all, it did help get the Stone Bill passed so we could get more than 4oz pours at breweries.) The kölsch is one of COAST's flagship beers for good reason: the beer has a clean maltiness with a nice citrus finish, and is light-bodied enough to please most palates. You can pretty much find it anywhere in Charleston, but the best place to drink it is at the brewery itself while watching the chickens run around and talking to COAST's Jaime and David about what’s going on in the beer world.