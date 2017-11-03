Where to Drink in Charlotte Right Now

Share on Facebook

Thirsty Beaver Saloon Plaza Midwood The Thirsty Beaver is the place to play darts, listen to Merle Haggard on the jukebox, and drink a PBR. Although construction is going on all around it, “The Beaver” is a Charlotte staple regardless of weather or time of year. Stay warm by drinking shots of Fireball and challenging your friends to a game of pool.

Hattie's Tap & Tavern Plaza Midwood Only open for two years, Hattie’s has established a cult following that is rightly deserved. Artists, bankers, and everyone else in between come to Hattie’s to unwind after a long day. Karaoke, a cozy inside that leads into a spacious patio, a craft beer selection, and an ever-improving cocktail program makes this a favorite year-round.

Smokey Joe's Cafe Cotswold Unless you are versed in dive bars in Charlotte, you may not know about Smokey Joe’s, which is dripping with character. The interior features a stage for live music as well as hidden nooks for cuddling with your sweetie whether you’ve known him/her for 10 years or 10 minutes. But it’s the outside that makes this a Queen City institution: The outside patio has a beach vibe with a sanded ping-pong area that’s fitted with multiple fire pits and television sets during the winter months. This watering hole is perfect for game watching or people watching any time of year.

Thomas Street Tavern Elizabeth Thomas Street Tavern could become your version of Cheers, where everybody knows your name. Although known for its impressive Tiki bar outside space, which is open year-round, the inside is perfect for cold weather. Saddle up to the bar and get to know your bartender while you listen to music from bands or DJs. You may meet your New Year’s Eve date there (it’s happened before). Make sure to order a Guinness Slammer (a delicious and dangerous Guinness and orange juice concoction), and be prepared to take an Uber home .

The Lobby Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Uptown Feeling a bit like a Scrooge and can’t seem to get into the holiday spirit? The Lobby Lounge at the Ritz will turn any miser into a George Bailey. Magic elves at the Ritz create a gingerbread house for the holidays every year. Grab a hot cocoa, cocktail, or a hot cocoa cocktail, then sit by the fire and enjoy the scent of gingerbread and peppermint while basking in the holiday glow. Go on a Friday night to enjoy a jazz band for an extra special holiday eve.

Essex Bar & Bistro Uptown Nestled on the first floor of the Omni Hotel, Essex Bar & Bistro is gastropub and cocktail bar that is an excellent place for people watching on Trade and Tryon Streets. Sit out on the patio under the heaters and order the Rob Collins No. 2 with Hendrick's Gin, mint, and prosecco, or another of its seasonal cocktails. During the holidays, you can enjoy the patio view of the large Christmas tree in front of the Bank of America Corporate Center, as well as the lights around uptown. If you’re lucky, you may be treated to music and carols from street musicians.

Dogwood Southern Table and Bar South Park Dogwood may be trendy but its food is certainly familiar, serving what they call "Elevated southern cuisine." Make sure to start off the evening with a Carolina July, a moonshine and blackberry combo concocted with house-made blackberry jam.

Aria Tuscan Grill Uptown Aria is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, right in the middle of all the action of Uptown. Head to the upstairs bar and watch families enjoying the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra, an animatronic orchestra featuring stuffed bears, perform a show with holiday favorites. Order the harmony cocktail with Suntory Hibiki whisky, jasmine tea egg white, and Ginger Beer and soak in the holiday cheer without being in the middle of it all.

5Church Uptown With a newly revamped interior, 5Church Charlotte is the epitome of swanky-sexy-cozy. Seasonal cocktails make this a favorite as the menu is constantly evolving. Head here for a bite and pre-show cocktail -- we suggest the rosemary gin fizz, before heading to the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center to watch a performance of the Nutcracker.

Growlers Pourhouse NoDa Beer, cocktails, oysters, and popcorn -- Growlers has something for everyone. Featuring a rotating beer selection, cocktails on tap, and a menu that redefines bar bites makes Growlers a great NoDa neighborhood bar. Sit at a table or slide into a booth with your beverage of choice and watch people walk up and down North Davidson St.

Selwyn Avenue Pub Myers Park Since 1990, this Charlotte staple has been serving cold beer, pizza, and wings. While the inside is small, it’s the outside area that is the real draw even in the fall and winter. Grab a beer, order a pizza, and find a spot outside by one of their fire pits or heat lamps.

The Workman's Friend Plaza Midwood Walking into the Workman’s Friend makes you feel like you’ve been transported to Ireland. The cozy, dimly lit Irish pub is perfect for fish and chips and a Guinness on a cold day. Once you’ve warmed your belly, head outside and warm your bones by an inviting fireplace.

Alexander Michael's Fourth Ward A Charlotte staple, “Al Mikes” is known for being a place to grab a drink and a meal with friends, loved ones, or even solo. Unpretentious with a come-as-you-are ambiance, eating at Al Mike’s is as comforting and as comfortable as eating at your own home. After you’ve had your fill of food and drink, bundle up and walk around historic Fourth Ward.

Crepe Cellar NoDa Wanna get romantic, but get the most bang for your buck in regards to food and drink? An interior with dark wood, wallpaper, and dim lighting sets the tone, while the food and drinks take the experience to the next level. Order a bottle of wine or a signature cocktail from Colleen Hughes (Charlotte’s Bartender of The Year in 2016) to turn even the coldest night into one of the hottest you’ve had in awhile.

The Broken Spoke South End The tufted leather sofas on the two floors of Broken Spoke are perfect spots to get cozy, have great conversation, and order a cocktail. The sister bar of Great Wagon Road Distilling Company focuses on simple, yet delicious cocktails. Try a cocktail with house-made liquor such as the signature Broken Spoke with GWR Rúa single malt whiskey, Amaro Montenegro, and orange zest.

The Punch Room Uptown Seasonal cocktails are what the Punch Room and head mixologist Bob Peters do best. Its crafted cocktails and signature punches have defined this speakeasy-inspired cocktail den, but the evolving seasonal cocktails are what keep patrons coming back and on their toes. Try the queens fall cocktail with rum, pear rosemary syrup, and byrrh (an aromatized wine-based aperitif), or any new seasonal cocktail Bob may have created.

The Cellar at Duckworth's Fourth Ward With a sexy and slightly hidden vibe, The Cellar is guaranteed to please even the most particular palate. Head to Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse and descend a flight of stairs into a different era. Modeled after a speakeasy, this Prohibition-style cocktail and beer bar pays homage to drinks of yesteryear. The smoked whiskey sour and the Negroni are not to miss, but the craft beer list has options not seen at many local establishments.

Soul Gastrolounge Plaza Midwood Known for cocktails and food with unique flavor pairings such as watermelon and Asian glazed pork belly, Soul is a perfect spot as the weather turns colder. Cozy couches, thumping beats, and dimly lit setting will have you craving a custom cocktail like the Scotch Coffee with Glenmorangie La Santa Scotch, vanilla, and cold brew coffee to transition from summer to fall.