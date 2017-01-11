Charlotte's Best Rooftop Bars Will Satisfy Any Drinking Mood This Summer

Charlotte may not have a surplus of rooftop bars, but the ones we're fortunate enough to have are pretty damn great. Whether it's a fancy cocktail on a weekend night, or a casual drink come that lazy Sunday afternoon, we've got some beautiful open-air hangouts to satisfy any mood. Here are the ones you need to check out.

The Peculiar Rabbit Plaza Midwood Those who have yet to visit The Peculiar Rabbit are missing out on one heck of a skyline view. Along with neighboring Whiskey Warehouse, this Plaza Midwood gastropub offers the best sunset perspective in the Queen City. In addition to a menu consisting of traditional English fare infused with Southern ingredients, an extensive drink list features specialty cocktails, bottled beers, wines by the glass, and more than 20 different types of bourbon and Scotch. Continue Reading

Fahrenheit Second Ward With the arrival of Fahrenheit atop Uptown's Skye Condos in 2014, Charlotteans were given access to a 360-degree city view from 21 stories up. Two years later, it's still one of the most beautiful rooftop bars around. Stop by to scope out your favorite landmarks below while enjoying a creatively crafted cocktail (our pick: the Basil Smash or Spicy Charlotte) and lounging on one of the many comfortable couches.

Whiskey Warehouse Plaza Midwood Whiskey Warehouse provides the ideal situation for those looking to enjoy the beautiful Southern sky. The upstairs patio bar, Top Shelf, is a neighborhood favorite, thanks to the distinct skyline view it provides from its perch (plus the daily drink specials). No weekend brunch is complete without cheap mimosas and a crucial Bloody Mary bar. Lucky for you, this place has both.

Village Tavern Barclay Downs You may only get a peek of the cheerful yellow patio umbrellas as you drive past the office buildings of Barclay Downs, but if you make your way up to the Rotunda building you're in for an unexpected SouthPark surprise. Stop in and experience this impressive rooftop dining scene, a large landscape that features some delicious scratch-made menu offerings AND live music throughout the summer season.

Rooftop 210 Second Ward At the tippy top of Uptown’s popular EpiCentre bar scene sits Rooftop 210, offering up the trifecta of nightlife entertainment: a glowing cityscape, live music, and a gang of enthusiastic millennials letting off steam. Stop in on any Thursday evening during the summer months for Alive After Five, a weekly series providing a weekday escape for Charlotte's corporate world with the help of local bands and beer vendors.

The Pump House Rock Hill Charlotte was definitely in need of a rooftop bar with a water view, and this new one delivers just that. The restaurant, formerly an industrial pump house, features a fifth floor bar overlooking the Catawba River that has a great ambiance for evening drinks. Try out the River Water, a blackberry moonshine concoction, or the Falcon's Perch Martini, made with local rum from Muddy River Distillery.



The Gin Mill South End Unpretentious and laid back, Gin Mill is your typical dive bar that supplies everything you hope for in terms of a local retreat, including a chill rooftop terrace complete with bar games for your drinking amusement. You won't find a food menu at this establishment, so start or end the night here and plan to let the beer speak for itself.



