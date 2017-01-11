Food & Drink

Charlotte's Best Rooftop Bars Will Satisfy Any Drinking Mood This Summer

Published On 05/24/2016
Fahrenheit-Charlotte
Fahrenheit-Charlotte

Charlotte may not have a surplus of rooftop bars, but the ones we're fortunate enough to have are pretty damn great. Whether it's a fancy cocktail on a weekend night, or a casual drink come that lazy Sunday afternoon, we've got some beautiful open-air hangouts to satisfy any mood. Here are the ones you need to check out.

The Peculiar Rabbit - A Jackalopes Restaurant
The Peculiar Rabbit - A Jackalopes Restaurant

The Peculiar Rabbit

Plaza Midwood

Those who have yet to visit The Peculiar Rabbit are missing out on one heck of a skyline view. Along with neighboring Whiskey Warehouse, this Plaza Midwood gastropub offers the best sunset perspective in the Queen City. In addition to a menu consisting of traditional English fare infused with Southern ingredients, an extensive drink list features specialty cocktails, bottled beers, wines by the glass, and more than 20 different types of bourbon and Scotch.

Fahrenheit rooftop Charlotte
Fahrenheit-Charlotte

Fahrenheit

Second Ward

With the arrival of Fahrenheit atop Uptown's Skye Condos in 2014, Charlotteans were given access to a 360-degree city view from 21 stories up. Two years later, it's still one of the most beautiful rooftop bars around. Stop by to scope out your favorite landmarks below while enjoying a creatively crafted cocktail (our pick: the Basil Smash or Spicy Charlotte) and lounging on one of the many comfortable couches.

Whiskey Warehouse

Plaza Midwood

Whiskey Warehouse provides the ideal situation for those looking to enjoy the beautiful Southern sky. The upstairs patio bar, Top Shelf, is a neighborhood favorite, thanks to the distinct skyline view it provides from its perch (plus the daily drink specials). No weekend brunch is complete without cheap mimosas and a crucial Bloody Mary bar. Lucky for you, this place has both.

Village Tavern charlotte
Courtney Matinata/Thrillist

Village Tavern

Barclay Downs

You may only get a peek of the cheerful yellow patio umbrellas as you drive past the office buildings of Barclay Downs, but if you make your way up to the Rotunda building you're in for an unexpected SouthPark surprise. Stop in and experience this impressive rooftop dining scene, a large landscape that features some delicious scratch-made menu offerings AND live music throughout the summer season.

Rooftop 210

Second Ward

At the tippy top of Uptown’s popular EpiCentre bar scene sits Rooftop 210, offering up the trifecta of nightlife entertainment: a glowing cityscape, live music, and a gang of enthusiastic millennials letting off steam. Stop in on any Thursday evening during the summer months for Alive After Five, a weekly series providing a weekday escape for Charlotte's corporate world with the help of local bands and beer vendors.

The Pump House
The Pump House

The Pump House

Rock Hill

Charlotte was definitely in need of a rooftop bar with a water view, and this new one delivers just that. The restaurant, formerly an industrial pump house, features a fifth floor bar overlooking the Catawba River that has a great ambiance for evening drinks. Try out the River Water, a blackberry moonshine concoction, or the Falcon's Perch Martini, made with local rum from Muddy River Distillery.

The Gin Mill

South End

Unpretentious and laid back, Gin Mill is your typical dive bar that supplies everything you hope for in terms of a local retreat, including a chill rooftop terrace complete with bar games for your drinking amusement. You won't find a food menu at this establishment, so start or end the night here and plan to let the beer speak for itself.

Courtney Matinata is a freelance writer for Thrillist

1. Fahrenheit 222 S Caldwell St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Located on the 21st floor of the Skye Condos, this cozy spot serves up New American food with a fusion twist. The outdoor portion of the space stunning city views, fire pits, and a seasonal herb garden the restaurant harvests for its own use. Small, sharable plates are ideal for lunch on the open terrace, and more substantial dishes, like the signature Kobe beef short ribs, anchor the dinner menu along with a range of classic, wood-fired pizzas. The atmosphere here is definitely breezy and classy, but not overly fussy. There's no dress code, but you might want to make a reservation at this popular venue, just in case.

2. Whiskey Warehouse 1221 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 (Plaza Midwood)

The rooftop skyline view gives this two-story bar and restaurant serious street cred in the neighborhood's fast-growing nightlife scene. Inside on the first floor you'll find flat screen TVs, occasionally a DJ, and a packed bar on weekend nights. But it's the spacious second-story bar that is irresistible as soon as the weather is warm. Grab one of the bar top tables and order the whiskey poppers (fried pimento cheese with a side of ranch) to enjoy alongside one of the eight whiskey flight offerings.

3. Village Tavern 4201 Congress St, Charlotte, NC 28209

You may only get a peek of the cheerful yellow patio umbrellas as you drive past the office buildings of Barclay Downs, but if you make your way up to the Rotunda building you’re in for an unexpected SouthPark surprise. Stop in and experience this impressive rooftop dining scene, a large landscape that features some delicious scratch-made menu offerings AND live music throughout the summer season.

4. Rooftop 210 210 E Trade St, Ste B320, Charlotte, NC 28202

At the very top of Uptown’s popular EpiCentre bar scene sits Rooftop 210, offering up the trifecta of nightlife entertainment: a glowing cityscape, live music, and a gang of enthusiastic young people letting off steam. Stop in on any Thursday evening during the summer months for Alive After Five, providing a weekday escape for Charlotte’s corporate world with the help of local bands and beer vendors.

5. The Peculiar Rabbit 1212 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

This three-story gastropub is known for playful dishes like sweet-tea brined wings, plus views from its rooftop deck. The front terrace offers a casual Plaza ambience, but the top level is the place to beat the heat.

6. The Gin Mill 1411 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28203 (South End)

Unpretentious and laid back, Gin Mill is your typical dive bar that supplies everything you hope for in terms of a local retreat, including a chill rooftop terrace complete with bar games for your drinking amusement, plus live music. You won’t find a food menu at this establishment, so start or end the night here and plan to let the beer speak for itself.

7. The Pump House 575 Herrons Ferry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

The Pump House in Rock Hill is a rooftop bar with a waterfront view that can't be beat. The restaurant, formerly an industrial pump house, features a fifth-floor bar overlooking the Catawba River that has a great ambiance for evening drinks. Try out the River Water, a blackberry moonshine concoction, or the Falcon’s Perch Martini, made with local rum from Muddy River Distillery.

