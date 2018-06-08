The Best Places to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Charlotte

Recommended Video Eat This Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar Watch More

Jack's House Elizabeth Best for: Drinking the limited-release 1775 pale ale

Open since May, Jack’s House has become a go-to spot for soccer fans for many reasons. The first is that Jack’s is owned by, and located in, the same space as the Charlotte Independence, Charlotte’s professional soccer team and member of the United Soccer League. Although Jack’s supports the Independence and the US national soccer team, during the World Cup they will be showing all the games, but will be supporting all the teams that share the nationality of their players. In collaboration with NoDa Brewing Company, Jack’s will be serving a special beer, the 1775 pale ale, which was made especially for them during the World Cup. Also, please call ahead before heading out for the games as there are some games that have been rented out for private viewing parties. We were told that 90% of the games will be shown and open to the general public.

Courtyard Hooligans Third Ward Best for: Hardcore soccer fans who aren’t afraid to show up early

Courtyard Hooligans is basically the “place” to go for all things soccer. Think people dressed up in their respective team colors with rabid excitement, basically how Americans picture soccer fans. Although Courtyard Hooligans plays other sports throughout the year, this bar is focused on international sports such as soccer and rugby. Hooligans will be showing all the World Cup games and plans to have drink specials available on game days. This place will get packed, as the bar itself is tiny, but never fear, as in the past, they will have TV options in the courtyard outside of the bar for those who can’t fit inside.

Rí Rá Irish Pub Uptown Best for: Fans of Ireland who don’t mind hanging with fans of Spain

Although Ireland was eliminated from the Cup, that doesn’t mean that Rí Rá and other Irish bars in Charlotte won’t be in on the fun. Rí Rá will show all the games during the World Cup and will have drink and food specials, including special features based on what countries are playing. Yep, they are going to be serving international food not normally on their menu during the tournament. Another fun fact: Rí Rá will be showing the matches on both floors of their bar, but one floor will have English commentary and the other floor will have Spanish commentary. GOOOAAAALLL!

Belfast Mill Irish Pub Third Ward Best for: Drink specials and raucous fans

Located in Brevard Court across from Courtyard Hooligans, Belfast Mill is an Irish bar that loves all things soccer. During the World Cup (and other large soccer matches), fans spill out from both Belfast and Hooligans into the courtyard in front of them. It’s also great to jump from one bar to the other, if you can get in. Gearing up for the World Cup, Belfast has already finalized specials with Heineken ($3 Heineken during the games) and Jägermeister ($5 for a drink and a potentially bad decision). During the games, they’ll be hosting different raffles and opportunities to win prizes, including tickets to the aforementioned International Champions Cup. During the regular season, soccer fans supporting the US national soccer team and Manchester United come to this spot to support their clubs.

Big Ben Pub South End Best for: Fans of English cuisine, beers, and clubs

Get your traditional English fare such as bangers n’ mash, liver, and bread and butter pudding while watching your favorite club play. Big Ben will be showing all the World Cup matches and will be featuring drinks specials from Heineken and Strongbow cider.

Valhalla Pub & Eatery Third Ward Best for: Hearty food, delicious draughts, and Liverpool fans

Valhalla Pub & Eatery completes the trifecta of soccer greatness that is Brevard Court. They’ll be opening early and showing all the World Cup games inside. Focused on Scandinavian-themed food, this is the perfect place to fuel up with a Norwegian burger (beef, pork, gaufrette potatoes, melted Jarlsberg, red onion, Norsk sauce, fried egg) and settle in for the day.

The Peculiar Rabbit and Jackalope Jacks Plaza Midwood Best for: Food and drink specials and meeting new friends

At the corner of Pecan and Commonwealth, there is a space that now houses Jackalope Jacks (still alive after shuttering its Elizabeth location); The Rabbit Hole and The Peculiar Rabbit. The Peculiar Rabbit and Jackalope Jacks will be showing the World Cup matches and Jackalope already has all of their flags flying for the different clubs. Two restaurants with different menus, but in the same space and both showing the World Cup matches. What’s better than that? Bounce from location to location to get a different feel and different food. Each space has multiple TVs so you won’t miss any of the action.

Connolly's on Fifth Uptown Best for: Cheap pints on the patio

Although not typically known as a soccer destination, Connolly’s does show many of the bigger matches, including the World Cup matches. Expect an easy-going yet energetic crowd to watch the match. Look for drinks specials such as $3 pints of Heineken during matches. If the weather is nice, watch the games on the outside patio.

Tyber Creek South End Best for: Those who want to hang with no affiliation to the teams

The real question for Tyber Creek is whether or not the giant inflatable soccer ball that was in front of their bar for the last World Cup make an appearance? With TVs upstairs, downstairs and outside, Tyber Creek has plenty of room and viewing options for fans and for newbies. They will also be having drink and food specials throughout the tournament.