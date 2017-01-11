A Cap on Craft Brewing Could Dry North Carolina's Taps

Both OMB and NoDa have already felt the impact of a 25,000 barrel cap. In late 2015, OMB stopped plans to further expand into the Triad area due to the cap constraints. Others are worried about overall business growth.

“If the cap remains in place, OMB will be forced to continue to shrink our territory to regulate our growth,” said Jocelyn Ruark, marketing director for OMB.

Ford echoed a similar sentiment.

Limiting growth to avoid the cap is the only option for these breweries, which want to retain control of their product. While NoDa has grown at a rate of 75-100% annually for the past three years, it will drop to about 30% growth this year “in part due to the concerns of this law,” Ford noted.