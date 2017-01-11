The Best Beer Bars in Charlotte

Whether you find yourself favoring breweries, neighborhood spots, or dive bars, there are few things in life better than a night of good beer and good conversation. But what about those moments when you want more? Maybe it's a craft beer; maybe it's a bar specializing in rarities, or its own brews. Well, Charlotte has some great beer bars that not only have something for everyone, but that also give that little kick of something more: namely, a well-cultivated beer list with plenty of options... and even a few games.



Gold District of South End

Craft is one of the best spots around to either fill your growler or stop in for a drink and a bite to eat. Whether you’re ordering a pint or sampling a flight, be sure to take advantage of some of the 36 rotating taps from local and regional breweries. Looking for some Wicked Weed, a beer from NoDa Brewing Company, or even a pint of Mother Earth? Craft will have you covered. Just don’t forget to order a flatbread or charcuterie & cheese, as they all pair rather well with the selection.