The Best Wine Bars in Charlotte

From chardonnays to Tuscan reds, Charlotte wine bars have something for even the most particular oenophile. In 2015, new wine bars and markets were introduced to the city, and established venues opened additional locations, making a great blend of old and new options for vino in Charlotte. To celebrate, let's take a look (and maybe a couple of sips) at some of our favorites.

Bonterra Dining & Wine Room Dilworth Bonterra. Just say the name and locals who have ventured to this over-100-year-old former church become thirsty. In addition to delicious food, Bonterra offers an extensive and slightly intimidating wine list. But don't worry: the staff can help you and your palate navigate the over 200 by-the-glass options and up to 300 more by the bottle. Continue Reading

Corkbuzz Restaurant and Wine Bar SouthPark This Charlotte wine bar is the sister restaurant to Corkbuzz New York. Master Sommelier Laura Maniec has created an extensive wine list for patrons that ranges from options by the glass, varietal flights, and bottles of wine not easily found in the Charlotte area. On Sundays, bottles of champagne are half price to accompany brunch. Warning: you may need a nap afterwards.

Foxcroft Wine Co. Dilworth (& other locations) In 2015, the SouthPark staple expanded and opened a second location in Dilworth. With delicious small plates and beers on tap, the standout at Foxcroft is the eclectic wine list that changes frequently. Sit and enjoy a glass with an order of cheese and charcuterie, or the signature burger, the Wine Shop Burger.

J. Sam's SouthPark Guests can expect to find something new every time they visit J. Sam's due to their rotating list of wines. Owner J. Sam Daniels greets all patrons with a warm smile and true Southern hospitality. That attitude carries over to the staff, who can knowledgeably help guide you on your own wine adventure if you’re unsure of what to order. With live music every Thursday and Saturday night, this place is a great spot for a date night or for wine with friends.

Petit Philippe Myers Park It’s hard to find a better pairing than wine and chocolate. Grab yourself a glass and some artisan sweets from Petit Philippe’s in-house chocolatier and you’ll understand why this place has become such a neighborhood staple. Husband and wife team, Mark Meissner and Casey Hickey have created a beautiful space where patrons can enjoy wines by the glass, expand their horizons through nightly tastings, and eat delectable chocolates. Here's a tip: order the OMG chocolate and grab a glass of Cabernet Franc.

Twenty-Two Plaza Midwood Twenty-Two is a bar and gallery located in the heart of Plaza Midwood. Monthly art exhibits and opportunities to hone your artistic skills with nude figure drawings are reason enough to visit, but of course, the wine selection is not to be missed either. Grab a glass, purchase some art, and take a seat to watch passersby walk down Central Ave.

Vin Master Wine Shop South End Located in the bustling Atherton Mill, Vin Master is the perfect spot for people unsure of wine pairings. Here, wines are grouped together by flavor categories, giving customers the ability to choose what they most enjoy. And if you’re unsure of what kinds of wine you’re into, the Wine Shop will gladly offer a taste to better help understand your palate. if you really want to learn, definitely don’t miss the monthly mega-tastings!

Vintner Wine Market South Charlotte Nestled in the Arboretum Shopping Center, the Vintner is part shop, part bistro offering something for everyone. While there, patrons can purchase wine by the glass or can shop from over 1,500 bottles of wine for sale. Order the PBLT (pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato) and the spiced nuts to accompany your wine. Have a beer lover in your life? No problem, the Vintner also offers 16 beers on tap and over 400 beers in bottles and cans for purchase.

The Wine Loft South End With dark leather furniture and dim lighting, The Wine Loft is perfect for a quiet evening with friends or your significant other. Offering over 40 selections by the glass and over 100 options by the bottle, The Wine Loft has something for all tastes. And with the wine options and the light fare served, it's easy to lose track of time here.

Wooden Vine Wine Bar & Bistro Uptown Comfort and warmth are the words that come to mind when thinking about the Wooden Vine. Located in uptown Charlotte, Wooden Vine's quiet nook is a refreshing change of pace. Fresh food offerings and wines from all over the world are carefully selected for patrons. Order your meal then ask your server for a suggested pairing to discover something new.

Erin Maddrey enjoys writing about food, beverages, and all things Charlotte. Due to her love of these things, she can be frequently found at the gym. Follow her and her Charlotte adventures on Twitter and Instagram: @ErinMaddrey.