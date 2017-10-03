The Best Damn Happy Hours in Chicago

related 50 Chicago Bars You Need to Drink in Before You Die

Emporium Logan Square Logan Square When: Mon, 5-9pm

Yeah, we get it: Mondays suck -- Porn & Chicken aside -- but once you tire of the dirty flicks and EDM routine, head to this good-time neighborhood barcade for $2 PBR, $2 well whiskey, and free pool. You can always DVR The Bachelor.

Henry’s River North When: Tues-Wed, 5-8pm; Thurs-Sat, 7-9pm; Sun, 5-8pm

The award for the most inventive happy hour special goes to the crew at Henry’s, where you can get any draft cocktail or beer for the price of the hour ($5 at 5pm, $6 at 6pm, etc.), in addition to $2 sliders.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Rogers Park Social

Rogers Park Social Rogers Park When: Mon-Fri, 4-7pm

The best bar in Rogers Park is also the 'hood’s best place for happy hour, where $5 Moscow Mules, $5 glasses of select wine, and $2 off any beer-and-shot combo gives you some nice incentives to knock off work early (not that you need them, of course).

Nellcôte West Loop When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

You know what’s beautiful, man? Well, in addition to this bar, there’s this special: a beer and a 10in pizza for $10. Done.

related The Most Beautiful Bars in Chicago

related What Your Wrigleyville Bar Says About You

Dove’s Luncheonette Wicker Park When: Mon-Fri, 3-6:30pm

If your hipster grandpa is a fan of food coma-inducing mashups of Southern and Mexican cuisine paired with one of the best Bloody Marys in the city, take him down to old-school diner Dove’s for $5 mezcal/tequila shots, $2 beer shortys and yes, $6 10oz Dove’s Bloody Marias.

Mercadito River North When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm

It doesn’t have to be Cinco de Mayo for an excuse to visit Mercadito (although it helps). Not when you’ve got $3 Mexican beers, half-price appetizers and guac, $4 wine, and $5.50 cocktails available five (that’s cinco, get it?) nights a week.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Barrelhouse Flat

Barrelhouse Flat Lincoln Park When: Sun-Thurs, 6-8pm

Things you need to do before you die: 1) date a billionaire/supermodel, 2) finish that screenplay, and 3) drink at Barrelhouse Flat. One of Chicago’s finest cocktail bars gets even finer in the after-work hours with $4 draft beers, $4 Hadouken shots, $5 highballs, and $6 old fashioneds, Tom Collinses, and daiquiris.

Furious Spoon Wicker Park When: Wed, 11am-1pm

For a killer bowl of ramen, you know to stop by Furious Spoon. Also stop by for one the cheapest drinks in the city: $1 Hamm’s. Yes, ramen and Hamm’s. It’s a thing.

related The Best Bars With Live Music in 17 Chicago Neighborhoods

Gideon Welles Ravenswood When: Mon-Fri, 3-5pm

An underrated spot in Ravenswood, Gideon Welles ups its game even further during happy hour, enticing you and that hottie from accounts payable to finally make a date already for $2 Miller Lite bottles, $3 Amstel and Heineken, and half-price Illinois craft beers.